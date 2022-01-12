WINTHROP – East Buchanan girls basketball coach, Nathan Reck laid down a challenge on Friday night. The girls responded. Coach Reck challenged the girls to improve and not settle – after two straight losses to top 5 teams.
Central City came to town posting an 8-3 record and swept the Bucs last season. The Buccaneer girls responded with a big 67-49 win to raise their over-all record to 8-2 on the year.
“Central City has played tough all year,” said Coach Reck, “They beat us twice last year, so we knew we had our hands full.”
The 1st quarter was some of the best basketball the Bucs have played all year – according to Coach Reck — as they jumped out to a 28-11 lead.
The 2nd quarter was a scuffle as the team stopped getting the ball in the paint and they struggled scoring. After a halftime discussion, the Bucs went right back to where they left off after the 1st quarter and outscored the Wildcats 19-8 in the 3rd period.
“Loved our intensity and ball pressure,” added Reck, “Girls were really moving the basketball well and we started to get it in the paint again. Really proud of our girls, they responded.”
1 2 3 4 T
Central City 11 11 8 19 49
East Buchanan 28 7 19 13 67
Freshman Laynee Hogan tallied 19 points to lead all scorers and Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week, Averiel Brady, added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Lara Fox with a nice game, scoring 14 points.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg (sr) 3 3 4 3 0
L. Donlea (sr) 9 4 4 4 0
L. Hogan (fr) 19 6 2 9 0
L. Fox (sr) 14 5 3 3 1
A. Brady (jr) 17 8 2 2 0
E. Brady (so) 3 1 0 2 0
K. Pals (sr) 2 1 0 0 0
The Class 1A, No. 11-ranked Buccaneers were on the road on Tuesday night, traveling to Alburnett (6-5). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. Girls will be at Starmont (1-11) on Friday night.