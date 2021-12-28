Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LAMONT – Bruce K. Huddle, 86, of Lamont, Iowa, died on Monday morning, Dece. 27, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.

Services are pending with Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop and Lamont.

