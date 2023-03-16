SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Antione A. Allen, 38, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Michelle L. Miller, 46, Solon, speeding.
Jacklyn C. Hunt, 39, Arlington, speeding.
Angel E. Torres, 32, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Alyssa P. Bantz, 19, Oelwein, speeding.
Christian D. Vatterott, 47, Festus, Mo., speeding.
Jae Y. Oh, 27, Ankeny, speeding.
Lessie W. Nunn, 55, Cottage Grove, Minn., speeding.
Dustin E. Ballard, 45, Muscatine, speeding.
Danny Rodriguez, 47, Goldfield, speeding.
Ronald R. Lambert Jr., 57, Lake St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
Alexander M. Miskow, 26, Lake Villa, Ill., speeding.
Jackson R. Grover, 23, Rowley, speeding.
Jessica L. Lenz, 41, Dubuque, speeding.
Christie L. Fox, 46, Burlington, Wis., speeding.
Cassandra B. Lamb, 26, Cheyenne Wells, Colo., speeding.
Frank Roberts Jr., 73, Houston, Texas, speeding.
Kaden M. Reinitz, 20, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Eric M. Pospisil, 53, Marion, speeding.
Dominic A. Grasso, 60, Oelwein, speeding.
Martin J. Recker, 51, Manchester, speeding.
Taylor Kalles, 44, Springdale, Ark., speeding.
Denver J. Kammerude, 23, Dubuque, speeding.
Chad M. Cumberland, 41, Lamont, speeding.
Morgan R. Heidenreich, 28, Dubuque, speeding.
Kassandra L. McCriston, 24, Jesup, speeding.
Andrew R. Simons, 27, Manchester, Mich., speeding.
Edith F. Hasper, 58, Oelwein, speeding.
Kyle C. Gansen, 37, Epworth, speeding.
Andrea L. Sobcinski McCarty, 51, Coon Rapids, Minn., speeding.
Anna O. Welter, 20, Prescott, Wis., speeding.
Erik J. Roys, 52, Madrid, speeding.
Mai A. Nguyen, 22, Waverly, speeding.
Henry Toal, 58, Port Washington, Wis., speeding.
Barliston Lolin, 22, Waterloo, speeding.
Soso Shakiashvili, 35, Brooklyn, N.Y., maximum group axle weight violation.
Xavier T. Cook, 28, Bronx, N.Y., maximum group axle weight violation.
Edward D. Jones, 51, Leakseville, Miss., failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Gregory J. Strobel, 61, Pemberton, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Efrain Arroyo, 38, Chicago, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jonathan D. Harris, 34, Monticello, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
James A. Blalock, 36, Durham, N.C., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Rafael Camacho Carrizosa, 49, Calgary, OC, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Pavel A. Denisenko, 53, Tacoma, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Michael Lee Jr., 44, Covington, La., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Michael J. Remillard, 28, Belmont, N.C., maximum group axle weight violation.
Grigorii G. Gugkayev, 29, Dania, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Drew S. Vande Stouwe, 32, Fort Dodge, maximum group axle weight violation.
Christopher Kory S. Rose, 29, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Lyle S. Pearson Jr., 34, Cedar Rapids, maximum single axle weight violation.
Jessica L. Lenz, 41, Dubuque, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jason J. Myers, 33, Jesup, windshield and window requirements, failure to maintain registration plate.
Luke J. Smith, 25, Cedar Falls, failure to obey traffic control device.
Jolee M. Hershey, 65, Hazleton, failure to maintain or use seatbelts.
Jacob J. Waller, 33, Geneso, Ill., operation by unqualified driver, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Cole C. Franck, 24, Center Point, maximum group axle weight violation.
James D. Simpson Jr., 48, Maudlin, S.C., operation by unqualified driver.
Colton J. Lord, 22, Stanwood, maximum single axle weight violation.
Bruce Anthony C. Williams II, 37, Minneapolis, Minn., dark window or windshield.
Joyanna C. Sturgeon, 33, Marion, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
David Borges, 55, Homestead, Fla., dark window or windshield.
Darrell W. Blevins Jr., 36, Hinkle, Ky., maximum group axle weight violation.
Tucker J. Brinkman, 31, Marble Rock, maximum gross weight violation.
Shawn M. Emerson, 48, Princeton, W.Va., maximum group axle weight violation.
Anthony A. Tucker, 28, Moran, Kan., maximum gross weight violation.
Terry T. Williams, 47, Greensboro, N.C., maximum group axle weight violation.
Gregory C. Gunderson, 60, Eau Claire, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Daniel Diaz Garcia, 35, Jacksonville, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device, no Iowa fuel permit, no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits, hours of service violation.
Richard Jackson, 58, Milwaukee, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Volodymyr Semchuk, 52, Fstrval Trvose, Pa., failure to obey traffic control device.
Jan M. Ambrozi, 62, Stewartsville, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Ryan A. Shadman, 32, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Anatolie Bondarciuc, 37, Chicago, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Wesley L. Johnson, 25, Coggon, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Dwayne M. Onyskiw, 59, Edmonton, OC, two counts of violation of hazardous materials transportation.
David L. Hall, 32, Hillsboro, Ohio, dark window or windshield, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Carter A. Johnson, 19, Cresco, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jakob T. Alex, 19, Independence, underage person using tobacco/vapor product.
Ashara M. Redies, 32, Winthrop, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to underage person.
Gerald L. Hall II, 35, Iowa City, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Tyler J. Cole, 44, Earlville, operation by unqualified driver.
Daryl A. Koehn, 66, Elkader, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jacob P. Kayser, 31, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Logan W. Edwards, 21, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Tori M. Hubrig, 23, Waterloo, operating without registration.
CRIMINAL:
Kevin C. Niles, 56, Independence, violation of probation, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Charles W. McDowell, 39, Strawberry Point, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jacob N. Brown, 35, Quasqueton, violation of probation, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Mason J. Bohling, 24, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
David L. Bentley, 66, Fairbank, two counts of first offense sex offender violation, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brandon Avery S. Proctor, 41, Aurora, driving while barred, sentenced to two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Alexander T. Ronk, 25, Winthrop, child endangerment, deferred judgment, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Felicia M. Buckman, 33, Hazleton, child endangerment, deferred judgment, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, four counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $3,420 plus interest and court costs.
Chad M. Winders, 40, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Brady M. Dolan, 38, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Troy C. Miller, 34, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Benjamin L. Ungs, 33, Waterloo, eight counts of controlled substance violation, six counts of failure to affix drug stamp, possession of contraband in correctional institution, second-degree theft, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for continuance.
Marjorie H. Simonson, 50, Independence, two counts of third or subsequent possession of marijuana, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,710 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Rogelio Perez Jr., 36, Chicago Heights, Ill., six counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, order for continuance.
Dustin L. Beames, 38, Winfield, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, sentenced to 15 years in jail, suspended.
Shenita L. Hinton, 39, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to one year in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Michael E. Hootman, 26, Cedar Rapids, three counts of possession of controlled substance, child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Mark M. Hannan, 64, Independence, possession of weapon in correctional institution, hearing for initial appearance.
Matthew D. Milligan, 42, Vinton, domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order for arraignment.
Harry J. Meek Jr., 46, Independence, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Caitlynn Ann M. Baird, 26, Brandon, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, child endangerment, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Casey Martin J. Lovell, 26, Brandon, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, child endangerment, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Sirina M. Makepeace, 28, Jesup, child endangerment, third offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations, order for arraignment.
Paul Massett Jr., 55, Wessington Spring, S.D., possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Shawn M. McIntosh, 59, Wilson, Okla., possession of drug paraphernalia, defraud drug/alcohol test, charges dismissed.
Chad E. Ames, 49, Jesup, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Rex A. Yearous Jr., 40, Independence, assault, judgement deferred, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Joeal L. Durr, 23, Earlville, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Matthew D. Milligan, 42, Vinton, violation of no contact/protective order, disorderly conduct, criminal complaint filed.
Tracie A. Martin, 41, Vinton, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Skylar J. Plaster, 19, Fairbank, interference with official acts, public intoxication, hearing for initial appearance.
Lisa J. Moore, 51, Jesup, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, criminal complaint filed.
Shelley Johnson, 62, Waverly, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Matthew R. Welcher, 44, Dundee, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Amy M. Murphy, 57, Vinton, first offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Jeffrey J. Scott, 48, Bowling Green, Ky., driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Sheron Crittenden Dunigan, 29, Milwaukee, Wis., second offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Justine K. Edwards, 33, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Antione A. Allen, 38, Chicago, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Antwon M. Thompson, 47, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Clayton L. Guzzle, 39, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Emmanual Davis, child support, decree or final support order.
Raymond J. Fuller et al v. Alan Fuller et al, estate, order setting trial.
Capital One v. Linda S. McGarvey, debt collection, original notice filed.
State of Iowa v. Matthew M. McCluskey, post-conviction relief, order for continuance.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Jeffrey M. Taylor v. Aryn A. Menuey, dissolution, decree or final support order.
Vicktoria Barker v. Joshua Barker, dissolution, order for maintenance of exhibit.
OWI:
Jeremy J. Butters, 47, Independence, second offense OWI, motion for continuance.
Jacob N. Brown, 35, Quasqueton, second offense OWI, sentenced to two years in residential facility.
Willie C. Evans, 37, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Crystal D. Orr, 39, Maynard, third offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jason E. Stratton, 34, Cedar Rapids, second offense OWI, sentenced to 14 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jordyn R. Smith, 20, Independence, first offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Mark N. Riehm, 59, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, motion for continuance.
Cody James D. Heinrichs, 33, Mason City, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Mark M. Hannan, 64, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jon P. Zieser, 51, Independence, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Ami J. Otis, 47, Independence, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Lisa J. Moore, 51, Jesup, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Allison M. Sorg v. Ron Ohl et al, of Rowley. Money judgment, order for judgment.
L F Noll, Inc. v. Anthony M. Fitz, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
GreenState Credit Union v. Samantha Schares, of Jesup. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Rebecca J. Masteller v. Dana K. Thibadeau, of Independence. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Robert Hocken v. Greg Nelsen et al, of Independence. Property possession, order for judgment.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Patricia Rock et al, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,890.57 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Coy R. Postel, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $656.19 plus interest and court costs.
William G. Anderson v. Jeremy T. Clabby et al, of Manchester. Original notice filed demanding $5,723.74 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Brenda L. Donnells, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $1,298.94 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Leland Mayne, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $2,362.36 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Stephone Kriens et al, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.