WHEATLAND – In day two of the Tri-Rivers Conference volleyball tournament, the site was Calamus-Wheatland High School, and the East Buchanan Buccaneers’ opponent was the Class 1A, No. 4-ranked Lisbon Lions (33-5).
The first set was very competitive, and Lisbon won by just 4 points, 25-21. In the second set, it was all Lions, 25-13.
Junior Averiel Brady led the Bucs with 5 kills, while junior Keeley Kehrli had 3. Senior Lauren Donlea had 10 assists to go with her 5 digs. Senior Ally Joyce had 4 digs
1 2 3 T
East Buchanan 21 13 0 0
Lisbon 25 25 0 2
In the second match of the day, the Bucs drew the Prince of Peace Irish (13-19). After a close 21-19 win in the first set, the Bucs put it away in the second, winning 21-16.
Kehrli led the team with 5 kills, and Brady had 4. Sophomore Jaeden Hellenthal added 2 kills, while senior Kyara Pals also had 2. Donlea had 13 assists, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Senior Taylor Russell led the Bucs with 6 digs. Junior Lauren Beyer had 4 digs, while junior Lacy Anderegg also had 4. Joyce had 3 digs.
1 2 3 T
Prince of Peace 19 16 0 0
East Buchanan 21 21 0 2
The Buccaneers move to 15-16 on the year and traveled to Don Bosco for their first round of regional play on Monday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.