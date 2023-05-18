SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Asa Root, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Yniel Gamboa Puig, 43, Algona, speeding.
Chase N. Weber, 38, Jesup, speeding.
Kane T. Fairman II, 24, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Marshaun D. Harold, 20, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Zachary J. Miller, 37, Independence, speeding.
Lonnie E. Stewart, 76, Charleston, S.C., speeding.
Nnamdi B. Agwuncha, 64, Westchester, Ill., speeding.
Kathie A. Medhaug, 40, Janesville, speeding.
Sebastian R. Beatty, 21, Quasqueton, speeding.
Marco U. Villa Villegas, 38, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Cain G. Vanslyke, 23, Newton, speeding.
Grace M. Schmadeke, 19, Brandon, speeding.
Andrea J. Ries, 7, Dundee, speeding.
Jeralyn L. Flack, 41, Robins, speeding.
John S. Nestor, 30, Metamora, Mich., speeding.
Douglas J. Rathbun, 66, Independence, speeding.
Eric S. Bauer, 51, Waterloo, speeding.
Christina M. Akers, 35, Middleton, Wis., speeding.
Nereida Gourley, 41, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Nathnael M. Baty, 18, Hiawatha, speeding.
Kenneth J. Berkes, 62, Oelwein, speeding.
Katelin Dennie, 25, Winthrop, speeding.
Julie A. Stark, 64, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Owen J. Anton, 19, Winthrop, speeding.
Mason K. Kerns, 37, South Miami, Fla., speeding.
Adam J. Becker, 31, Walford, speeding.
Jason M. Glasrud, 43, Lenexa, Kan., speeding.
Steven M. Anti, 50, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Mounik R. Arrabairi, 27, Waverly, speeding.
Ann M. Ridenour, 56, Manchester, speeding.
Michael W. Annis, 66, Troy Mills, speeding.
Douglas W. Spates, 54, Hazleton, speeding.
Lincoln P. Lasourd, 21, Webster City, speeding.
Cody J. Farmer, 39, Vinton, restrictions on taking game – deer and turkey, hunting – unlawful use of mobile transmitter.
Mohamed A. Mohamed, 34, Eagan, Minn., hours of service violation.
Jeffrey Rogers, 36, Quasqueton, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Kristina L. Waite, 39, Iowa City, operating non-registered vehicle.
Enrique Trujillo Jr., 25, Oran, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Junanita Vega, 32, Cicero, Ill., failure to use seatbelt – minor.
David L. Warihay, 41, Marrero, La., no Iowa fuel permit, violation of trip permits.
Sanzhar Kairbekov, 24, Maple Valley, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Viachaslau Vaitovich, 41, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Lynn R. Krivachek, 60, Decorah, operating non-registered vehicle.
Avery Joseph L. Walton, 19, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle.
Salih Ozkan, 35, Riverhead, N.Y., no Iowa fuel permit, hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits.
Justin G. Church, 38, Columbiaville, Mich., operating without evidence of authority, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Richard L. Puente, 42, Odessa, Texas, hours of service violation.
Asa Root, 20, Winthrop, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Philip D. Kirkbride, 49, Meredosia, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Arjun Santiago I. Monroe, 40, Jacksonville, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Harold A. Loyd III, 31, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Grace A. Dorman, 30, Rowley, operation without registration card or plate.
Ella G. Knipper, 18, Edgewood, operation without registration card or plate.
Scott J. Winter, 43, Bemidji, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Daniel Cabrera Cen, 27, New Hampton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Lane R. McMartin, 24, Hazleton, maximum group axle weight violation.
Thomas L. Ganske, 52, Sleepy Eye, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Maigonis Locans, 46, Miami Beach, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device.
Victor A. Jackson, 35, Indianapolis, Ind., failure to comply with safety regulations.
John E. Kaub, 36, Independence, no fishing and hunting license.
Viktor Lebed, 50, Burien, Wash., no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Thomas J. Mullan, 59, Somerset, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Curt A. Olson, 35, Larchwood, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation, excessive length, maximum width of vehicle.
Robert R. Winters, 57, Charles City, maximum group axle weight violation.
Akhsarbek Muratsev, 26, Brooklyn, N.Y., no valid driver’s license.
Antonio J. Rodriguez, 49, Dixon, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Anthony E. Finnegan, 31, Ponca, Neb., maximum gross weight violation.
Corbin Putnam, 21, Independence, maximum group axle weight violation.
Ronald J. Even, 50, Hazleton, operation without registration card or plate.
Shaylon J. Graber, 21, Kalona, maximum gross weight violation, maximum group axle weight violation.
Nicholas J. Hanes, 37, Trenton, Mo., maximum gross weight violation.
Kelly L. Johnston, 53, Lamont, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Trenton L. Hayes, 18, Alburnett, underage possession/purchase of alcohol, depositing or throwing litter on highway.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Sally J. Kraninger, 44, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Dianna L. Braun, 32, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Randall W. Cantrell, 55, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Jedidiah L. Parks, 28, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Sally J. Kraninger, 44, Independence, driving while barred, first offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brandon K. Grocholski, 27, Lamont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Caleb M. Christian, 25, Oelwein, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Richard L. Higgins, 51, Hazleton, four counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Alexis K. Galanti, 29, Quasqueton, child endangerment, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Barry W. Timmerman, 60, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Nathan G. Lutgen, 44, Hawkeye, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jacob G. Arends, 38, Rowley, animal abuse, order for arraignment.
Devan P. Forbes, 24, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Nicholas W. Zook, 39, Traer, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Carmelo Edwards, 47, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Thomas P. Jefferson Sr., 61, Waterloo, willful injury, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Nurija M. Huebner, 31, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to no more than two years in prison.
James D. Gordon, 53, Independence, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Bruce A. Werden, 57, Quasqueton, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, four counts of forgery, order for arraignment.
Mitchell R. Langel, 55, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of marijuana, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kevin E. Rucker, 46, Clear Lake, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jennifer N. Dewolf, 40, Sumner, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Nakia T. Long, 24, Cedar Rapids, possession of contraband in correctional institution, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Douglas G. Uchytil, 59, Jesup, eleven counts of controlled substance violation, five counts of failure to affix drug stamp, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order setting hearing.
Darrell S. Schulz, 24, La Porte City, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Dianna L. Braun, 32, Cedar Falls, operate without interlock, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Candice R. Williams, 42, Jesup, six counts of violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Christopher A. Simonson, 21, Independence, interference with official acts, order setting trial.
Nathan M. Kremer, 49, Independence, interference with official acts, criminal complaint filed.
Dawn M. Back, 26, Evansdale, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Hunter T. Hoveland, 20, Quasqueton, underage possession/purchase of alcohol, criminal complaint filed.
Samari A. Holmes, 22, Rockford, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Chaz P. Jernigan, 40, Vinton, two counts of driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Dawn Latham, 53, Brandon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Amolya Dazaccio J. Burton Florence, 20, Newton, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Lacey J. Keeling, 19, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Taylor S. Warren, 22, Champaign, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Manya D. Williams, 20, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Megan L. Zirtzman, 22, Cedar Rapids, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Zaria Alissa L. Nix, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Matthew E. Waring, 42, Jesup, three counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Nancy J. Bradshaw, 42, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 20, Cedar Falls, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Dustin P. Morris v. Ashley D. Hettinger, custody, order for continuance.
Farmers State Bank v. Brady L. Larkin et al, property, order setting trial.
US Bank Trust National Association v. Robbie J. Rouse et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
BankIowa v. Matt Parmely et al, debt collection, order to stay.
Liberty Credit Services v. Cindy L. Dralle, debt collection, affidavit of identity.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Kelly M. Sebetka v. Barry S. Rhinehart, dissolution, order for income withholding.
Stephanie E. Jensen Yonkovic v. John Yonkovic Jr., dissolution, order for continuance.
Jason E. Haddeman v. Christina K. Wooley, dissolution, modified support order.
OWI:
Brier M. Thein, 27, Waterloo, third offense OWI, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Bryant D. Bergom, 32, Raymond, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Duncan C. Schott, 20, Arlington, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
James D. Mull, 41, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Justin C. Moore, 33, Hazleton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Nathan M. Kremer, 49, Independence, first offense OWI, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Patrick L. Cummings, 47, Urbana, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Madeline D. Randall, 24, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, motion for discovery.
Samari A. Holmes, 22, Rockford, Ill., first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Veridian Credit Union v. Derek Scott, of Stanley. Original notice filed demanding $4,286.88 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Lori A. Hadley, of Hazleton. Money judgment, order for judgment.
GreenState Credit Union v. Ashley Even, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,856.78 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Ramon A. Rodriguez, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $403.98 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding v. Skylar A. Engen, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $696.25 plus interest and court costs.
Providential2 v. Ralph Price, of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Adam Butler, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $1,320.06 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Linda Moore, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $777.02 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sarah Fowler, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $6,478.14 plus interest and court costs.