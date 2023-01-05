SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Nicholas J. Marani, 38, Racine, Wis., speeding.
Megan E. Fratzke, 32, Walker, speeding.
Nicholas J. Hanten, 29, Dubuque, speeding.
Victoria S. Sero, 60, Waterloo, speeding.
Sara Ashar, 24, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Mitchell E. Tafolla, 30, Oelwein, speeding.
Nathan K. McEnany, 20, Walker, speeding.
Bradley Allen L. Schmidt, 23, Iowa City, speeding.
Lawrence A. Hudnall III, 40, Flowery Branch, Ga., speeding.
Austin W. Schieltz, 27, Epworth, speeding.
Zaheer Akhtar, 34, Kenosha, Wis., speeding.
Trevor W. Kennett, 19, Jesup, speeding.
Gaurav S. Walke, 31, Sioux City, speeding.
Michael P. Rizk, 21, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding.
Jennifer L. Roper, 39, Independence, speeding.
Landon W. Nunemaker, 20, Quasqueton, speeding.
Jason D. Hoyle, 24, Winthrop, speeding.
Ross J. Cusick, 29, Winthrop, speeding.
Drake J. Gleeson, 27, Marthasville, Mo., speeding.
Mahad M. Hassan, 40, Minneapolis, Minn., failure to obey traffic control device.
Thomas L. Cochran, 40, Hot Springs, Ark., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Trevor William M. Harvey, 32, Garrison, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Konstantin A. Shtykov, 39, Brooklyn, N.Y., hours of service violation.
Jack R. Yardley II, 45, Queen City, Mo., maximum single axle weight violation.
Camilla L. Tillman, 41, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
John R. Pope, 30, Windsor Heights, operation without registration card or plate.
James G. Britton, 49, Cuba, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Bradley C. Strese, 51, Jefferson, Wis., failure to maintain control.
Yaniel Fonseca Vasques, 44, Donna, Texas, no valid commercial driver’s license, hours of service violation.
Anthony A. Aldridge, 50, Onslow, maximum gross weight violation.
Marco A. Calixto, 24, Bellville, Texas, operation by unqualified driver.
Christopher M. Edwards, 34, Greene, maximum group axle weight violation.
Richard A. Moore, 39, Minneapolis, Minn., increasing loading capacity – reregistration, maximum group axle weight violation.
Arabu H. Elemo, 25, Bloomington, Minn., hours of service violation.
Bradley Allen L. Schmidt, 23, Iowa City, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Carl O. Dodge, 37, Brandon, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Troy L. Cordes, 49, Dunkerton, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Javier Martinez Juarez, 38, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Eldon G. Guyer, 52, Elgin, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Cody J. Weiland, 20, Marion, dark window or windshield.
John T. Frels, 41, Mason City, dark window or windshield.
Whitney M. Kraus, 36, Gilbertville, failure to obey traffic control device.
Patricia M. Matthews, 50, Hazleton, operation without registration card or plate.
Vitaliy Gamayunov, 51, Elk River, Minn., failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Dominick H. Young, 42, Dallas, Texas, violation of trip permits.
David Mania, 47, Brooklyn, N.Y., no Iowa fuel permit, failure to obey traffic control device, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Tammy L. Conklin, 57, Henryetta, Okla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Dieunel Sillon, 32, Plainfield, Ind., hours of service violation.
Wade L. Schmudlach, 53, Sumner, failure to obey traffic control device, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
William P. Weber, 60, La Porte City, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Dale M. Hoinoski, 73, Liberty, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Damien M. Hoogakker, 35, Magnolia, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
James R. Marshall, 51, Phoenix, Ariz., maximum group axle weight violation.
Pawel Kabelis, 44, Washington, N.J., no valid driver’s license, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permits.
Cedsar A. Hernandez Ibarra, 38, Santiago, JL, hours of service violation.
Vilnor Oris, 55, Fresno, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation
Steven M. Strand, 51, Portage, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
David E. Crocker, 57, Maquoketa, maximum group axle weight violation.
Jordarien D. Elam, 28, Thomasville, N.C., maximum group axle weight violation.
Dylan J. Gehrke, 23, Waterloo, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Rikki L. Kountkofsky, 35, Waukon, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Zashawn G. Smith, 19, Coralville, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Shane L. Frederiksen, 38, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Rikki L. Kountkofsky, 35, Waukon, driving while barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended. Possession of contraband in correctional institution, third or subsequent offense of controlled substance, sentenced to 3 years in prison, suspended.
Zashawn G. Smith, 19, Coralville, driving while barred, sentenced to 4 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Lindsay R. Rocha, 39, Oelwein, obstructing prosecution or defense, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 4 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kristopher R. Lawrence, 31, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, first offense OWI, motion for continuance.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, Clarksville, second offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Jeremy R. Ganfield, 43, Dumont, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Jordan F. Fetter, 37, Cedar Rapids, third-degree theft, warrant served.
Bradley G. Gates, 37, Independence, attempted third-degree burglary, cash bond posted.
Stephanie L. Henry, 34, Hazleton, attempted third-degree burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler A. Welter, 27, Fairbank, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of enticing a minor under 16, three counts of first offense telephone dissemination of obscene material to minor, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Robyn J. Reaves, 38, Oelwein, homicide by vehicle – OWI, child endangerment – death, serious injury by vehicle, sentenced to no more than 30 years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, pay $150,000 in restitution.
Christopher A. Bermejo Pimentel, 24, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Marjorie H. Simonson, 50, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for continuance.
Franklin R. Brown, 58, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 46, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Rowley, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Rhonda J. Marty, 53, Dubuque, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Jason R. Seaberg, 23, Jesup, possession of drub paraphernalia, sentenced to four days in jail.
Randy L. Henry Jr., 41, Oran, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Angelina M. Paris, 32, Independence, fifth-degree theft, written plea of guilty.
Charles L. Martin, 59, Independence, public intoxication, written plea of guilty.
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, disorderly conduct, criminal complaint filed.
Austin R. Sullivan, 20, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew D. Coover, 32, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, motion for continuance.
Darius C. Walker, 32, Burlington, N.C., first offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Sara K. Huebbe, 35, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Joshua A. Chamberlain, 37, Winthrop, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Wells Fargo Bank v. Levon Williams et al, mortgage, order for continuance.
Farmers State Bank v. Brady Larkin et al, foreclosure, petition filed.
OWI:
Scott P. Keup, 33, Waterloo, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Nicholas D. Koch, 41, Coggon, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kimberly M. Perry, 34, Cedar Rapids, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lornarae Power, 58, Volga, first offense OWI, appearance and waiver of initial appearance.
Dana I. Schmitt, 64, Independence, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Veridian Credit Union v. Michael W. Good, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for total plus interest and court costs.
David S. Barche v. Dawn M. Drinovski, of Hazleton. Judgment filed demanding defendant be removed and plaintiff be put in possession of 205 W. Hayes St.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Bonnie J. Clarke, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,330.54 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Cynthia L. Drafahl, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,277.30 plus court costs.
EPM Iowa, LLC. v. Johnathan Carnicle, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding possession of 101 16th Ave. NW #26.
Bankiowa v. Cathy M. Dixon, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $832.27 plus court costs.
Capital One v. Troy A. McAllister, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,863.90 plus court costs.
Citibank v. Ashly M. Bast, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $3,733.99 plus court costs.
Bankiowa v. Hiema Griffith, of Arlington. Original notice filed demanding $436.15 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. James W. Weatherbee, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,920 plus court costs.