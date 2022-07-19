Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

“Motivation is the electrical power that activates the engine success!” – Ramez Sasson.

“Camp Electric” was just the spark that started fifty 4-H youth in grades 4-6 to get motivated to be successful in their 4-H and future adventures! Junior camp members attended camp on June 13, and 14 at Beulahland Camp from Buchanan, Fayette, and Clayton counties. Youth were engaged in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, built new friendships, discovered their leadership potential, and created a better community though service.

