SCHEDULED
TRAFFIC:
Tyler J. Bertschinger, 21, Rochester, Minn., speeding.
Artemia Gilbon Hernandez, 32, Milwaukee, Wis., speeding.
Mark F. McCullough, 58, Bernard, speeding.
Nora L. Brink, 18, Middleton, Wis., speeding.
Joshua M. Zbornik, 45, Independence, speeding.
Michael J. Schliem, 18, Brooklyn, Wis., speeding.
Jason J. Westphal, 48, DeForest, Wis., speeding.
Chanda L. Mariotti, 36, Fayetteville, Ga., speeding.
Ashley K. Haggard, 21, Clarendon Hills, Ill., speeding.
Connor J. Stoelk, 21, Carroll, speeding.
Miah G. McFarland, 24, Waterloo, speeding.
Dusty J. Jentz, 29, Jordan, Minn., speeding.
Andrew Harley H. Lopez, 21, Aurora, Colo., speeding.
Clare N. Mahoney, 18, Maple Grove, Minn., speeding.
Ethan L. Baez, 18, Independence, speeding.
Olivia R. Peterson, 19, Papillion, Neb., speeding.
Colin P. Buss, 26, South Bend, Ind., speeding.
Austin J. Hoover, 20, Oelwein, two counts of speeding.
Spencer D. Mauss, 23, Lynnville, speeding.
Breanna R. Carlin, 25, Independence, speeding.
Elizabeth A. Auer, 52, Quasqueton, speeding.
Michael L. Ridder, 46, Independence, speeding.
Ivy K. Smirl, 24, Bozeman, Mont., speeding.
Sierra E. Lichty, 28, La Porte City, speeding.
Marzena Wysocka, 51, Elk Grove Village, Ill., speeding.
Janeth Baeza Ramirez, 33, Waukegan, Ill., speeding.
Angela M. Huang, 50, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., speeding.
Jennifer M. Ferriss, 30, Toledo, speeding.
John A. McRae, 41, Jesup, speeding.
Christopher R. Owens, 25, Indianapolis, Ind., speeding.
Abel O. Garcia, 45, Milwaukee, Wis., speeding.
Micayla N. Oberhauser, 33, Independence, speeding.
Janice L. Neu, 47, Jackson, Wis., speeding.
Danielle M. Begle, 21, Farley, speeding.
Robert J. Davis, 39, Highland Park, Ill., speeding.
Rondell R. Juba, 20, Coral Springs, Fla., speeding.
Keith M. Brady, 42, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding.
Ryan A. Schultz, 30, Lisbon, speeding.
Donovan E. Cole, 37, Marshalltown, speeding.
Luqmaan Ridwan R. Jung, 22, Cedar Rapids, two counts of speeding.
Derric L. Wilson, 36, Independence, speeding.
Ashwani K. Sharma, 64, Fitchburg, Wis., speeding.
Emily J. Mueller, 20, Sherrill, speeding.
Camryn M. Decker, 21, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Andrew H. Rikkers, 51, Waterloo, speeding.
Nancy J. Butville, 55, Independence, speeding.
Dianne G. P. Floyd, 62, Marshalltown, speeding.
Brian A. Hershberger, 40, Jesup, speeding.
Christavan E. Drafahl, 58, Winthrop, speeding.
Paul D. Parks, 48, Pella, speeding.
Kyle A. Bergman, 43, Conrad, speeding.
Steven Stanley J. Sendek, 33, Perry, Mich., no valid non-resident deer license, restrictions on taking game – deer and turkey.
Jeannie M. Murphy, 48, Oelwein, driving on wrong side of two-way highway.
Nicole M. Zimmerman, 33, Evansdale, failure to respond to steady red light.
Aleksandr Mikheev, 31, Orlando, Fla., no valid driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Broden R. Dryer, 19, Coggon, first-offense underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Anna J. Walker, 19, Waterloo, failure to maintain control.
Micheal D. Fields, 28, Green Ridge, Mo., failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Marco Guirguis, 49, Frankfort, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Julio Ruiz, 28, Newark, N.J., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ester N. Sherman, 48, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Konstantin A. Shtykov, 39, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to obey traffic control device, hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety violations.
John J. De Graauw, 42, Lafleche, SK, no valid driver’s license, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Brandon Michael F. Cmela, 30, Orange City, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Terrance D. Hawkins, 29, Fort Worth, Texas, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, two counts of failure to obey traffic control device.
Gabriel Maffini, 26, Rockville, Md., registration violation.
Gary L. Collins, 49, Montgomery, Ala., violation of trip permits.
Yasin R. Bright, 35, Tampa, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Anthony J. Kremer, 65, Independence, maximum group axle weight violation.
Dustin D. Leger, 31, Sioux Falls, S.D., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Aymann A. Siddiky, 24, Moorhead, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Gary Maxinaud, 51, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., no Iowa fuel permit, failure to comply with safety regulations, violation of trip permits, hours of service violation.
Mohamed A. Bedel, 35, Fargo, N.D., maximum group axle weight violation.
Maikel Ruiz Cuba, 33, Gardner, Kan., hours of service violation.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, careless driving.
Dexter Craig C. McIntyre, 44, Philadelphia, Pa., maximum group axle weight violation.
Alec J. Mercer, 25, Spirit Lake, maximum group axle weight violation.
Patrick J. McMahon, 63, Raymond, no valid driver’s license, operation without registration card or plate, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Joseph T. Dague, 33, Cedar Rapids, maximum single axle weight violation.
Jacques E. Mondestin, 34, Lake Worth, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation
Alexander B. Jones, 26, Norway, open container, failure to obey traffic control device.
Manuel Crespo Mones, 43, Saint Augustine, Fla., no Iowa fuel permit, violation of trip permits.
Siarhei Kisialiou, 50, Woodland Hills, Calif., maximum group axle weight violation.
Nathan A. Zippe, 30, Burlington, maximum group axle weight violation.
Donnie A. Sprau, 53, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle.
Abel O. Garcia, 45, Milwaukee, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Demonte L. Harrell, 37, Justice, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
David R. Degner, 45, Clutier, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation.
Curtis Goyer Jr., 47, Oakfield, Tenn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
James D. Barquin V, 29, Riverton, Wyo., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Zachary A. Scott Gray, 29, Eldora, maximum gross weight violation.
Dawson L. Cox, 21, Floyd, maximum gross weight violation.
Douglas F. Gericke, 57, Central City, increasing loading capacity – re-registration.
Andre D. Hill, 51, Somerville, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Jaron D. Suhr, 29, Norfolk, Neb., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Robert W. Shelton, 62, Wesley, maximum group axle weight violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Dean A. Stone II, 46, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Tayten J. Jacob, 20, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Darrick S. Eubanks Jr., 28, Hazleton, two counts of third-offense domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, sentenced to 2 years in prison, pay fine of $1,710 plus interest, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest, imposed.
Felicia M. Buckman, 33, Hazleton, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Mathew K. Koob, 22, Stanwood, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, Clarksville, second-offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Jeremy R. Ganfield, 43, Dumont, second-offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Anthony Togba Jr., 26, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Uriah L. Wood, 26, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Briana L. Dow, 38, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Randall D. Kennedy, 56, Newton, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, motion for continuance.
Vincent N. Strauser, 31, Manchester, two counts of controlled substance violation, eluding, second-offense OWI, driving while barred, sentenced to 25 years in prison, pay fine of $6,875 plus interest and court costs.
Timothy L. Williams, 29, Independence, three counts of distributing drug near a school, two counts of drug distribution to person under 18, controlled substance violation, motion for continuance.
Nethaniah L. Gordon, 27, Independence, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, domestic abuse assault, second-offense domestic abuse assault, third-offense possession of marijuana, first-degree harassment, false imprisonment, order for continuance. Violation of no contact order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Kyle T. Astleford, 28, Jesup, child endangerment, attempted murder, order for continuance.
Britni E. Wright, 21, Cedar Falls, two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of child endangerment, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, West Union, first-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 46, Jesup, third-offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Rowley, third-degree burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Donovan E. Cole, 37, Marshalltown, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Darius C. Walker, 32, Burlington, N.C., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Kevin Heredia, 23, Waukegan, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Anthony J. Slocum, 39, Independence, public intoxication, third-degree harassment, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffery A. Dircks, 52, Winthrop, ten counts of violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Demonta M. Jones, 21, Flint, Mich., first-offense possession of marijuana, fourth-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Nicole M. Zimmerman, 33, first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to one year of probation, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Asa Root, 19, Winthrop, first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Deshawn A. Myrick, 45, Marion, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Jeffrey A. Larson, 48, Independence, first-offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Mitchell Allyn D. Thompson, 28, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Seth F. Beason, 31, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Joshua D. Overly, 38, Maynard, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 18, Dubuque, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Antwon M. Thompson, 47, Minneapolis, Minn., first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Sara K. Huebbe, 45, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer Dixon, 43, Fairbank, two counts of animal at large prohibited, criminal complaint filed.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Tristan S. Beltz, child support, order for continuance.
State of Iowa v. Rachelle L. Gruis, child support, order for continuance.
City of Brandon v. Patricia Rogers et al, abandoned property, property at 707 South Street, Brandon, Iowa, remanded to City of Brandon.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Lori Fowlkes et al, foreclosure, original civil notice filed.
Veridian Credit Union v. Carley Robison, loan and credit card default, pay fine of $9,587.33 plus interest and court costs.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Timothy D. Lynch v. Angela E. Lynch, dissolution of marriage, order for trial scheduling conference.
Tristin M. Ludwig v. Kaitlin J. Westendorf, dissolution of marriage, dissolution granted.
OWI:
Brenton Z. Boehmer, 19, Waterloo, first-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Andrew G. Negley, 43, Independence, first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Rachel M. Nemmers, 36, Jesup, first-offense OWI, order for continuance.
Christopher R. Walton, 49, Troy Hills, second-offense OWI, order for continuance.
Kaylee M. Primmer Hosch, 21, Walker, first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Luke T. Meyer, 27, Hazleton, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jason W. Downs, 50, Cedar Rapids, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Samuel Joseph R. Miller, 37, Quasqueton, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Scott P. Keup, 33, Waterloo, third-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Nicholas D. Koch, 41, Coggon, first-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Collection Professionals, Inc. v. Lyndsy Marquand, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,290.77 plus interest and court costs.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC. v. Kimberly K. Harker, of Winthrop. Judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,955.66 plus court costs.
DNF Associates, LLC. v. Clint R. Mills, of Independence. Judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,472.77 plus interest and court costs.
Open Door Property Solutions v. Brandon Robinson, of Hazleton. Judgment filed for plaintiff for defendant to be removed from the premises at 204 Madison St. S.
Aspen Rentals, LLC. v. Andrew R. Johnson, of Independence. Judgment filed for plaintiff for defendant to be removed from the premises at 200 9th Ave. #7.
Ronald Winter v. Kasi Makestad, of Hazleton. Judgment filed for plaintiff for defendant to be removed from the premises at 201 S. Monroe St.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Lori A. Hadley, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $2,215.15 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andrew J. Bieber, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,060.10 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brian J. Brickman, of Lamont. Original notice filed demanding $4,447.60 plus interest and court costs.
Collection Professionals, Inc. v. Brittany K. Sheckles, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $770 plus interest and court costs.
Parkview Assisted Living v. Joann Kauffman and Sherri Fratzke, of Cedar Rapids and Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,383.61 plus interest and court costs.
Superior Cleaning Services v. Cory Short, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $221.92 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Jill M. Mulford and Leis Mulford, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $400.60 plus interest and court costs.
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Martin Ausborn et al, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $532.15 plus interest and court costs.
David Barchie v. Danw M. Drivnosky et al, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding removal from the premises of 205 W. Hayes St.
Credit Bureau Services v. Theresa M. Tucker, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $2773.82 plus interest and court costs.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC. v. Randy J. Conrad, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,465.15 plus interest and court costs.
Capitol One v. Allison Eddleman, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $6,236.51 plus interest and court costs.