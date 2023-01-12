SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Genaro Ulloa, 26, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Ester N. Sherman, 48, Waterloo, speeding.
Nicholas J. Maldonado, 30, Oelwein, speeding.
Enver Lucevic, 54, Astoria, N.Y., speeding.
Malik T. McGregor, 23, West Des Moines, speeding.
Luke A. Nevermann, 31, Milwaukee, Wis., speeding.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 18, Dubuque, speeding.
Elisabeth L. Bradshaw, 20, Appleton, Wis., speeding.
Ariel M. Lundy, 31, Davenport, speeding.
Kelsey K. Burke, 40, Aurora, speeding.
Darrell J. Breaux, 34, Arvada, Colo., speeding.
Benjamin C. Bruns, 44, Neenah, Wis., speeding.
Arlene G. Whitlow, 64, Wilsonville, Ore., speeding.
Katelynn N. Gibson, 21, Independence, speeding.
Sonya Kirmani, 38, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Aaron S. Bensinger, 35, Marion, speeding.
Diana A. Momo Tefo, 30, Davenport, speeding.
Jason R. Arenholz, 37, Waterloo, speeding.
Daniel V. Schober, 56, Grayslake, Ill., speeding.
Janessa A. Proesel, 49, Delafield, Wis., speeding.
Eduardo Garcia Hernandez, 44, Manchester, speeding.
Justin M. Wenger, 31, Ryan, speeding.
Randy D. Hesiak, 61, Dike, speeding.
Ree Phaw, 33, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Eric E. Prado, 30, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Makayla M. Corkery, 19, Manchester, speeding.
Mary A. Booher, 40, Maquoketa, speeding.
Briana K. Bailey, 28, Lamont, speeding.
Kevin Heredia, 23, Waukegan, Ill., speeding.
Tyson T. Decker, 24, Independence, speeding.
Justine A. Perryman, 33, Navarre, Fla., speeding.
Mac E. Spotts, 24, Nora Springs, speeding.
Katie L. Fare, 22, Machesney Park, Ill., speeding.
John E. Francois, 67, Winthrop, speeding.
Laina E. Yurs, 19, South Beloit, Ill., speeding.
David R. Stauffer, 54, Avon, Ind., speeding.
Dakota T. Cooksley, 18, Newhall, speeding.
Katherine M. Cooley, 70, Waterloo, speeding.
Benjamin D. Jeltema, 21, Fort George G. Meade, Md., speeding.
David J. Lynch, 67, Independence, speeding.
Justin T. Hall, 33, West Plains, Mo., speeding.
Jerry W. Birchard, 62, Fairbank, speeding.
Hunter Hitchcock, 19, Quasqueton, speeding.
Armando Gallegos, 26, Chicago, Ill., failure to obey traffic control device, failure to obey safety regulations.
Genaro Ulloa, 26, Chicago, Ill., no valid driver’s license.
Mahamud A. Abdimahad, 35, Maplewood, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Hunter T. Hoveland, 19, Quasqueton, first offense underage possession/purchase of alcohol, underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
Johnny C. Schwarting, 27, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Alan Meladze, 25, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits.
Gilbert A. Rave, 66, Dyersville, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Larry A. Burmeister, 56, Charlotte, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Igor Stolearov, 36, Bremerton, Wash., failure to obey traffic control device.
Steven L. Henricks, 46, Camp Douglas, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Scott K. Leith, 35, Bismarck, N.D., maximum group axle weight violation.
Robert B. Finley, 60, Masonville, failure to maintain registration plate.
Victoria L. Karsten, 27, Independence, operation without registration card.
Ariel M. Lundy, 31, Davenport, operation without registration card.
Karra R. Garcia, 39, Waterloo, registration violation.
Abdirahman A. Farah, 28, Apple Valley, Minn., operate CMV after downgraded to non-commercial.
Carlos R. Gonzales, 47, Clarksville, Ark., no valid driver’s license.
Argelio Hernandez De La Torr, 57, Hialeah, Fla., hours of service violation.
Javodrick R. Gordon, 36, Cruger, Miss., failure to obey traffic control device, no Iowa fuel permit.
Tobijah Lukus L. Wright, 26, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jawan R. Smith, 25, Reisterstown, Md., hours of service violation.
Roger D. Maker, 63, Strawberry Point, four counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, CMV general penalty.
Mark N. Barrett, 54, Lancaster, S.C., hours of service violation, failure to obey traffic control device.
Steven D. Mohror, 67, Columbus Junction, maximum group axle weight violation.
William C. Riggio, 52, Coon Rapids, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Thomas W. Crawford, 65, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Misti A. Taylor, 48, Moncks Corner, S.C., no valid driver’s license.
Isaiah S. Phillips, 21, Jesup, dark window or windshield.
Timothy L. Zayas, 30, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate.
Daniel J. Corkery, 76, Rowley, operating non-registered vehicle.
DeWayne L. Littles, 44, Bennettsville, S.C., maximum group axle weight violation.
Nicholas A. Hull, 31, Springfield, Mo., maximum gross weight violation, maximum group axle weight violation.
Manuel Green Jr., 64, Lithonia, Ga., operation by unqualified driver, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kamil M. Omarov, 36, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to obey traffic control device.
George O. Hodkinson III, 25, Freeborn, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Robert C. Thiemann, 34, Evansdale, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Daniel J. Evans, 58, Romeoville, Ill., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kevin J. Larsen, 32, Northfield, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation
James G. Lyon, 63, Fosston, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Clinton J. Grider, 32, St. Peters, Mo., violation of trip permits, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Troyce D. Donley, 36, Detroit, Mich., maximum group axle weight violation.
Roderick A. Watson Jr., 42, Bainbridge, Ga., failure to comply with safety regulations, dark window or windshield.
Kinzell C. Bridges, 26, Thomaston, Ala., hours of service violation.
Pleaz Thorton, 39, Burlington, no valid driver’s license.
Angel R. Morocho, 48, Fridley, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Shaun H. O’Neill, 37, Emmet, Neb., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Benjamin C. Sather, 50, Eden Valley, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Raul A. Zarate Islas, 48, Deerfield Beach, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Alexander P. Warm, 25, Jesup, dark window or windshield.
Almir R. Rekic, 31, Blaine, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Michael J. Orozco, 32, Mason City, maximum group axle weight violation.
Brian J. Otto, 23, Cadwell, Ill., violation of trip permits, failure to comply with safety regulations, no Iowa fuel permit.
Jeremy D. Rundle, 32, Mount Vernon, maximum group axle weight violation.
Daniel D. Larson, 60, Downing, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Cody C. Stewart, 30, Gentry, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Inti A. Ricardo Betancourt, 47, Naples, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jaicee L. Foster, 19, Oneida, Wis., operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Mayugi Shabani, 24, West Des Moines, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ira D. Morris, 66, Judsonia, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Solomon W. Abraham, 48, Houston, Texas, no Iowa fuel permit, failure to obey traffic control device, violation of trip permits, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Keith A. Knight, 52, Vinton, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Nathan G. Taylor, 29, Maynard, operating non-registered vehicle.
Shelia K. Payne, 82, Quasqueton, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Clinton J. Anderson, 35, Cedar Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation.
Steve Boisvert, 52, Verdun, OC, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Micheal D. Fields, 28, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jeffery S. Schuler, 61, Nashua, driving over/upon/across curb/dividing section.
Za B. Sui, 42, Charlotte, N.C., hours of service violation.
Kenneth M. Rotz, 31, Grundy Center, maximum group axle weight violation.
Mark R. Adams, 61, Cabool, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Juan J. Ramon Mora, 38, Coatzacoalcos, TL, hours of service violation.
Justin P. Paul, 27, Rockwell, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Christopher L. Walker, 35, North English, maximum single axle weight violation.
Abdirahman S. Adan, 31, Minneapolis, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Roger L. Johnson, 68, West Fargo, N.D., maximum group axle weight violation.
Gary R. Becker, 65, Fayette, operation without registration card or plate.
Curt A. Hulbert, 36, Plainfield, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation. maximum gross weight violation.
Mark A. Fister, 63, Britt, maximum group axle weight violation.
Jorge A. Castillo, 26, Edinburg, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations, maximum single axle weight violation, increasing loading capacity – reregistration, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Matthew C. Norte, 42, Lamont, open container.
Thomas Frank F. Potts, 18, Independence, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Steven A. Desotel, 53, Manchester, open container.
Gerald E. Gage, 90, Oelwein, failure to yield upon left turn.
Justin T. Bolhuis, 41, Aplington, dark window or windshield.
Isaiah J. Crow, 20, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Ronald D. Smith II, 54, Clark Fork, Idaho, maximum gross weight violation.
Eric W. Bergheger, 50, Hannibal, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Jacob J. Fedeler, 30, Jesup, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Keiairra R. Cooper, 28, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Jonathen D. Simmons, 36, Evansdale, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Mitchell Allyn D. Thompson, 28, Independence, driving while license under suspension.
Jason W. Downs, 50, Cedar Rapids, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Harley Ann M. Westcott, 20, Cedar Rapids, driving while license under suspension.
Patricia A. Graham, 58, Brandon, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Karmelle S. McGee, 36, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jeremiah W. Sherwood, 36, Independence, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Espoir Byamungu, 28, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, motion for continuance.
Waylon G. Burgin, 33, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Jeremy R. Ganfield, 43, Dumont, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, third-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Anthony Togba Jr., 26, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Carmesha S. Veneable, 28, Waterloo, third-degree theft, order for continuance.
Jamie R. Mason, 45, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Bradley G. Gates, 37, Independence, third-degree attempted burglary, order for continuance.
Stephanie L. Henry, 34, Hazleton, third-degree attempted burglary, order for continuance.
Chad M. Winders, 40, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Cody D. Brown, 39, Waterloo, first degree harassment, assault, order for arraignment.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 58, Lamont, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua S. Young, 39, Jesup, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jeremiah L. DeGraw, 50, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Kaiden G. Grant, 19, Aurora, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree burglary and theft, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, order for continuance.
Timothy L. Williams, 29, Independence, drug distribution violation to person under 18, sentenced to 5 years in prison, pay fine, interest, and court costs.
Genaro Ulloa, 26, Chicago, Ill., possession of contraband in correctional institution, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Alexander J. Meiborg, 22, Independence, trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to 73 days in jail, pay fine of $855, suspended, pay fine of $260 plus interest and court costs.
Franklin R. Brown, 58, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to three years in prison.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 46, Waterloo, driving while barred, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Rowley, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Loyd L. Williams III, 36, Independence, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Sonja M. Kullen, 30, Manchester, second offense OWI, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, child endangerment, order setting hearing.
Dakota Main, 24, Independence, second offense possession of marijuana, willful injury, hearing for initial appearance.
Monica C. Leandro, 32, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Anthony W. Pirtle, 50, Lamont, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Kaitlyn Williams Metcalfe, 18, Independence, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Rex A. Yearous Jr., 40, Independence, assault, order for pretrial conference.
Velvet J. Widner, 21, Independence, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Dale A. Halberg, 74, Independence, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Artina K. Daniels, 46, Bellwood, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Jacob E. McDowell, 35, Earlville, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Tavon J. Brown, 27, Schaumburg, Ill., first offense possession of controlled substance, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
James K. Reuther, 52, Independence, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 18, Dubuque, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kris A. Vanlaningham, 59, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
David J. Refshauge, 63, Waterloo, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Darius C. Walker, 32, Burlington, N.C., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Kevin Heredia, 23, Waukegan, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Kristopher R. Lawrence, 31, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin J. White, 33, Bellevue, Neb., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Tessa Annette R. Marion, 29, Independence, assault, criminal complaint filed.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Tristan S. Beltz, child support, order for continuance.
Aaron A. Schmitt v. Tosha D. Medina, custody, motion for continuance.
State of Iowa v. Sara A. Vandewalker, child support, decree or final support order.
Performance Equity Partners v. Vicki R. Borucki, replevin, default judgment filed for plaintiff for repossession of personal property.
Dennis E. Chamberlain v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order for continuance.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Monda Kokkinos Goedken v. Brian E. Goedken, dissolution of marriage, modified support order.
Sharlene M. Garrigus v. Dusty M. Williams, dissolution of marriage, decree or final support order.
Kim L. Freilinger v. Virginia E. Freilinger, dissolution of marriage, court decree.
Lewis F. Hare v. Cassandra Hare, dissolution of marriage, decree or final support order.
James E. Carnicle v. Heather Carnicle, dissolution of marriage, modified support order.
Deena S. Franks v. Keith D. Franks, dissolution of marriage, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Keiairra R. Cooper, 28, Waterloo, first offense OWI, sentenced to 10 days in jail, one year of probation, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
William W. Smith, 66, Jesup, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, one year of probation, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Randall G. Barker, 67, Jesup, first offense OWI, sentenced to 45 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Riley S. Young, 27, Center Point, first offense OWI, sentenced to 20 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Nicholas H. Pursley, 30, Dunkerton, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Theresa K. Almendarez, 56, Pasadena, Texas, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jason W. Downs, 50, Cedar Rapids, first offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Gavin P. Santiago Ewers, 20, Enterprise, Ala., second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Scott P. Keup, 33, Waterloo, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Nicholas D. Koch, 41, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lornarae Power, 58, Volga, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jeremy R. Beatty, 36, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for discovery.
Barbara D. Wendling, 44, Independence, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Aneth M. Reynoso Hernandez, 21, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Angela M. Wegmann, 45, Manchester, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Chad A. McKinzie, 36, Waterloo, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Adam S. Corkery, 48, Independence, second offense OWI, motion for discovery.
Brent A. Olmstead, 32, Hiawatha, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
L F Noll, Inc. v. Anthony M. Fitz, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Credit Bureau Services v. Caleb Pentecost et al, of Independence. Judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,327.94 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Kim L. Freilinger, of Mason City. Judgment filed for plaintiff for $936.94 plus interest and court costs.
Collection Professionals, Inc. v. Stacy Staton et al, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,323.64 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Louis L. Ostlie, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $6,263.16 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Sylvia King, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,030.27 plus interest and court costs.
Calvary SPV I, LLC. v. Joshua C. Zieser, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $966.79 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Martin L. Fuentes, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,462.48 plus interest and court costs.
Prairie Hills Independence v. Patricia Rogers, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Citibank v. Ashly Bast, of Fairbank. Original notice filed for $2,948.44 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. David P. Barnes, of Jesup. Original notice filed for $1,207.64 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Mary Sennhenn, of Jesup. Original notice filed for $677.96 plus interest and court costs.