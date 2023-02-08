CORALVILLE – It was a good tournament for the East Buchanan girls wrestling team taking home a Runner-Up trophy in the very first year of IGHSAU sanctioned wrestling. 448 girls competed in the historic event and 138 schools making an appearance. The East Buchanan Buccaneers scored 113 points, trailing only Waverly-Shell Rock’s 123.
The Buccaneers qualified eight wrestlers for the tournament and 5 girls made the podium.
Sophomore Destiny Krum placed fifth, sophomore Andelyn Cabalka placed fifth, senior Keeley Kehrli placed 3rd, freshman Brooklyn Graham placed fifth, and junior Alyson Krum placed 6th.
“The level of talent at the state tournament keeps getting higher each year. It is awesome to see more girls and fans get on board. A lot of history was made in the first year of girls wrestling being sanctioned. We are so excited to have placed second as a team and be a part of this historic first year. The girls have worked so hard to get our team to this point. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls.” — Co-Head Coach Dan Stiefel
“I am very proud of our EB girls wrestlers both during season and at state- these young women are full of laughter and discipline and are truly a joy to coach. I am exceptionally proud of the way these girls bounced back after some tough close losses, and if you have ever been in their shoes, you know this is not an easy task to overcome. If the public could have seen and heard the way this team encouraged and uplifted each other to go get the next best thing (not just at state but at every tournament) it would show just a small glimpse of the family lifestyle this sport can create. I am sad to see our pioneer senior wrestler, Keeley Kehrli, graduate but we are a young team, and these girls are ready to carry on the East Buchanan Girls Wrestling dynasty.” – Co-Head Coach Kendra Burchett
BUCCANEERS RESULTS:
Valeria Torres (29-25) did not place.
Round 1 — Layla Phillips (Mason City) 40-5 over Valeria Torres (Fall 1:37)
Cons. Round 1 — Mercedes Ponce (Perry) 32-14 over Valeria Torres (Dec 5-0)
3 seed (130# Destiny Krum (49-8) placed 5th and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 1 — Destiny Krum over Ella Pitz (Sumner-Fred) 24-22 (Fall 2:46)
Round 2 — Destiny Krum over Kylee Shoop (West Delaware) 33-8 (Fall 3:32)
Quarterfinal — Destiny Krum Lilly Stough (W-SR) 46-6 (Dec 7-6)
Semifinal — Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) 47-5 over Destiny Krum (Fall 3:50)
Cons. Semi — Lexy Petersen (Bettendorf) 39-5 over Destiny Krum (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match — Destiny Krum over Colbie Tenborg (Saydel) 24-3 (Fall 4:49)
11 seed (135#) Miley Walz (37-11) did not place and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Brooklyn Lange (Missouri Valley) 19-8 over Miley Walz (Fall 5:14)
Cons. Round 1 — Miley Walz over Olivia Bonnema (Solon) 28-22 (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Round 2 — Miley Walz over Maya Rivas (Glenwood) 16-13 (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Round 3 — Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) 39-18 over Miley Walz (MD 11-0)
9 seed (140#) Andelyn Cabalka (52-7) placed 5th and scored 23.0 team points.
Round 1 — Andelyn Cabalka over Naomi Templeman (Raccoon River-Northwest) 31-15 (Fall 1:31)
Round 2 — Haley Glade (Earlham) 25-10 over Andelyn Cabalka (Fall 4:26)
Cons. Round 2 — Andelyn Cabalka over Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O‘Brien) 23-8 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 3 — Andelyn Cabalka over Cieanna Ficken (West Mar) 35-9 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 4 — Andelyn Cabalka over Chloe Etten (BGM) 39-12 (Fall 2:29)
Cons. Round 5 — Andelyn Cabalka over Kaydence Boorn (Wilton) 29-8 (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Semi — Sarah Lewis (Centerville) 33-3 over Andelyn Cabalka (Fall 1:35)
5th Place Match — Andelyn Cabalka over Emily Watters (Anamosa) 46-12 (Fall 1:01)
14 seed (145#) Tayla Stiefel (48-11) did not place and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Tayla Stiefel over Caliegh Rhiner (Ballard) 21-7 (Fall 4:19)
Champ. Round 2 — Haidyn Snyder (W-SR) 42-6 over Tayla Stiefel (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Round 2 — Tayla Stiefel over Mia Garvey (Mid-Prairie) 28-13 (Fall 1:59)
Cons. Round 3 — Dionni Garcia-Vasquez (West Liberty) 37-6 over Tayla Stiefel (Fall 4:22)
3 seed (155#) Keeley Kehrli (49-5) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 — Keeley Kehrli over Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon) 24-13 (Fall 0:31)
Round 2 — Keeley Kehrli over Emmalee Spurgeon (Pella) 37-6 (Fall 1:05)
Quarterfinal — Keeley Kehrli over Haylee Mcgrew (DM Public Schools) 31-4 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal — Jannell Avila (Iowa City, West) 31-3 over Keeley Kehrli (Fall 5:49)
Cons. Semi — Keeley Kehrli over Erika Brokovich (Prairie) 37-12 (Fall 2:47)
3rd Place Match — Keeley Kehrli over Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott) 42-5 (Fall 2:54)
4 seed (170#) Brooklyn Graham (40-4) placed 5th and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Brooklyn Graham over Rori Cook (Boone) 26-18 (Fall 1:47)
Champ. Round 2 — Brooklyn Graham over Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon) 38-10 (Fall 1:04)
Quarterfinal — Brooklyn Graham over Izzy Strickert (Indee) 41-13 (Fall 5:17)
Semifinal — Naomi Simon (Decorah) 37-0 over Brooklyn Graham (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Semi — Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) 46-2 over Brooklyn Graham (Fall 3:22)
5th Place Match — Brooklyn Graham over Grace Britten (S.W.A.T. Valkyrie) 38-4 (Fall 3:22)
6 seed (190#) Alyson Krum (43-11) placed 6th and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 1 — Alyson Krum over Lydia Hefel (Dubuque Hempstead) 18-9 (Fall 4:00)
Round 2 — Alyson Krum over Sharidan Engelken (Western Dub) 30-9 (Fall 1:23)
Quarterfinal — Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 32-3 over Alyson Krum Fall 5:33)
Cons. Round 4 — Alyson Krum over Kaylee De Jong (Boyden-Hull/RV) 16-7 (Fall 2:08)
Cons. Round 5 — Alyson Krum over Isabelle Kipp (South Winn) 35-7 (Fall 4:36)
Cons. Semi — Rachel Eddy (Independence) 32-3 over Alyson Krum (Fall 3:30)
5th Place Match — Ella Brown (CR Kennedy) 34-3 over Alyson Krum (Dec 5-2)