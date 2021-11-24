WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers football team’s storied season has garnered more recognition for several players as post season awards continue to flow in. The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced their All-State teams and East Buchanan landed several on the Class A teams.
Senior Adam Hackett was a 1st Team All-State selection. Hackett broke the school record for rushing in a season with 1,751 yards, and led Class A in rushing in the regular season.
Sophomore Cody Fox was also a 1st Team All-State selection as an Offensive Lineman. Fox anchored an offensive line that set a school record for Total Offensive Yards (4,236). Fox was also Class A, District-4 Lineman of the Year.
2nd Team All-State honors went to junior offensive lineman, Noah Walthart, who was a big part of the record setting offense.
Sophomore Tanner Thurn was selected 3rd Team All-State. Thurn had 84.5 tackles, in which 54 were solo tackles, leading the Bucs defense. He also had 4 sacks.
All-District Honors:
Cody Fox (So) – 1st Team Offensive Line/District Lineman of the Year
Adam Hackett (Sr) – 1st Team Running Back
Aiden Cook (Sr) – 1st Team Defensive Back
Noah Walthart (Jr) – 1st Team Offensive Line
Tanner Thurn (So) – 1st Team Linebacker
Connor Williams (Sr) – 2nd Team Running Back
Carson James (Sr) – 2nd Team Defensive Line
Keaton Kelly (Sr) – 2nd Team Defensive Back
Hunter Bowers (So) – 2nd Team Wide Receiver
Owen Reck (Jr) – Honorable Mention
Kirby Cook (Sr) – Honorable Mention & 1st Team Academic