INDEPENDENCE – Gardiner + Company, P.C. recently released an audit report on Buchanan County.
Financial Highlights:
The County’s revenues totaled $24,898,884 for the year ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 7.05% form the prior year. Expenses for the County operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 totaled $18,444,359, a 4.04% increase from prior year.
Audit Findings:
Gardiner + Company reported findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 86 through 96 of the report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, material amounts of accounts receivable, accounts payable, operating transfers, capital asset/infrastructure additions and construction in progress, and deferred inflows of resources not properly recorded in the County’s financial statements. Gardiner + Company provided the County with recommendations to address each of these findings.
Nine findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The County Board of Supervisors have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the County’s operations and financial transaction. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
At copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.