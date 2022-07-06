Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team opened postseason play on Friday night hosting the Dunkerton Raiders (1-17).

It may have taken Dunkerton longer to drive to Winthrop then to play the game as the Buccaneers wasted little time, scoring in the first 3 innings to put this game away and end it after 3 innings, 12-0.

Senior Lara Fox was in the circle for the Buccaneers, giving up just one hit and striking out 5. Senior Lauren Donlea was 3 for 3, scoring 3 runs, stealing 2 bases, and driving in 2 runs.

Junior Averiel Brady and freshman Andelyn Cabalka each had 2 RBIs and senior Lacy Anderegg stole 3 bases.

East Buchanan (14-13) will move on to Round 2 of Class 1A, Region 7 and will travel to top ranked North Linn (29-8) tonight. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Baseball

Mustangs are co-champs of the WAMAC

The Independence Mustangs finished the WaMaC season with a 18-6 record and tied with Clear Creek-Amana atop the WaMaC-West standings giving them a share of the WaMaC-West title.

The Mustangs finished off a busy week with two games at Davenport West on Friday and a single game at Clinton on Saturday.

The Mustangs fell behind early in game 1 on Friday but rallied to win in 8 innings over the Davenport West Falcons (11-24) by the score of 6-5.

Senior Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 6 innings, giving up 3 earned runs on 6 hits, striking out 6 batters. Sophomore Trey Weber came on in relief and went 2 perfect innings, striking out 3 to get the win.

Weber and Beatty were also terrific at the plate collecting 3 hits apiece. Weber went 3 for 4 with a double and Beatty was 3 for 3.

Junior Korver Hupke had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs while junior Mitch Johnson added 2 RBI. Freshman Sam Hamilton batted in a run.

In game 2, the Mustangs held off a late rally by the Falcons to win 7-6. Junior Keegan Palmer got the win, allowing just 1 earned run over 6 innings of work. Palmer gave up 5 hits and struck out 3.

East Buchanan season ends in Dunkerton

It took 8-innings, but the East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team had its season come to an end on Saturday in the Class 1A — first round game in Dunkerton.

The Raiders scored a run in the sixth to tie it up and push this game to extra innings where they would win it with a run in the bottom of the eighth, 5-4.

