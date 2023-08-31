SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Tabitha Mary E. Carpenter, 25, Waterloo, speeding.
Daniel P. Lynch, 54, Iowa City, speeding.
Kale D. Boysen, 27, Columbus Junction, speeding.
Keith L. McCarter, 51, Dubuque, speeding.
Sherry K. Davis, 48, Waterloo, speeding.
Alyssa Z. Zimmerman, 50, Elmhurst, Ill., speeding.
Ethan J. McCormick, 22, Independence, speeding.
Megan J. Haley, 22, Creston, speeding.
Sue A. Barnes, 64, Independence, speeding.
Dynisha M. Taylor, 37, Wadsworth, Ill., speeding.
Sophia M. Wepking, 20, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Ashley M. Johnson, 36, Independence, speeding.
Christopher J. Little, 20, Evansdale, speeding.
Liza D. Pinsonneault, 57, Hazleton, speeding.
Lauren W. Postel, 28, Riverside, Ill., speeding.
Valerie B. Bennett, 32, Jesup, speeding.
Mason J. Cleveland, 22, New Hampton, speeding.
Laura A. Mosier, 55, Independence, speeding.
Sheila M. Harris, 38, Dubuque, speeding.
Wasim A. Mohammed, 40, Glen Ellyn, Ill., speeding.
John W. Borserine, 54, Wylie, Texas, speeding.
Eric R. Franck, 33, Fairbank, speeding.
Julie M. Berscheit, 53, Grey Eagle, Minn., speeding.
Blake J. Harms, 38, Johnston, speeding.
Nancy L. Shaw, 66, Waterloo, speeding.
Michael L. Miller Sr., 24, Waterloo, speeding.
Nicholas P. Quigley, 42, San Francisco, Calif., speeding.
Kenneth P. Adler, 68, Eau Claire, Wis., speeding.
Jason C. Margretz, 44, Walker, speeding.
Gregory B. Burris, 76, Center Point, speeding.
Jonathan A. Booker, 32, Barnhardt, Mo., speeding.
Janet M. F. Miller, 63, Long Beach, N.Y., speeding.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 47, Waterloo, failure to display registration plate, fraudulent use of registration, failure to carry registration card, improper rear lamps.
Selena M. Hernandez, 22, Jesup, failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating non-registered vehicle.
Brianna M. Rottinghaus, 27, Jesup, open container, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Andrew A. Clay, 46, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle, no valid driver’s license.
Louis T. Szenay, 28, Milaca, Minn., dark window or windshield, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Norman L. McDonald, 58, Essex, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation, failure to obey traffic control device.
Tracy A. Flaharty, 54, Jesup, expired registration.
Richard K. Sackett, 64, Independence, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Devin J. Garbiso, 19, Pueblo West, Colo., operating non-registered vehicle.
Rajender Singh, 48, Sewell, N.J., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Earl D. Curry, 38, Cleveland, Miss., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Mark J. Klostermann, 52, Coggon, maximum group axle weight violation.
Domingo Miguel Felix, 24, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Bassam O. Mnayer, 62, Cedar Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation.
James K. Latwesen, 56, Independence, dark window or windshield.
Allison C. Olmstead, 25, Winthrop, failure to obey traffic control device.
Pamela L. Gordon, 58, Independence, failure to yield upon left turn.
Tyler S. Knapp, 37, Colby, Kan., maximum group axle weight violation.
Blake E. Estep Hummel, 25, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Annmarie Sherrets, 41, Independence, first offense trespass.
James F. Hippen, 58, Grundy Center, operating non-registered vehicle.
Dustin J. Thompson, 29, Cold Spring, Minn., excessive length.
Brian P. Lund, 58, La Quinta, Calif., open container.
Alfred G. Easter Jr., 44, Aurora, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Craig A. Robinson, 60, Dewar, careless driving.
Michel C. Hall, 52, Jesup, leave scene of accident.
Jordan M. Kurtz, 29, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Eve N. Close, 19, Jesup, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Richard G. Richards, 56, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Nihad Masic, 34, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Abdifatah A. Ahmed, 45, Chaska, Minn., hours of service violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Desirae E. Luethje, 36, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 20, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Sarah J. Jenkins, 39, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Selena M. Hernandez, 22, Jesup, two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Mallory E. Biggs, 31, Manchester, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Jeremy E. Gage, 36, Dunkerton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Azimjon M. Mamurjonov, 24, San Francisco, Calif., first offense violation of out-of-service order.
CRIMINAL:
Darron W. Dean, 58, Dubuque, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Paul J. Kramer, 67, Cascade, driving while barred, making false license, ID forms, or blank forms, motion to dismiss.
Carmelo Edwards, 47, Independence, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Harold A. Loyd III, 31, Lamont, first-degree harassment, second offense domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order for continuance.
Adessa A. Buss, 36, Cedar Falls, third-degree theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Melissa A. Myers, 35, Lamont, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Genesis Rubio, 32, Hazleton, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Luis R. Contreras, 36, Hazleton, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Larry R. White, 46, Independence, second offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Rebecca L. Pline, 38, Dubuque, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Gary V. Trewin, 70, first offense sex offender registration violation, order for arraignment.
Justin L. Newman, 39, Masonville, drug distribution violation to person under 18, third-degree sexual abuse, incest, prostitution, flight to avoid prosecution, order for arraignment.
Dayton T. Kearns, 19, Hazleton, violation of probation, sentenced to five days in jail.
Jay R. Jackson, 46, Cedar Rapids, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended.
Kaiden G. Gage, 19, Aurora, third-degree burglary, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025, suspended.
James D. Gordon, 53, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to two years in prison.
Russell L. Wickman, 44, Dundee, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Bruce A. Werden, 57, Quasqueton, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 47, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $1,885 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Scott N. Brown, 34, Independence, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse – continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecent contact with a child, enticing a minor under 13, order for continuance.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, three counts of child endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree harassment, willful injury, order for continuance.
Amadeus D. McClain, 35, Racine, Wis., controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey J. Scott, 48, Quasqueton, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Brandon J. Robertson, 27, Cedar Rapids, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, hearing for initial appearance.
William F. Blume, 59, Hazleton, two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, violation of no contact/protective order, written plea of guilty filed.
Annmarie Sherrets, 41, Independence, fifth-degree criminal mischief, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Kooper J. Erickson, 20, Winthrop, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Alexander J. Meiborg, 23, Independence, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
David Chiles, 34, Waterloo, operate without interlock, criminal complaint filed.
Tyler M. Trumblee, 46, Hazleton, harassment of public official or employee, criminal complaint filed.
Michael A. Rahe, 58, Buffalo Center, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Eldin Joshua J. Lybarger Anderson, 19, Jesup, false report – 911 call, written plea of guilty filed.
Deshawn A. Myrick, 46, Marion, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
James K. Reuther, 53, Independence, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Oelwein, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 19, Dubuque, violation of probation, dismissed without prejudice.
Joeal L. Durr, 24, Earlville, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Cara B. Boubin, 39, Cedar Rapids, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Gregg M. McGee, 46, Marion, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Horatio C. Richmond, 21, Winthrop, first offense possession of marijuana, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Dustin M. Gerbracht, 34, Winthrop, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Zachariah A. Arnold, 18, Independence, reckless use of fire/explosives/destructive devices, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
William Lotz et al v. Dana Vietor, other actions, notice of transcript redaction.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Mikael J. Dugan, child support, motion to dismiss.
Towd Point Mortgage v. Holly Rawleigh et al, mortgage, default judgment.
Ricky D. Peyton v. Walter Peyton Trust, property, original notice filed.
Joseph N. Tafolla et al v. James Aubrey, personal injury – motor vehicle, dismissed with prejudice.
Reiff Family Center v. Jared Allsup, confession of judgment, order for continuance.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Tricia E. Eschen v. Clint J. Cronin, dissolution, hearing for initial appearance.
OWI:
David S. Nemmers, 33, Jesup, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Mark N. Riehm, 59, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Kim M. Stulz, 61, Eldridge, second offense OWI, sentenced to 17 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Lisa J. Moore, 52, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for pretrial conference.
Karen W. Sellers, 49, Waterloo, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Douglas J. Fischer, 60, Elgin, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Madeline D. Randall, 24, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jared D. Struve, 26, Davenport, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Roger J. Eike, 54, Rowley, first offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail.
John C. Reich, 33, Quasqueton, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Justin K. Myers, 31, Strawberry Point, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jackson R. Grover, 23, Rowley, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Neil D. Eager, 47, Independence, first offense OWI, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Gavin J. Kime, 24, Hazleton, first offense OWI, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Johnnie N. Durbin, 28, Lamont, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Cory J. Cheever, 34, Rowley, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lakoda L. Christensen, 27, Jesup, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Gerald D. Weece, 67, Lamont, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
David Chiles, 34, Waterloo, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Michael Kout v. Mike Teague et al, of Maynard. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Christopher Hepker, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,231.08 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One v. James T. Hoveland, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,774.37 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Cory Harvey, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $531.78 plus interest and court costs.
Silveredge Cooperative v. Dylan Happel, of Lamoni. Original notice filed demanding $1,045.81 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Heather S. Jones, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,082.56 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Darwin Boots, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $531.97 plus interest and court costs.