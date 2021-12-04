WINTHROP – Chad Lamker is in his 9th year as the Head boys basketball coach at East Buchanan and will lead an athletic team in 2021-2022.
The Buccaneers come off a 6-16 (4-10 conference) season a year ago, but look to improve on that with some returning firepower. They will have to do it without senior Adam Hackett, who was injured in the high school football semifinal game and will be lost for the year after surgery.
Senior Kaiden Gage returns for his senior. Gage was a 1st team all-conference selection as a sophomore and a 2nd team all-conference selection as a junior. Gage has scored over 1,000 points in his career and needs around 300 points to break the school scoring record. Gage averaged 17.4 points per game a season ago.
Keaton Kelly is a returning senior guard who did not play his junior year due to injury. Kelly is an all-around great athlete and good defender and averaged 7 points per game as a sophomore.
Dalton Kortenkamp, junior guard averaged 3.6 points per game as a sophomore and is a very good defender; always in the right spot.
Promising newcomers include sophomores Hunter Bowers and Trystin Russell. Bowers is a forward and defends nicely; great athlete. Russell is a guard and can handle the ball. He has good knowledge of the game. Apparently he can shoot too – scored a team high 10 points in their season opener.
Strengths/Concerns according to Coach Lamker:
The Bucs should be athletic and able to defend/rebound. Coach Lamker says he really likes this team – he says he has a lot of competitors. The Bucs need to shoot the ball better than they did a year ago.
North Linn is by far the team to beat in 2021-2022 in the Tri-Rivers Conference race. The battle will be for second place with no easy games in the conference.
Assistant Coach: Lee White