This past 18 months have been filled with hope, dreams, and challenges, greatly impacted by the historic viral pandemic. It became apparent during this time, perhaps more than ever before, that people consider parks and natural areas essential to their lives. People displayed a new-found appreciation for nature and the outdoors, and this gives us hope for the future of natural resources and outdoor recreation, as well as new avenues to connect with individuals, families and groups to continue expanding this involvement through educational opportunities that can build from that appreciation and involvement.
As naturalists for Buchanan CCB, we worked to develop (and copy) innovative environmental education and nature appreciation events that maintained the recommended social distancing and small sizes at a time when public gatherings had potential to spread the virus.
Some of the programming that addressed this included our Baby Bison Bingo (a self-guided challenge to visit some of our 41 BCCB properties when gatherings were limited to family groups), Animal Encounters via Facebook Live, Forest Bathing, and Build-it-at-Home kits for nest boxes. This period of limited programming also allowed the development of several new nature center educational exhibits, including a bird egg/nest exhibit and a spring wild turkey exhibit.
As restrictions lifted, the nature center re-opened and programming – mostly outdoors – began to resume in person. Ongoing school restrictions, however, meant fewer school programs, so our emphasis remained on smaller adult and family outdoor educational events. Weekly winter and spring walks as well as OWLS events continued to bring participants to outlying BCCB properties, the Easter Egg Geocaching was set up to allow families to participate and maintain distances, and school programming that did take place was done at area school natural outdoor spaces. By this past spring, as vaccination numbers increased, indoor school programming resumed and summer camp programs filled.
During this period, the Conservation Board, director and staff worked on planning for the future in regard to the recent acquisition of additional property adjoining Fontana (our headquarter park). Plans included expanding opportunities for education and outdoor recreation. The Board spent more than a year working through a strategic process to create a Master Plan to guide future projects at Fontana Park. Implementation of the first phase began quickly this spring with establishment of prairie and pasture plantings for a new Bison and Prairie Learning Center. Fences, trails, educational kiosks and a new access road are part of the first phase. Content design for the kiosks has begun with educational message brainstorming and development.
While our fiscal year (7-1-20 to 6-30-21) educational programming numbers were down significantly from their historic highs of more than 20,000 participants several years ago, we still were able to provide 641 unique programs with a total attendance of 10,497 people. This included 444 programs to students from area schools
throughout the year (pre-school through college), with 7,796 students in attendance. Participation largely was based on individual school policies during the pandemic. Sixty-three presentations were made to youth groups, including scout, 4-H, library, and church groups, as well as youth enrolled in Conservation Board camps, with attendance of 732 participants. There were 121 programs offered during the year for families and adult participation. Of these, 31 were requested by civic groups, senior centers, and nursing homes once indoor restrictions were lifted, and 90 were programs advertised and presented to the general public.
Summer camp programs in 2021 were largely back to pre-pandemic levels. Youth progress from preschool participants in the Wee Nature Tales (ages 3-5), to the Nature Explorers (ages 6-8), and on to Young Naturalists (ages 9-12). The annual River Raiders overnight canoe trip (ages 11-13) was held (although cut short by severe thunderstorms). In partnership with Benton County, a youth (ages 14-18) trip to the Boundary Waters wilderness took place in August. — a trip that had to be cancelled for 2020.
In addition to in-person programs, educational efforts include publications, self-guided trails, displays, web sites,
and other media. Interpretive signs exist on self-guided trails in Jakway Forest and Fontana Park woodlands. An outdoor kiosk display was changed with the seasons at Fontana Park. Kiosks and signage also exist on topics of a pioneer homestead (Jakway), sustainable cabins (Fontana), fens (Rowley Fen and Fairbank Fen), Wapsipinicon River Corridor (Grover Timber), and Wapsipinicon River Water Trail (Quasqueton and Independence). Other interpretive resources included four issues of the Otter Creek Quarterly, web sites (buchanancountyparks.com, mycountyparks.com, Iowa tourism, and www.tripadvisor.com), and a Facebook page and conservation listserve. Facebook Live and QR Codes were used to provide additional outreach for some programs.
Since its inception, the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center has drawn visitors from all 50 states and more than 80 foreign countries. The Nature Center and Wildlife Display continue to be very popular. The nature center visitor count was about 9,600 for the 20-21 fiscal year.
As you can see, environmental education is an important strategy used by BCCB to provide information and experiences that allow people to make more informed personal choices regarding conservation practices, natural resources protection, and environmental health, and to gain appreciation for the natural world.