INDEPENDENCE – On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Independence Police charged thirty-four (34) year old Scott Neil Brown with two (2) additional accounts of Lascivious Acts with a Child – Soliciting a Sex Act. These charges stem from an earlier investigation where Brown was investigated and charged for Kidnapping, nineteen (19) counts of Sexual Abuse – 2nd Degree, and five (5) counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. Brown remains in the Buchanan County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
Lascivious Acts with a Child (solicitation) – Class D Felony, punishable up to five (5) years imprisonment and registration as a sex offender.
The investigation began in early February 2023. The cited abuse allegedly happened over the course of three years.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.