CENTRAL CITY – Friday, May 13, 2022: The East Buchanan girls golf team are hitting their stride at the right time going into regional play.
The girls played some of the best golf of the year last Friday and won the first round of Regionals by one stroke of Iowa Valley.
“We started off really strong on the front nine,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “shooting a 202 which would tie for our team low. The back nine was just good enough after the wind picked up the balls were traveling a little further right or left and in some difficult places, but we found a way to persevere.”
Senior Ally Joyce led the way for the Bucs shooting a 94 and coming in 4th place overall. Sophomore Jaeden Hellenthal shot a 103 and freshman Brooklyn Kelchen came in with a 107. Sophomore Maya Huegal fired a 111 and sophomore Isabelle Dolan penciled in a 128. Senior McKenna Lehs shoots a 132.
“We knew we would have to shoot some of our best scores to win it,” added Coach Reck, “Iowa Valley averaged around 15 shots better in the regular season and we had lost to Springville twice during the season. The girls kept a level head throughout the day and did what we needed to do. I am so proud of our team.”
1 East Buchanan 413
2 Iowa Valley 414
3 Regina, IC 424
4 Springville 429
5 North Linn 437
6 Central City 452
The girls will travel a couple hours away to Wapello to play at Heritage Oaks Golf Course for a chance to make State on Wednesday.
