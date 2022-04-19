The Buchanan County Women, Land & Legacy (WLL) group hosted a fun and educational workshop on Wednesday, April 6 at In the Country Garden and Gifts (2587 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd, Independence).
Owner Josh Speece shared the ins and outs of succulents, from planting beautiful creations to keeping succulents alive and thriving. Participants selected a container and plants they wished to use in their arrangement from the greenhouse and went to work potting with the help of the experts.
Women, Land & Legacy is a USDA education and outreach program that has impacted thousands of Iowa women in agriculture. Working locally in counties throughout the state, WLL empowers women landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.
WLL provides participants opportunities to inform agencies what their needs are and bridges partnerships between government, non-profit organizations, faith-based and community groups. These partners provide local, relevant information, speakers, and resources to local women so they can make the best farming and conservation choices for their land.
If you would like more information on the organization or would like to attend a meeting, please call Emily Martins at 319-334-7161, or visit the Buchanan County Women, Land & Legacy Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/buchananwomenlandandlegacy/).