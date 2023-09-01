BUCHANAN COUNTY – Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate are encouraging Iowans to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote. For Iowans who are already registered, it’s important to make sure your information is current. National Voter Registration Day is September 19, 2023.
Iowans are encouraged to register to vote during National Voter Registration Month. Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote.
“I encourage all eligible Buchanan County residents to take time to register to vote or if you are currently registered ensure that all your information is correct before the next upcoming election. It is truly a very simple process,” stated Auditor Wilgenbusch.
The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
“Voting is the best way to make your voice heard, and I want to see every eligible Iowan participate in the upcoming city and school elections in November,” said Secretary Pate. “In order to participate in our elections process, it’s critical to register to vote and make sure your registration is current. Registering to vote only takes a few minutes, but in voting, Iowans can make a long-lasting impact.”
To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s city/school election is Monday, October 23.
To check your voter registration status, register to vote, or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
City/School Candidate Information
The upcoming City/School election will take place Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Any person wishing to run for a council, mayor, or school board in their qualified district must take out nomination papers.
Nomination papers are available at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, or online at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html.
Filing deadline is Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Please feel free to contact the Auditor’s Office for more information 319-334-4109 or auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us.