WINTHROP – Brent Lenox is in his 9th year at East Buchanan as the Head Coach and will have a lot of returning experience this season. With that said, they will have no seniors on this team and will be young.
The Buccaneers finished 13-16 last season and 3rd in the Tri-Rivers Conference and although they lose two state qualifiers from last year’s squad, they have plenty of talent coming back, including state qualifier and 7th-place finisher, Cody Fox at 285.
“We are a young team,” said Lenox, “but we have some hard workers though and some freshman coming that will step in nicely.
Lenox added that the incoming freshman have been around wrestling a long time and also some kids with some grit.
Returning Lettermen:
Cody Fox, sophomore 285 lbs. Fox was a 7th-place finisher in the State tournament a year ago and is starting the season ranked No. 5 in Class A.
In the girls program at East Buchanan, they have junior Keeley Kehrli who was a place winner at the IWCOA Girls State Tournament the last two seasons. Kehrli finished 5th in 2020 and was RUNNER-UP in 2021.
106-Jayden Peyton Jr.
120-Sam Cook Jr.
126-Colton Torres So.
145-Tanner Thurn So.
152-Chase Fults Jr.
170- Nick Stahr Jr.
220-Caleb Dierks So.
Freshman and Newcomers to watch:
170-Derek Lindsey So.
220-Michael Nie So.
152- Cameron Graham Fr.
160- Gavin Reck Fr.
170-Carter Wilgenbusch Fr.
182- Clay Wilgenbusch Fr.
195-Owen Recker Fr.
“The way I look at wrestling is if each kid does their job and make themselves better each and every day the team side will take care of its self,” said Lenox, “I think being a young team there will definitely some challenges that we will have lean on our sophomore and juniors and our returning state place winner Cody Fox.”
GIRLS TEAM:
Destiny Krum, 120, freshman
Ella Cook, 138, Senior(State Experience)
Andelyn Cabalka, 145, Freshman
Keeley Kehrli, 152, Junior (2x Place-winner 2020 5th, 2021 2nd)
Alyson Krum, 220 Sophomore
Managers: Maya Webster, Abigail Newman, Brianna Yearous & McKenna Wilgenbusch
Assistant Coach: Tanner Erickson- Dale (1st year)