Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

PRESTON – Thursday, September 1, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to Easton Valley (2-4) on Thursday night at Easton Valley High School.

The Buccaneers lost, but this could have gone either way. Set 1, the Buccaneers lost 25-19 but bounced back to win Set 2 by the score of 25-23. In the 3rd Set, the Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker, 27-25 and then another 26-24.

Tags

Trending Food Videos