WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer volleyball team made quick work of the Midland Eagles (0-3) on Thursday night, winning in straight sets, and winning 3-0.
“Last night was a big night for our middles,” said Head Coahc Andrea Young, “Averiel Brady and Keeley Kehrli. They helped bring up the tempo with quick plays on the net, taking home 7 (Averiel) and 6 kills (Keeley) a piece.”
Senior Lauren Donlea (setter), contributed 15 assists on the night, but Coach Young added that Donlea was a force to reckon with providing 5 aces behind the serve line.
“Defensively, our libero Ally Joyce, had a fantastic night,” added Coach Young, “She was hot on her toes tracking the ball and provided 10 digs for the defense and 1 kill offensively.”
Coach Young added, “All in all, the team is working well together and finding success on the court.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 25 25 25 0 0 3
Midland 7 15 17 0 0 0
East Buchanan moves to 7-3 on the season and will travel to Marquette Catholic (0-5) on Thursday, September 9.