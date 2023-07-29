INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF) held its 2023 grant awards celebration at the Independence Public Library in Independence on July 26, announcing the distribution of $159,152.42 to 18 projects of organizations serving Buchanan County through its 2023 grant cycle.
“The Buchanan County Community Foundation is proud to support the work of our local nonprofits through impactful grantmaking to strengthen Buchanan County communities,” said Ben Stanford, chair of the BCCF committee.
Before the presentations Buchanan County Deputy Cory Hartmann was asked to speak about the grant the Sheriff’s department received in 2019 to start a drone program.
Deputy Hartmann spoke about two significant events in 2017 that would have benefitted by utilizing the emerging drone technology. Both dealt with recovering bodies from the Wapsipinicon River. The first was near Cutshall Park in June after a person was missing since May 29; and the second was after a box truck went off Highway 20 and the body was recovered two days later south of Quasqueton. Deputy Hartmann said boats were utilized in both searches, but the department felt a drone would have been more effective to quickly cover more area. The June search was also hampered by swifter high water. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) submitted and a grant proposal in 2019. The were awarded partial funding and purchased a drone and training in 2020. In addition to the basic drone, the department purchased accessories, including a FLIR camera, loud speaker, extra batteries, and a search light.
Since May 2020, Deputy Hartmann said the drone has been deployed at 28 incidents. The reasons included:
- Motor vehicle accidents
- Missing / suicidal persons
- Search warrants
- Natural Disasters / Severe weather events (when allowable)
- Operational Overwatch
- Fires
- Training / Public Demonstrations
In April 2023 the BCSO drone assisted with the search for a missing girl near the Dubuque/Clayton County line. The girl was located safe in another search area.
Deputy Hartmann also played regular and FLIR video recorded during a search and rescue of a hiker in June 2022. The hiker became lost after dark, phoned for help, and built a fire to assist in his rescue.
As the drone technology has proven itself, more requests are coming into BCSO. The department decided to expand the program to two drones and were awarded a grant in the 2023 grant cycle.
Chair Stanford then started announcing the awards and organizations:
Arts & Culture
Brandon/Jefferson Township Historical Society, Brandon State Savings Bank Building, $10,000
Steve Brown Art Center, Buchanan County Art Programming, $3,500
Community Betterment
Buchanan County, Sheriff’s Office — Drone Program Expansion, $4,334
City of Independence, Fire Department — Saw Project, $6,600
City of Independence, Parks & Rec Department — Complex Infield Turf, $20,000
City of Jesup, Liberty Volunteer Park Phase 2 Construction, $20,000
Independence Public Library Foundation, Community Kiosk and Interactive Wall, $6,360
Monti Community Center, Ceiling and Lights, $10,000
Westburg Township, Westburg Township Firetruck Purchase, $10,000
Education & Youth Development
Jesup Community School District, All Kids Bike Jesup, $3,000
Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Creating Boundless Possibilities for Students, $3,084
Environment & Animal Welfare
Buchanan County, Conservation — Learning & Discovery Trail, $20,000
Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary, Dog Room Addition, $10,000
Health
Four Oaks Children and Family Services, Holistic Environment for Youth to Heal, $5,000
Iowa Dental Foundation, Iowa Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic, $5,000
Human Service
Families Helping Families of Iowa, Program Support for Buchanan County Foster Youth, $3,000
Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Communities, $12,000
Operation Threshold, Buchanan County Family Stability Programming, $7,274.42
After the grants were awarded, Committee Chair Ben Stanford presented a certificate to Committee Member Brad Bleichner recognizing his six years of service. Bleichner will now rotate off the committee. If anyone is interested in serving, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.
About the Awards
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Buchanan County. Committee members include Mitchell Barnett, Brad Bleichner, Nate Clayberg, Whitney Cook, Mary Donlea, Denise Lehman, Beth Ownby, Rob Ratchford, Ben Stanford (chair) and Kristy Ward.
Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding.
Since 2005, BCCF has awarded $3.5 million in grants to Buchanan County organizations. More information about BCCF can be found at www.buchananccf.org.