MARION – Monday, June 26, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team dropped the first game of the doubleheader against Marion on Monday, but a great pitching performance from freshman Liberty Brown propels the Mustangs to a game two, 11-0 win.
Brown gave up just 1 hit the entire game, striking out 4 batters and walking only 1. The defense was terrific behind Brown and the offense knocked around Marion pitching for 13 hits, including a homerun from sophomore Addie Loughren.
In game 1, it was tough sailing for the Mustangs, and they didn’t get on the board until the 6th inning when senior Marleigh Louvar doubled in a run and junior Allison Kleve knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice.
Marleigh Louvar was in the circle for the Mustangs and gave up 2 earned runs on 8 hits in 6 innings of work. Louvar struck out 7 and walked 2 (hit 1 batter).
At the plate the Mustangs could only muster four total hits. Marleigh Louvar had a double and an RBI, while Kleve went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-2 BB CS, Dakota Whitman 1-2 RUN BB, Marleigh Louvar 1-2 RUN RBI 2B BB, Emily Erdelt 0-3, Allison Kleve 1-3 RBI, Lauren Hamilton 0-3, Jordin Derr 1-3, Leah House 0-2 SAC, Natalie Doyle 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
INDE 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 4 3
MRN 1 0 2 2 0 1 X 6 8 0
In game 2, this was all Mustangs. After the bats disappeared in the first game, they re-appeared in the second game. Erdelt singled in the first inning and drove in Marleigh Louvar for the first Mustangs run.
Marion pitching sat down the next seven Mustang batters before Marleigh Louvar doubled to start the top of the 4th. After a Erdelt walk and a strike out, Addie Loughren then connected for a 3-run blast to center field scoring Louvar and Erdelt.
A big 3 run inning for the Mustangs in the 5th inning and a 4-run inning in the 6th made this game 11-0 and the Mustangs win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
INDE 1 0 0 3 3 4 X 11 13 1
MRN 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 1 0
Sophomore Bella Louvar had 3 hits in the game and knocked in a run, while Emily Erdelt collected 3 hits of her own and drove in 3 runs. Marleigh Louvar continues her stellar senior season with 3 hits and 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 3-4 2RUNS RBI CS, Dakota Whitman 2-4 2RUNS, Marleigh Louvar 3-3 2RUNS 2RBI (2)2B SF, Emily Erdelt 3-3 RUN 3RBI BB 2B, Allison Kleve 0-3 2RBI SF, Addie Loughren 1-4 RUN HR 3RBI, Jordin Derr 0-2 RUN BB, Leah House 0-3, Natalie Doyle 1-3 2RUNS FC SB
The Mustangs move to 13-20 on the season and will be home on Wednesday night for a WaMaC Conference doubleheader with South Tama (0-27). On Friday and Saturday, the girls will travel to Iowa City West.