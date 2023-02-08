Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CORALVILLE – It was a good tournament for the East Buchanan girls wrestling team taking home a Runner-Up trophy in the very first year of IGHSAU sanctioned wrestling. 448 girls competed in the historic event and 138 schools making an appearance. The East Buchanan Buccaneers scored 113 points, trailing only Waverly-Shell Rock’s 123.

The Buccaneers qualified eight wrestlers for the tournament and 5 girls made the podium.

