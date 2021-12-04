WINTHROP – This Buccaneers girls basketball team has the potential to be one of Head Coach Nathan Reck’s best ever. In his 6th year at the helm, Reck has compiled a 68-49 record and he believes he has assembled a pretty solid team.
The Buccaneers were 13-10 (4-10 conference) a year ago and will get most of their squad back this season and their top four scorers. Add some young talent and this looks to be a promising year.
Lauren Donlea, senior guard was 1st team all-District, 1st team all-regional, 2nd team all-conference in 2020-2021. Donlea averaged 13 points per game and 5 steals per game, to go along with her 4 assists per game. Coach Reck says that Donlea is one of the best and most athletic guards in our area. I’ll take that a little further and say that she is THE best guard I’ve seen in a few years, and I’ve seen a lot of girls basketball. Donlea has all the skill-sets. She can handle the ball, shoot the ball, keep her teammates involved, and play great defense.
Lacy Anderegg, senior guard was Honorable Mention All-Conference a year ago. She averaged 6 points per game and had 49 steals, 47 rebounds. Anderegg is a tenacious defensive player, knows the game of basketball and plays hard at all times. Coach Reck says that Anderegg is a quick guard and one of the toughest defenders he has coached.
Averiel Brady, junior forward averaged 7 points a game and 5.6 rebounds per game. Brady is strong on the boards and will be the main rebounder. She is a consistent scorer and rebounder.
Lara Fox, senior forward returns after a season ending knee injury midway through the season a year ago. She is ready to go and all-in her senior year. Fox is a good shooter and will give the Bucs some outside presence, but she will drive to the basket.
Promising Newcomer:
Laynee Hogan, freshman guard is a dynamic scorer who can shoot from the outside and drive in the lane. Hogan will start as a freshman and is not intimidated by the varsity limelight. Another shooter and ball-handler that will take a lot of pressure off of Donlea and therefore they both and do so much more.
Strengths: The Bucs return 80% of our scoring from a year ago and a lot of leadership. Their defensive pressure is strong, they play fast and they create turnovers, which result in transition baskets. This team is fun to watch. They know the game of basketball
Concerns: What they lack in height, they make up with speed.
Top teams in the conference are North Linn and Springville. These two teams start the season ranked 4th and 5th in Class 1A. As of week 2 of the season, both are still 4 and 5 and East Buchanan cracks the top 15, showing up at No. 11.
Assistant coach:
Kris Gruber