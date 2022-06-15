Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LISBON – Monday, June 13, 2022: The Buccaneers baseball team ran into one of the best teams in the state on Monday night when they traveled down to Lisbon for a single game.

Lisbon would pound out 17 hits and win 19-4 in 4 innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

EB 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4

Lisbon 1 9 7 2 0 0 0 19

Ryland Cornell-CF 1 for 3, run, ROE, SB

Aiden Cook-2B 1 for 2, run

Tanner Thurn-LF 1 for 2, run, double, 2RBI

Cody Fox-3B 0 for 2

Will Hansen-P 0 for 0, run, 2BB

Chance Beeh-C 1 for 2

Gram Erickson-1B 1 for 2, 2RBI

Kaden Conrad-DH 0 for 2

Jaden Peyton-SS 0 for 2

The Bucs are now 3-7 on the season and will be home on Thursday hosting the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (7-7) for 2 games.

