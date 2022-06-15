LISBON – Monday, June 13, 2022: The Buccaneers baseball team ran into one of the best teams in the state on Monday night when they traveled down to Lisbon for a single game.
Lisbon would pound out 17 hits and win 19-4 in 4 innings.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Lisbon 1 9 7 2 0 0 0 19
Ryland Cornell-CF 1 for 3, run, ROE, SB
Aiden Cook-2B 1 for 2, run
Tanner Thurn-LF 1 for 2, run, double, 2RBI
Cody Fox-3B 0 for 2
Will Hansen-P 0 for 0, run, 2BB
Chance Beeh-C 1 for 2
Gram Erickson-1B 1 for 2, 2RBI
Kaden Conrad-DH 0 for 2
Jaden Peyton-SS 0 for 2
The Bucs are now 3-7 on the season and will be home on Thursday hosting the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (7-7) for 2 games.
