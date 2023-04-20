WINTHROP – The East Buchanan FFA Chapter and the East Buchanan FFA Alumni and Supporters are partnering once again to host the second annual Buccaneer Boer Bash!
The show will be held on Saturday, June 10 at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. This year it will feature two shows with two judges, showmanship, boutiques, food trucks, and so much more!
This is an amazing event that would not be possible without the support of community members and sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring or have any questions, please contact Jayme Beyer at 563-920-2580 or Ella Sherman at 319-361-3064.