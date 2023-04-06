SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Sharmayne Tandria D. Morgan, 29, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
Travion L. Marshall, 18, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Cody L. Holub, 26, Independence, speeding.
Michael R. Recker, 56, Arlington, speeding.
Jake C. Taylor, 40, Waterloo, speeding.
Horatio C. Richmond, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Tami M. Sawejka, 51, Waukesha, Wis., speeding.
Manonfi Fabrice E. Houndagba, 34, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jacqueline N. Sturlis, 43, Downers Grove, Ill., speeding.
Johnny M. Nzuzi, 27, Independence, speeding.
Casey B. Kent, 39, Marion, speeding.
Kathleen A. Haverkamp, 64, Maquoketa, speeding.
Catherine A. Tillesen, 22, Elk Grove Village, Ill., speeding.
Luke J. Romig, 40, Edgewood, speeding.
Maribel Hernandez Soto, 30, Mundelein, Ill., speeding.
Randene S. Orr, 32, Ryan, speeding.
John Eric T. Wardell, 48, Dike, speeding.
Stacy J. Michalec, 46, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Sarah J. Waldorf, 30, Independence, speeding.
Chloe T. Feisel, 22, Traer, speeding.
Mark D. Holihan, 67, Park Ridge, Ill., speeding.
Aaron B. Sirko, 31, Dubuque, speeding.
Rebecca J. Damato, 50, North Aurora, Ill., speeding.
Monique R. Blakes, 32, Peoria, Ill., speeding.
Craig A. Cassidy, 57, Center Point, speeding.
Seema C. Garg, 52, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Jeffrey T. Walker, 24, Independence, speeding.
Todd S. Zinkula, 51, Grundy Center, speeding.
Blaine A. Stahr, 26, Dubuque, speeding.
Gregory L. Parmely, 54, Hazleton, speeding.
Donna M. Everett, 60, Waterloo, speeding.
Seth M. Christie, 45, Independence, speeding.
Daniel H. Sperfslage, 68, Aurora, speeding.
David Reyes Acuna, 42, Renville, Minn., speeding.
Ashley L. Brown, 28, Jesup, speeding.
Nathaniel D. Johnson, 41, Solon, speeding.
Jordan C. Langreck, 30, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Leighton R. Potter, 24, Waterloo, speeding.
Charles E. Munsey, 59, Eight Mile, Ala., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
Dayton T. Kearns, 19, Hazleton, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Remington J. Meegan, 25, Fennimore, Wis., failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Tryston M. Jellison, 21, Dubuque, improper overtaking on the right.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, failure to maintain control, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to display registration plate, failure to provide proof of financial liability, window and windshield requirements.
Rodney E. Westemeier, 65, Independence, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Oleksandr Golendzovskyi, 34, Indian Trail, NC, hours of service violation, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit.
Dalton B. Davidson, 25, Anamosa, unlawful use of license or non-operator’s ID.
Charles L. Safford, 63, Lone Wolf, Okla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Tina Wayne, 54, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Chad J. Frost, 45, Fairbank, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jacob Wessels, 19, Lamont, no valid driver’s license.
Johnny M. Nzuzi, 27, Independence, no valid driver’s license.
Joseph L. Bernard, 36, Jesup, maximum group axle weight violation.
Donald W. Shepherd Jr., 49, Canton, Mo., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Andrii Piltii, 37, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit.
James M. Schlie, 36, Janesville, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ibrahim S. Hamidou, 54, Harrisburg, Pa., hours of service violation.
Anthony A. Tucker, 28, Moran, Kan., two counts of maximum group axle weight violation.
Ernest K. Maiyo, 42, Isanti, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Jason A. Stowell, 54, Sioux Falls, S.D., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Terrell U. Williams, 50, Anguilla, Miss., two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Antonio M. Oliveira Dos Santos, 51, Baltimore, Md., failure to obey traffic control device.
Hector Cabral, 44, Carpentersville, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations, dark window or windshield.
Ryan A. Shadman, 32, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
Nicholas A. Henderson, 39, Albert Lea, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Antonio R. Pintor, 53, Joliet, Ill., hours of service violation, violation of trip permits.
Monique R. Blakes, 32, Peoria, Ill., no valid driver’s license.
Jose H. Huerta, 37, Posen, Ill., dark window or windshield.
Tyler S. Dietz, 29, Grundy Center, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Christoffer L. Bourne, 42, Johnstown, Colo., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
James B. Kingston, 61, Bay City, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Timothy Hans J. Domeier, 37, Ypsilanti, Mich., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kenneth P. Kuhn, 69, Fort Atkinson, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Gamma N. Cyprian, 37, Neosho, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Howard J. Hart Jr., 38, Hawthorne, Calif., no valid driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Jordarien D. Elam, 28, Thomasville, N.C., maximum group axle weight violation.
Cole R. Weber, 22, Brandon, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jeffrey T. Walker, 24, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Sheldon E. Harlin, 28, Tulsa, Okla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Kistler E. Prichett, 28, Oelwein, insufficient number of headlights.
Erik R. Graveman, 35, Jesup, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Harley D. Bushaw, 26, Arlington, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Kyle J. Bentley, 39, Aurora, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Dalton B. Davidson, 25, Anamosa, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Horatio C. Richmond, 20, Winthrop, driving while license under suspension.
Steven J. White, 56, Winthrop, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
John A. Thimmesch, 94, Independence, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Johnny M. Nzuzi, 27, Independence, driving while license under suspension.
William W. Smith, 66, Jesup, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Jonathan D. Bush, 37, Hazleton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Lucas W. Mather, 33, Waterloo, second offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Justine K. Edwards, 33, Independence, child endangerment, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and courts costs, suspended.
Bradley G. Gates, 37, Independence, third-degree attempted burglary, order for continuance.
Cody D. Brown, 39, Waterloo, first-degree harassment, assault, order to modify protective/no contact order.
Patrick R. Raymer, 52, Waverly, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Joshua P. Cudahy, 44, Anamosa, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Todd W. McCloud, 44, Oelwein, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Haylee L. Land, 28, Independence, third-degree burglary, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Nicholas C. Breden, 35, Cedar Rapids, two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, first offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for continuance.
Dustin L. Beames, 38, Winfield, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, motion to dismiss.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Arlington, second-degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Andrew J. Kleitsch, 38, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, St. Ansgar, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Scott N. Brown, 34, Independence, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, order for discovery.
Jay R. Jackson, 46, Cedar Rapids, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Anthony J. Slocum, 39, Independence, public intoxication, third-degree harassment, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Caitlynn Ann M. Baird, 26, Brandon, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Casey Martin J. Lovell, 26, Brandon, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Karen W. Sellers, 48, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Travis P. Kirby, 44, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, charge dismissed.
Wendy J. Griswold, 45, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, charge dismissed.
Adam M. Taylor, 41, Waterloo, operate without interlock, criminal complaint filed.
Kalvin D. Wiley, 25, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Joseph E. Norton, 41, Jesup, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $860 plus interest and court costs.
Abdulahi A. Guled, 29, Minneapolis, Minn., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Maria C. Carrillo, 21, New Hartford, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Joeal L. Durr, 23, Earlville, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Ashton W. Root, 30, Winthrop, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Dustin P. Morris v. Ashley Hettinger, custody, order for continuance.
Farmers Savings Bank v. John C. Shannon et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, motion for default judgment.
Veridian Credit Union v. Ashton W. Root, debt collection, motion for default judgment.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Melissa M. Wehling v. Daniel J. Wehling, dissolution, court decree.
OWI:
Jason E. Stratton, 34, Cedar Rapids, second offense OWI, sentenced to 14 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Marquise T. Matlock, 20, first offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jodi M. Powell, 53, Taylor Ridge, Ill., first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Tonya A. Manternach, 47, Manchester, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jennifer E. Wilson, 41, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kim M. Stulz, 60, Cedar Rapids, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Karen W. Sellers, 48, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Joslyn E. Deburkarte, 52, Cedar Rapids, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Adam M. Taylor, 41, Waterloo, third offense OWI, order for continuance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
AAA Collections v. Sarah Stevens, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,539.64 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Glenn M. Loeffelholz, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $6,081.51 plus interest and court costs.
Arctic Seal, Inc. v. Kory Ginther, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,939.03 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One v. Katherine R. Bresson, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Credit Bureau Services v. Bryan A. Richter, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $1,358.98 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Ryan Sherrets, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $817.10 plus interest and court costs.