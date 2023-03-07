Students from the Buchanan County Area should apply now for a 2023 Buchanan County Conservation and natural Resources Scholarship. The application deadline is Friday, March 24, 2023.
The Buchanan County Area Conservation and Natural Resources Scholarship Committee will award a limited number of scholarships to area residents currently enrolled as seniors in high school or at accredited colleges or universities. The top scholarship award will be $1,500. Emphasis is to provide scholarships to individuals who:
• Will major in a conservation or natural resources-related field;
• Have a demonstrated interest in conservation and natural resources;
• Have been active in their communities; and
• Have academic records that indicates a likelihood of success at their chosen schools.
Applicants must reside in one of the following School Districts: East Buchanan, Jesup, Independence, North Linn, Oelwein, Wapsi Valley, or Starmont. All applicants must complete an application form (1-2 pages) which must be received prior to the March 24, 2023 deadline. Application forms may be downloaded from www.buchanancountyparks.com. Some school advisors should also be able to provide application forms.
The Buchanan County Area Conservation and Natural Resources Scholarship Committee will review all applications submitted prior to the deadline, and will select scholarship winners. Last year’s sponsors included:
• Buchanan County Pheasants Forever
• Buchanan County Wildlife Association
• Friends of Fontana Park
• Lime Creek Fish & Game
• Littleton Hookanliners
• Tri-Rivers Waterfowlers
• Wapsi Flyway