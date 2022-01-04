INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Health acknowledges the contributions of retiring members, Amber Hunt and Dr. Brad Kegler, DDS. Amber has served on the board since January 2016 and Dr. Kegler since January 2019.
Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) Director, Tai Burkhart states, “I am very grateful for the support Dr. Kegler and Amber have given the Public Health Department. It has been a very challenging past two years for public health across the globe and these two, along with all of the other board members have been tremendous during our response to the pandemic. They all understand the importance of public health, not just with COVID, but with issues such as water quality, healthy lifestyles, emergency preparedness, and equity. We need leaders in our community to continue to make decisions to prevent illness and injury, protect from public and environmental health threats, and promote wellness in our communities.”
The board welcomes Janny Budzine, DNP, FNP-DC and Trisha Kress, ARNP, as the newest members. The following members make up the existing board: Dr. Rick McCormick, DO; Dr. Josh Bowden, DVM; and Rhonda Jasper, RN.
The Board of Health is appointed by the Board of Supervisors and is the governing body for the County’s Public and Environmental Health Departments. The Board of Health’s responsibilities include: employ public and environmental health staff; determine department polices; approve the public and environmental health departments’ annual budgets; discuss health issues; and assure compliance with Iowa Code.