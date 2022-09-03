PRESTON – Thursday, September 1, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to Easton Valley (2-4) on Thursday night at Easton Valley High School.
The Buccaneers lost, but this could have gone either way. Set 1, the Buccaneers lost 25-19 but bounced back to win Set 2 by the score of 25-23. In the 3rd Set, the Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker, 27-25 and then another 26-24.
The girls battled and Head Coach Andrea Young says the girls played their hearts out. ““Though we came home with the loss,” added Coach Young, “I think the girls are all motivated to get back on the court and take on Cal Wheat at home next Thursday.”
No stats were available come press time.
East Buchanan drops to 1-7 on the year and will be back on the court on Thursday to face Calamus-Wheatland (1-4) at East Buchanan High School.
