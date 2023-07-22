FARGO – During the IGHSAU season freshman Brooklyn Graham finished in 5th-place at the state tournament, but now finds herself ending her freshman year as a National Champion.
At the Freestyle USA National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, Graham competed in the 16-under 180lb division. In a bracket of 64, Graham’s run to the finals was quite impressive. In her first match of the tournament, Graham wrestled Daniella Maxwell of Pennsylvania and pinned her in 48 seconds. In the next round Graham faced off against Michigan’s Heaven Cole, winning by the score of 10-6. In the quarterfinals match Graham would win by Fall in 1:29 over Laney Oliver of Ohio. The semifinals match with Ylyana Sandoval from Oregon saw a dominant performance from Graham in a 9-0 win.
In the finals, Graham fell behind early to Wisconsin’s Brooke Huffman, but would score 6 points in the final minute of the first period to go up by a score of 6-2 at the 30 second break. Graham would give up a takedown in the second period, but fought back, scoring four points of her own, including two with just seconds left in the match to win the 180-pound title, 10-4.
Her quarterfinal opponent would finish 8th and make the podium, while her semifinal opponent would go on to make the podium with a sixth-place finish.
The state of Iowa came home with seven All-Americans between the 16U and Junior Divisions.
Another East Buchanan wrestler competed in the National Tournament. Tayla Stiefel wrestled tough but was eliminated in the 3rd-round on the consolation side.
Both girls were coached by Independence Head Coach Michael Doyle and Will Kelly.
