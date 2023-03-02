SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Mitchell G. Izykowski, 25, Waterloo, speeding.
Wade J. Wille, 22, Waukon, speeding.
Hunter D. Proffitt, 19, Urbandale, speeding.
Charles E. Morris, 52, Vinton, speeding.
Steven D. Bose, 42, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Tyrun D. Bell, 49, Waterloo, speeding.
Louie H. Domonte Jr., 54, Noblesville, Ind., speeding.
Elizabeth A. Sadler, 33, Jesup, speeding.
Kayla J. Lamphier, 25, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Matthew P. Milbach, 29, Rowley, speeding.
John L. Healey, 45, Decorah, speeding.
Alaina M. Bickel, 39, Nevada, speeding.
Mason T. Gallup, 30, Independence, speeding.
Angela M. Glime, 41, Menomonee Falls, Wis., speeding.
Robert L. Beatty, 69, Independence, speeding.
Abby G. Kullen, 53, Oelwein, speeding.
Owen J. Anton, 19, Winthrop, speeding.
Kevin H. Frommelt, 66, Saint Michael, Minn., speeding.
Abby L. Peyton, 32, Winthrop, speeding.
Anna M. Jasper, 20, Dyersville, speeding.
Eric D. Wheeler, 56, Brookfield, Wis., speeding.
Kurt J. Knipper, 55, Earlville, speeding.
Muhammed W. Pallan, 39, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Taylor L. Close, 19, Dyersville, speeding.
Judy L. Bear, 70, Oelwein, speeding.
Michael D. Gilliam II, 42, Brandon, operating non-registered vehicle.
Aydarus A. Hussein, 29, Dallas, Texas, hours of service violation.
Bair Batozhargalov, 27, Seattle, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulation, no Iowa fuel permit, violation of trip permits, failure to display registration plate.
Drake J. Trebon, 28, Wellsburg, failure to display registration plate.
Taye N. Tesema, 50, Calgary, OC, maximum group axle weight violation.
Randy M. Rivera Ortiz, 44, Orlando, Fla., no valid driver’s license.
Darrin M. Jordan, 26, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Brent A. Wierck, 37, Fairbank, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kennadie R. Sherman, 21, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Kaitlyn K. Lawson, 25, Elkader, operation without registration card or plate.
Rodney E. Westmeier, 64, Independence, making U-turn on curve or hill, two counts of driving on wrong side of two-way highway, turning at intersection violation, improper use of lanes.
Osric F. Jamerson, 35, Waverly, registration required – certain non-resident.
Clark D. Hostetler, 35, Buffalo, Mo., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Orlando Faria, 29, Chicopee, Mass., hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations, failure to carry registration card.
Philbert J. Brown, 49, Woodbury, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Gabriel C. Erickson, 29, Decorah, dark window or windshield.
Twan L. Taylor, 33, Chicago, Ill., no Iowa fuel permit, hours of service violation.
Pierce A. Curby, 24, Jesup, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Clay D. Miller, 27, Fremont, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Tryston B. Meyer, 25, Plymouth, Minn., maximum gross weight violation, maximum group axle weight violation.
Zachery E. Goettsch, 40, Sutherland, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Janko Calasan, 29, Hallandale, Fla., violations of conditions of restricted license.
Mason R. Schwake, 26, Sumner, maximum group axle weight violation.
Konstantin M. Ryazanov, 62, Lakeville, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Zachary T. Sabin, 39, Mason City, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Cody A. Hanig, 32, Meservey, maximum group axle weight violation.
Lester D. Schipper, 63, Aplington, maximum group axle weight violation.
Walfred A. Saucedo Gaspar, 18, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Zacharia E. Hartman, 42, Enid, Okla., maximum gross weight violation.
Rodney L. Wubben, 63, Buffalo Center, maximum gross weight violation.
Romeo M. Williams, 41, Hayti Heights, Mo., excessive length.
Tahron R. Rose, 30, Baltimore, Md., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Christopher M. Peterson, 42, Cedar Rapids, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Eric S. Maness, 50, Ridge Farm, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Michael P. Bacon, 47, Flint, Mich., maximum group axle weight violation.
Calvin C. Clark, 45, Ashdown, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Kenneth L. Gawenda, 70, Soldiers Grove, Wis., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Xavier A. Wimberly, 46, Dothan, Ala., maximum group axle weight violation.
Adam J. Bullerman, 19, Quasqueton, misuse of license or ID card to acquire alcohol.
Seth J. Proctor, 19, Ryan, operation without registration card or plate.
Todd A. Rosenthal, 53, Bettendorf, maximum group axle weight violation.
Tyler R. Rasmussen, 38, Independence, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Charles J. Scally, 77, Lawler, passing contrary to highway sign or marking.
Matthew J. Bauler, 37, Dike, expired registration.
CRIMINAL:
Michael J. McBurney, 50, Center Point, driving while barred, order setting hearing.
Jason William M. Young, 33, Independence, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Leonard D. Freeman Jr., 30, Chicago, Ill., violation of probation, probation revocation.
Daevon B. Evans, 32, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, sentenced to 120 days in jail.
Scott L. Street, 62, Hazleton, driving while barred, sentenced to 21 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Cody B. Meyer, 32, Jesup, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, St. Ansgar, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Tanner L. Cornwell, 21, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Ethan M. Roepke, 19, Aurora, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Donterrell Simpson, 44, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Patrick R. Raymer, 52, Waverly, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana.
Adam J. Nielsen, 38, Waverly, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Richard J. Staveley, 66, Winthrop, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay fine of $1,900 plus interest and court costs.
Diamond D. Johnson, 31, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Gunnar E. Cotton, 20, Fountain, Minn., third-degree sexual abuse, flight to avoid prosecution, order for arraignment.
Timothy J. Birmingham, 40, West Union, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Marjorie H. Simonson, 50, Independence, third or subsequent possession of controlled substance and marijuana, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,710 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Bridgid P. Callery, 30, Iowa City, failure to affix drug stamp, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Arlington, second-degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, order for arraignment.
Shenita L. Hinton, 39, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to one year in prison, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Andrew J. Kleitsch, 38, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, St. Ansgar, possession of contraband in correctional institution, hearing for initial appearance.
Scott N. Brown, 34, Independence, 19 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of lascivous acts with a child – solicitation, two counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minor, first-degree kidnapping, child endangerment – bodily injury, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin L. Sexton, 51, Cedar Rapids, assault, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Michael M. Oswald, 59, Waterloo, interference with official acts, written plea of guilty filed.
Joshua A. Chamberlain, 37, Independence, twenty counts of violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Patrick R. Raymer, 52, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Kairon R. McClenan, 33, Washington, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Allen P. Penhollow, 43, Hazleton, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Savannah Kay J. Lyon, 22, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to 15 days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Mitchell Allyn D. Thompson, 28, Independence, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Krysta L. Hill, 32, Quasqueton, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Seth F. Beason, 31, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Clayton L. Guzzle, second offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Abdulahi A. Guled, 29, Minneapolis, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Maria C. Carillo, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Tristan S. Beltz, child support, order for continuance.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Corbin R. Ohrt et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Nathan M. Marting v. Jesup Community School District, employment claim, original notice filed.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael D. Loomer, debt collection, original notice filed.
State of Iowa v. Lonny O. Bathen, post-conviction relief, order for continuance.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Jason William M. Young v. Karly Young, dissolution of marriage, decree or final support order.
Danielle Jones v. Darrell D. Jones Jr., dissolution of marriage, court decree.
Anthony D. Shope v. Laureen P. Schwartz, dissolution of marriage, court decree.
OWI:
Bruce R. Sedo, 57, Weyauwega, Wis., third offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $3,555 plus interest and court costs,
Justine K. Edwards, 33, first offense OWI, sentenced two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Mitchell Allyn D. Thompson, 28, Independence, second offense OWI, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jill M. Fiester, 39, first offense OWI, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Tyler K. Stanley, 19, Coggon, first offense OWI, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Mark D. Antolik, 68, Earlville, first offense OWI, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jason J. Myers, 33, Jesup, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jesus A. Soto Lara, 26, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Cassidy M. Collins, 37, Independence, first offense OWI, order setting hearing.
Jennifer E. Wilson, 41, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kairon P. McClenan, 33, Washington, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Kim M. Stulz, 60, Cedar Rapids, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Collection Professionals, Inc. v. Brittany K. Sheckles, of Winthrop. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $770 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. James W. Weatherbee, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,920 plus interest and court costs.
Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio v. Sarah K. Terhark, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1, 293.07 plus interest and court costs.
Robert J. Hocken v. Greg Nelsen et al, of Independence. Money judgment, order for judgment.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Liz Lawson, of Aurora. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Discover Bank v. Kathryn Partridge, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
BankIowa v. Michelle Beier, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $691.29 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. April L. Loomis, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,214.15 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Wesley Hookom, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,399.89 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Mark A. Hansen et al, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $839 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding, LLC. v. Shawn J. Brown, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $763.25 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Erik Herbert, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,219.45 plus interest and court costs.