LISBON – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team is starting strong this season with two consecutive road wins including an impressive win against a very tough Lisbon Lions (1-1) team.
The Buccaneers jumped out early and never trailed in this game, taking a 11-point halftime lead and cushioning that in the second half, en route to a 60-44 win.
“Like we did in the first game against Alburnett, we had different girls step up and hit some big shots in big moments,” said Head coach Nathan Reck, “Lisbon is a Senior laden team and have a lot of athletes that have competed at the highest level in softball and volleyball. We knew we had our hands full going into the game.”
Sophomore Laynee Hogan hit two consecutive 3-pointers on the Buccaneers first two possessions and the girls never looked back. East Buchanan shot 43.4% from the field including 9-three-pointers.
Hogan finished with 18 to pace the Bucs and several girls stepped up with balanced scoring. Senior Averiel Brady was her steady self, knocking down 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Brady was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Junior Eden Brady had a career high 10 points to go with her 5 steals. Freshman guard Kreighton Peck added 9 points and a big 3-pointer.
Sophomore Grace Long had 6 rebounds on the night and added 4 points, while freshman Elsie Flexenhaur was 2 for 3 with 4 points.
“I love our resiliency,” added coach Reck, “Seems like when things get stagnant, somebody steps up and hits some big shots. It’s not just one girl, we have had a couple Freshman who have hit some big ones and stepped up for us. Proud of our toughness.”
Freshman Kate Dolan also saw some varsity playing time.
The Buccaneers are now 2-0 on the season and were home on Friday night when they hosted Maquoketa Valley. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the girls will be at Starmont (0-2).