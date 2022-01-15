ALBURNETT – ‘Avast Ye’ – The Buccaneer girls basketball team have battened down the hatches defensively and they were solid against a pretty good Alburnett Pirates team (6-7).
Shiver Me Timbers, the Buccaneers flogging of the Pirates resulted in a bounty of a win (53-17) and an overall record of 9-2.
“It was a great win for us on the road where we have lost a couple of games the past two years,” said Captain of the Ship, Nathan Reck, “Alburnett is a really good defensive team, it is a challenge to score on their length and pack line defense.”
The Class 1A, No. 11-ranked Buccaneers would lead this game 28-7 at the half, marooning the Pirate offense the entire first half.
“Our defense was absolutely tremendous, and we rebounded very well,” added Captain Reck, “Averiel Brady had a season high 14 rebounds and kept Alburnett in check, limiting them to one shot per possession.”
Senior Lauren Donlea had a nice outing, scoring 17 points to lead the Buccaneers.
An eye-popping stat that should be acknowledged was the ONE (1) turnover by the Buccaneers on the night.
“We have a team that values the basketball,” said Reck, “It was gritty performance by our team, on the road in the Tri-Rivers against a good opponent and coming out with a 36-point win is impressive.”
Captain Reck is getting his seadogs in shipshape for the final stretch.
“We have only 8 practices with 10 games in the next four weeks,” said Reck, “it is going to be a grind and I think we are ready for the challenge. We have to stay healthy and take it one game at a time.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 13 15 9 16 53
Alburnett 5 2 2 8 17
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg 0 4 1 2 0
L. Donlea 17 2 5 3 0
L. Hogan 7 3 2 5 0
L. Fox 6 4 2 1 1
A. Brady 14 14 1 3 0
E. Brady 5 1 1 1 0
K. Pals 4 2 0 1 0
The Buccaneers were on the road again on Friday when they traveled to Starmont (1-11). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in the Wednesday paper. Maquoketa Valley (8-4) will come to town on Tuesday.