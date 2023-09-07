SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jesse R. Wetzel, 30, Muscatine, two counts of speeding.
Brent S. Eisenman, 38, Spring Valley, Minn., speeding.
Tyson L. Rothamel, 23, Winterset, speeding.
Linest A. Semilota, 39, Waterloo, speeding.
Adriana S. Tompkins, 32, Waterloo, speeding.
Jared J. Gibler, 42, Turin, speeding.
Courtney L. Rouse, 20, Independence, speeding.
O L. Wallace, 50, San Antonio, Texas, speeding.
Brian K. Makepeace, 54, Oelwein, speeding.
Eric D. Weber, 33, Independence, speeding.
Ashton J. Seeders, 18, Oelwein, speeding.
Andrew J. Keune, 35, Iowa City, speeding.
Dakotah J. Porter, 23, Oelwein, speeding.
Micah M. Burkholder, 33, Evansdale, speeding.
Steven T. Robertson, 56, Mapleton, Utah, speeding.
Julie A. Stanek Kuzdas, 49, Windsor, Wis., speeding.
Matthew D. Bolsinger, 39, Winthrop, speeding.
Nikolas Reid D. Stahr, 18, Winthrop, speeding.
Lemuel Rivera, 20, North Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Bryan D. Risley, 51, Kansas City, Mo., speeding.
Colin W. Melka, 19, Oelwein, speeding.
Anna C. Doud, 29, Des Moines, speeding.
Jocelyn M. Shonka, 23, Winthrop, speeding.
Jackson R. Hiatt, 18, Hudson, speeding.
Ronald P. Duque, 26, Storm Lake, speeding.
Alexander V. Faiman, 24, Vermillion, S.D., speeding.
Valerie E. Ginter, 36, Dubuque, speeding.
Lindsey M. Osterberger, 18, Asbury, speeding.
Caroline J. Lipe, 31, New York, N.Y., speeding.
Gregory F. Young III, 25, Lowden, speeding.
Michael A. Gassman, 33, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Taylor M. Soules, 23, Stanley, speeding.
Brice B. Meyer, 32, Appleton, Wis., speeding.
Jamal J. Scott, 49, Oswego, Ill., speeding.
Joseph A. Lundy, 58, Spring Lake Park, Minn., speeding.
Beth A. Brooks, 50, Chanhassen, Minn., speeding.
Rodney B. Jenkins, 54, Decatur, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid commercial driver’s license, operation by unqualified driver, hours of service violation.
Farah Ibrahim Idris, 23, Willmar, Minn., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Austin S. Oelke, 27, Independence, operation of motor vehicle with expired license, operating non-registered vehicle.
Russell L. Seekins, 29, Hudson, stopping on paved part of highway, open container.
William P. Fischer, 59, Rock Island, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations, no Iowa fuel permit.
James Mathew L. Mann, 48, Bolivar, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation, two counts of hours of service violation.
Gregory A. Frierson, 37, Manning, S.C., violation of trip permits, no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Cedric L. Brackins, 34, Lithonia, Ga., no valid driver’s license, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Azimjon M. Mamurjonov, 24, San Francisco, Calif., no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit, operating without evidence of authority, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jorge Perez Silveira, 38, Homestead, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Dmitry Rusakov, 48, Kent, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jeremy T. Lacaille Ayala, 21, Fort Dodge, registration violation.
Benjamin L. Tibbits, 38, Palo, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Robert L. Beaty, 60, Westville, Okla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Garmonyou Zoegar, 41, Altoona, maximum group axle weight violation.
Matthew I. Heister, 22, Quasqueton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jenna L. Baker, 46, Pine Bluff, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Clinton M. Temple, 31, Lake Charles, maximum group axle weight violation.
Dustin J. Halberg, 34, Moorhead, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Julio R. Orantes Santos, 34, Basking Ridge, N.J., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Carson L. Davidson, 25, Stockett, Mont., maximum gross weight violation.
Malkhaz Natroshvili, 29, Kent, Wash., hours of service violation.
Michele M. Ross, 56, Manchester, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Winthrop, improper use of lanes.
Jerilyn S. Dryden, 70, Manchester, dark window or windshield.
Gregory Ringo, 40, Terrell, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Nancy L. James, 70, Oelwein, failure to yield upon left turn.
Timothy A. Frank, 55, Sterling, Ill., maximum gross weight violation.
Timothy S. Dudley, 62, Winthrop, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ethan J. Aswegan, 18, Grundy Center, failure to maintain control.
Remus C. Smith, 41, Chicago, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
David H. Sullivan, 60, Oelwein, maximum width of vehicle.
John D. Fisher, 48, Honea Path, S.C., operation by unqualified driver.
Cody W. Brewer, 27, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Colin L. Nickerson, 22, Cedar Falls, maximum group axle weight violation.
Wendell A. Speller, 65, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device.
Alicia M. Bagby, 43, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Creston W. Decker Keller, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Eric D. Dauth, 37, La Porte City, operating non-registered vehicle.
Cynthia M. Kime, 62, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Steven C. Ralston, 21, Oelwein, dark window or windshield.
Jecky Jean B. Oulare, 67, Saint Cloud, Minn., hours of service violation.
Peter Falk, 38, Mitchell, OC, dark window or windshield.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Austin S. Oelke, 27, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Stacey A. Buhr, 49, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Ebony Y. Straight, 41, Waterloo, two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Jordan F. Fetter, 37, Marion, third-degree theft, forgery, order for arraignment.
Edward J. Schroder III, 48, Iowa City, third-degree theft, order for pretrial conference.
Jeannine L. Cornwell, 60, Lamont, driving while barred, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Genesis Rubio, 32, Hazleton, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Luis R. Contreras, 36, Hazleton, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Larry R. White, 46, Independence, second offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Terrance D. Allen, 45, Waterloo, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua R. Strait, 45, Cedar Rapids, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Kaben A. Schmelzer, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Vanessa G. Johnson, 46, Quasqueton, 20 counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for continuance.
Travis F. Norton, 29, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Mark W. Billingsley, 37, Anamosa, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Russell L. Wickman, 44, Dundee, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Vinton, second-degree theft and criminal mischief, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $2,050 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Suzette M. Danehy, 53, Independence, second-degree theft, order for continuance.
Carmelo Edwards, 47, Independence, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Christopher Rynell L. Gibson, 33, Waterloo, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Samantha J. Schares, 32, Jesup, second-degree theft, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Zachary D. Youngblut, 33, Jesup, second-degree theft, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Walker James A. Henley, 26, Hiawatha, second-degree theft, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Hunter T. Hoveland, 20, Independence, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, violation of no contact/protective order, harassment of public official or employee, written plea of guilty filed.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Winthrop, interference with official acts, dismissed without prejudice.
Faith H. Lakemacher, 19, Fort Dodge, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed.
Anthony M. South, 29, Waterloo, interference with official acts, sentenced to 27 days in jail.
Alexander J. Meiborg, 23, Independence, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Michael A. Rahe, 58, Buffalo Center, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Ebony Y. Straight, 41, Waterloo, operate without interlock, pay fine of $205 plus interest and court costs.
Eldin Joshua J. Lybarger Anderson, 19, Jesup, false report – 911 call, written plea of guilty filed.
Charles C. Powell, 46, Brooklyn Park, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Dequan A. Baldwin, 24, Cedar Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
David L. Uchytil, 62, Jesup, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Rachel M. Menuey, 47, Jesup, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Brittny J. Bolton, 32, Jesup, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Sonya A. Harris, 46, Milwaukee, Wis., possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jessica L. Kamaus, 43, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Cody L. Kamaus, 38, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jesse A. McDonald, 40, Des Moines, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 19, Dubuque, violation of probation, dismissed without prejudice.
Gregg M. McGee, 46, Marion, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $2,050 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Keonna Anne M. Boston, 30, Ames, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Horatio C. Richmond, 21, Winthrop, first offense possession of marijuana, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Joseph R. Hughes, 36, Flint, Mich., first offense possession of marijuana, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for arraignment.
Vincent J. Pio, 49, Ridley Park, Pa., first offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Dangelo T. Duffie, 36, Orlando, Fla., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Stacey D. Pruitt Reynolds, 43, Des Moines, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Raichynda H. Gould Begay, 24, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Kevin Zheng, 19, Fond Du Lac, Wis., first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua H. Mitchell, 44, Nettleton, Miss., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
David J. Trumblee v. Ashlie M. Vice, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Courtney L. Roose, child support, modified support order.
Maraya E. Sondag v. Ryan J. Hackert, paternity, order setting trial.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Duane A. Vanwie, child support, original notice filed.
Farmers State Bank v. Brady L. Larkin et al, property, order for judgment.
Citizens Bank v. Joni A. Reuhl, debt collection, order for judgment.
David R. Desimone v. Shri Santoshi MA, Inc. et al, personal injury – premises liability, order setting trial.
Axiom Acquisition Ventures v. Bo W. Brady, debt collection, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Gary J. McNamara v. Hailee R. McNamara, dissolution, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
Matthew P. Milbach v. Hope E. Clinton, dissolution, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Mark M. Hannan, 58, Independence, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jared D. Struve, 26, Davenport, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Lucas O. Kinney, 30, Greeley, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Gavin J. Kime, 24, Hazleton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lumumda C. Blackman, 31, Charles City, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Ronald E. Utt, 32, Independence, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
David Chiles, 34, Waterloo, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kooper J. Erickson, 20, Winthrop, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua K. Grover, 38, Rowley, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Chris A. Cameron, 63, Independence, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Jenna M. Walker, 24, Oelwein, first offense OWI, motion for discovery.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Michael Kout v. Mike Teague et al, of Maynard. Money judgment, order for continuance.
OneMain Financial Group v. Heather Beck et al, of Independence. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christopher A. Jacobsen, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $600 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One v. Mitchell Clinton, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,038.81 plus interest and court costs.
Robert A. Benton v. Traci M. Chamberlain, of Winthrop. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jason R. Schares et al, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $695.95 plus interest and court costs.
George A. Steinbron v. Krysta L. Hill, of Jesup. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Leon V. Freer, of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $1,012.58 plus interest and court costs.
UniFund CCR v. Craig B. Buckingham, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,115.96 plus interest and court costs.
Midway Van Rental v. Ralph M. Price Jr., of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Adam Demuth et al, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $463.77 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Alicia R. Widner, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $371.91 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Daniel J. Moran, of Jesup. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Bodensteiner Implement Co. v. Kyle Miller, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,071.06 plus interest and court costs.