LISBON – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team is starting strong this season with two consecutive road wins including an impressive win against a very tough Lisbon Lions (1-1) team.

The Buccaneers jumped out early and never trailed in this game, taking a 11-point halftime lead and cushioning that in the second half, en route to a 60-44 win.

