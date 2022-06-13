The Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF) announced its 2022 grant awards distribution of $149,493.53 to 15 projects of organizations serving Buchanan County through its 2022 grant cycle.
“We are beyond pleased to support these Buchanan County organizations as they plan projects to further improve and ensure our community is one of strength and vibrancy,” said Pete Gaumer, chair of the BCCF governing committee. Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount is listed below by funding area.
Community Betterment
- City of Fairbank, Stay Safe Fairbank, $4,000
- City of Independence, Park Department – Indee Bark Park Agility Playground, $2,400
- City of Independence, Police Department – Thermal Imaging Project, $8,000
- City of Jesup, Liberty Volunteer Park Splash Pad, $20,000
- Winthrop Commercial and Community Club, Winthrop Park Enhancement Project, $20,000
Education & Youth Development
- City of Independence, Buchanan County Substance Abuse Coalition, $2,292
- Independence Public Library Foundation, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, $3,281.27
Environment & Animal Welfare
- Buchanan County Animal Shelter dba Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Flooring for the Future, $6,100
- Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary (W.A.R.S.), Critical Care Renovation and Kennel Expansion, $4,264.57
Health
- Buchanan County, Sheriff’s Office – Rescue 10 – Cardiac Monitor, $20,000
- SuccessLink, Together For Youth (TFY) Health Education, $6,944
Human Service
- Families Helping Families of Iowa, Program Support for Buchanan County Foster Youth, $3,000
- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, NEI3A Congregate and Home Delivered Meals Program, $19,211.69
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Communities, $10,000
- Operation Threshold, Inc., Buchanan County Crisis Assistance, $20,000
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Buchanan County. Committee members include: Tricia Beatty, Brad Bleichner, Donna Boos, Whitney Cook, Mary Donlea, Heather Federspiel, Pete Gaumer (chair), Dawn Kress, Denise Lehman, Beth Ownby, Ben Stanford and Kristy Ward.
Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding. The 2023 grant cycle opens February 1 with an application deadline of April 1. The grant guidelines and application can be found at www.buchananccf.org