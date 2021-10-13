GUTTENBERG – Class A’s 10th-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers moved to 6-1 on the season with a 30-0 win over Clayton Ridge (3-4) on Friday night.
With the win, the Bucs have punched their ticket to the playoffs and a first-round home game that will be held on October 22.
“Traveling up to Clayton Ridge, we knew in order for us to stay in the top two of the district we needed to win and keep the momentum we have going into the last two weeks of the regular season,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. “I thought again, and I’ve been saying it every week, but we had another great week of focused practice, and the kids are learning what it takes to be successful on the field.”
Since their early season Week 2 loss to North Linn, Coach Alden said that the team has really taken it to another level of play.
“Our guys continue to work hard not only at our own skills but also staying focused on our next opponent, and what they do, so we are ready to play on game nights,” said Alden. “If you’re going to win on Friday nights, you have to win every Monday through Thursday in practice to make that happen. And in the last five weeks, our guys have figured that out as our practices have been very competitive.
“We’re not a flashy football team that throws the ball 30 times a game,” he continued, “but as one opposing coach told us after a game, ‘You guys just do what you do and do it well,’ and that’s kind of been the mindset of our team all year. Not one individual will win us a ball game, but 11 working together on and off the field will.”
As for the game on Friday night, it was all Bucs from start to finish as they scored early and often, taking a commanding 30-0 lead into halftime.
“I thought the first half we really dominated in all aspects of the game and really put the game out of reach by halftime,” said Coach Alden. “We were able to run and throw the football in that first half and our defense was great all night long getting the shutout on the road.”
Senior quarterback Keaton Kelly had 2 touchdown passes, both to sophomore wideout Hunter Bowers, while senior Adam Hackett was outstanding on the ground for the Bucs, racking up 226 yards on 18 carries and scoring twice.
The Bucs defense was terrific, allowing just 146 total yards and intercepting the Eagles three times and recovering a fumble. Bowers had an interception and a fumble recovery, while Hackett and sophomore Tanner Thurn each had an interception.
PASSING
C/ATT 55.9% YDS TDS INT
Kelly, SR 5/9 55.6% 58 2 0
Fults, JR 1/1 100.0% 31 0 0
RUSHING
CAR YDS YPC TDS
6, Keaton Kelly, SR 1 2 2.0 0
8, Hunter Bowers, SO 1 11 11.0 0
10, Ryland Cornell, JR 2 13 6.5 0
22, Adam Hackett, SR 18 226 12.6 2
24, Aiden Cook, SR 3 15 5.0 0
35, C. Williams, SR 12 89 7.4 0
38, Chase Fults, JR 2 20 10.0 0
44, Tanner Thurn, SO 8 35 4.4 0
RECEIVING
REC YDS YPC TDS
8, Hunter Bowers, SO 5 80 16.0 2
22, Adam Hackett, SR 1 9 9.0 0
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 16 14 0 0 30
Clayton Ridge 0 0 0 0 0
East Buchanan will be home on Friday night for the regular season finale. South Winneshiek (2-5) will be in town.
“We want to finish the regular season at 7-1, as that is very important to us as a program,” concluded Coach Alden, “but we will have to play well and practice well this week to make that happen and hopefully we can get a packed house to help us get it done.”