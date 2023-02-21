INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, the Independence Police arrested thirty-four-year-old Scott Neil Brown of Independence. Brown was subject to an investigation of child sex abuse that spanned the course of three years. The abuse was against a child survivor. Brown was charged with the following offenses:
- One (1) count of Kidnapping – 1st Degree – Class A Felony, punishable up to life imprisonment.
- Nineteen (19) counts of Sexual Abuse – 2nd Degree – Class B Felony, punishable up to twenty-five (25) years imprisonment and registration as a sex offender.
- Five (5) counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child (solicitation) – Class D Felony, punishable up to five (5) years imprisonment and registration as a sex offender.
- One (1) count of Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury – Class D Felony, punishable up to five (5) years imprisonment.
- Two (2) counts of Exhibition of Obscene Material to a Minor – Serious Misdemeanor, punishable up to one (1) year imprisonment and registration as a sex offender.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Waterloo Police Department.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.