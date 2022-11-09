GRUNDY CENTER – Friday, November 5, 2022: East Buchanan’s defense was again outstanding in a quarterfinal battle with the #2 team in the Class A, but the offense just never got on track and the Bucs season comes to an end with a 20-6 loss at Grundy Center.
The Buccaneers defense gave up just 220 yards of total offense to a very good Spartans team, but the story here was the Bucs high powered offense being shut down by the Grundy Center defense.
“Grundy Center, we knew would be a great challenge to us as they have been in the state championship finals 3 of the last 4 years,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “but we really thought we had as good a chance as any team to knock them off.”
Grundy Center struck first on their first possession after the Bucs mishandled a punt snap and they took over at the Bucs 19-yard line. The Spartans scored on a 19-yard pass and took a 6-0 lead with 8:52 left in the first quarter.
This was the score at the end of the first period after both teams exchanged a punt. The Buccaneers would go on a 12-play drive and score on a 4th and 4 play from the 6-yard line when junior quarterback Trystin Russell hit senior Ryland Cornell out of the backfield and a failed 2-point conversion made this a tie game 6-6 with 8:50 to play in the half.
Grundy Center answered right back with a long drive of their own, scoring on a quarterback draw from 4-yards out and with 3:51 to play until halftime, the Spartans take a 13-6 lead.
The Bucs got pinned down inside their own 10-yard line on penalties and punted the ball away again with 2:39 left in the half. Grundy promptly threw an interception, and the halftime score stays at 13-6.
Grundy Center would score on their first drive of the second half to take a 20-6 lead and that’s all they would need as East Buchanan could get nothing going in the second half.
“Our kids played with a lot of heart and never one time gave up,” added Coach Alden, “or even thought about not winning as they played 4 quarters of hard-fought football and just came up a little short on this Friday night.”
The Buccaneers will graduate 7 seniors including Ryland Cornell who rushed for over 1,200 yards this season. The majority of the team will return for 2023 and expect the Buccaneers to have a terrific season.
No stats were available come press time.