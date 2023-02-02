SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Loree M. Moyle, 32, Wadena, speeding.
Stacey L. Friedrich, 52, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Sean M. McClay, 51, Aurora, Colo., speeding.
Jonathan D. Bush, 36, Hazleton, speeding.
Roy C. Baker, 43, Camanche, speeding.
Jennifer L. Moen, 52, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Andrew M. Rettinger, 34, Oelwein, speeding.
Christopher M. Day, 35, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., speeding.
Joseph A. Heims, 43, Toddville, speeding.
Jeffery R. Shonka, 63, Oelwein, speeding.
Asia N. Tolbert, 31, Dyersville, speeding.
Diana Sarmiento, 30, Muskegon, Mich., speeding.
Kadian J. Behrens, 18, Jesup, speeding.
Nicholas A. Hogan, 35, Independence, speeding.
Jackson P. Westemeier, 19, Waterloo, speeding.
Andrew J. Popham, 39, Lamont, speeding.
Kassondra G. Rhea, 23, Omaha, Neb., speeding.
Benjamin R. Halliwill, 43, Independence, speeding.
Jari L. Hagen, 53, Marion, speeding.
Bruce A. Wilson, 69, Denver, speeding.
Timothy L. Homan, 51, Independence, speeding.
Karl M. Knutson, 78, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Zachary J. Clarke, 38, Waukon, speeding.
Donnie C. Montegna Jr., 53, Davenport, speeding.
Barbara J. Zvonik Siefker, 62, Blue Grass, speeding.
Samir Dukic, 44, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Alan M. Morris, 42, Dubuque, speeding.
Adam J. Cosby, 36, Waterloo, speeding.
Melissa Levine, 38, North Hollywood, Calif., speeding.
Vincent E. Haislet, 69, Waterloo, speeding.
Donald E. Rude, 67, Decorah, speeding.
Ilhom Yunusov, 38, Philadelphia, Pa., no Iowa fuel permit.
Monteis D. Harper, 34, Ruston, La., failure to obey traffic control device.
Shanea M. Kniffin, 35, Hazleton, following too close, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Abdulrisak H. Omar, 42, Rosemount, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jason L. Burkey, 34, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Dragi Krstevski, 43, Hickory Hills, Ill., maximum gross weight violation.
Sean M. McClay, 51, Aurora, Colo., no valid driver’s license.
Jonathan D. Bush, 36, Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Nathan C. Carman, 43, Fort Dodge, maximum group axle weight violation.
Gary W. Troxell III, 23, Winchester, Va., dark window or windshield.
Nisahaldson O. Madeus, 33, Apopka, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, failure to obey traffic control device.
Terry L. Hughes Jr., 30, Marion, N.C., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Logan J. Druecker, 23, Sumner, no valid driver’s license, operating non-registered vehicle.
Charles E. Munsey, 59, Eight Mile, Ala., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
Jarrett M. Brayer, 28, Vinton, hunting – unlawful use of mobile transmitter, trespass violations while deer hunting, no non-resident hunting license and habitat fee, fish/hunt – making false claim for license, restrictions on taking game – deer and turkey, no valid non-resident deer license.
Julie C. Scott, 51, Troy Mills, open container.
Yoel Souza Rovira, 34, Hialeah, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation, failure to obey traffic control device.
Lado Mzhananadze, 30, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to obey traffic control device, eight counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid commercial driver’s license, hours of service violation, operating non-registered vehicle.
Aboud Issa I. Saleh, 47, Iowa City, maximum group axle weight violation.
Hosea Stephen B. Israel, 44, Indianapolis, Ind., maximum group axle weight violation.
Lowell D. Latham, 64, Oelwein, open container.
Cole Allsup, 18, Lamont, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jordan M. Beard, 33, Bay, Ark., failure to comply with safety regulations, maximum gross weight violation.
Brett L. Steber, 48, Claremont, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Helen E. Connie, 65, Richville, Minn., dark window or windshield.
Kelly S. McCardle, 54, Independence, operation without registration card or plate.
Gregory R. Jones, 40, Jonesboro, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Alek D. Stone, 23, Hiawatha, failure to maintain control.
Ladaisha D. Washington, 27, Detroit, Mich., no valid driver’s license.
Michael C. Kriener, 31, Sioux City, dark window or windshield.
Lavretzky M. Dareus, 29, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device.
Bair Btozhargalov, 27, Seattle, Wash., hours of service violation.
Anthony D. Jefferson, 52, Antioch, Tenn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Wesley M. Thoma, 27, Gilbertville, maximum group axle weight violation.
Rodolfo Ibarra, 36, Burbank, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Andres De Jesus Lorenzo Trujillo, 32, Miami, Fla., hours of service violation.
Luke P. Childers, 43, Urbana, maximum group axle weight violation.
Landis M. Martin, 53, Myerstown, Pa., maximum group axle weight violation.
Nolan A. Gunderson, 51, Hawkeye, maximum group axle weight violation.
Nicholas C. Toscano, 34, Aurora, Ill., no Iowa fuel permit.
Keaton P. Peterson, 22, Parade, S.D., two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
George E. Zahn, 57, Florence, Wis., two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Wesley J. Thompson, 46, Gilby, N.D., maximum gross weight violation,
Adam Beeh, 39, Lamont, operation without registration card or plate.
Carl E. Prier, 66, Dyersville, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation, maximum width of vehicle.
Duane A. Wilson, 37, Parkersburg, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Michael A. Brochman, 55, Hastings, Minn., violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit.
Steven Libe, 35, Washington, maximum gross weight violation.
Farukh Nurtayev, 29, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device.
Jerry Z. Thomas, 41, Greensboro, N.C., maximum group axle weight violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Brooke A. Carmona, 27, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license, driving while license under suspension.
Joanne R. Bernard, 58, Independence, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
CRIMINAL:
Cody M. Marvets, 24, Readlyn, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeremiah W. Sherwood, 36, Independence, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Johnathan E. Greene, 29, Hazleton, driving while barred, sentenced to 20 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Alexander T. Ronk, 25, Winthrop, child endangerment, order for continuance.
Dantre M. Adams, 27, Waterloo, driving while barred, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, five counts of third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Bradley G. Gates, 37, Independence, attempted third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Justin L. Covault, 27, Independence, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jesse W. Gansen, 37, Winthrop, child endangerment, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Ethan M. Roepke, 19, Aurora, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Jean St. Paule Cooper, 50, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Thomas P. Jefferson Sr., 60, Waterloo, two counts of willful injury, order for continuance.
Gunnar E. Cotton, 20, Fountain, Minn., third-degree sexual abuse, flight to avoid prosecution, hearing for initial appearance.
Amarri R. Nash, 20, Waterloo, second-degree theft, motion for continuance.
Nicholas R. Campbell, 38, Independence, child endangerment, deferred judgment, two years of probation, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Dakota Main, 24, Independence, assault, second offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Deborah A. Daniels, 62, Independence, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail.
Dale A. Halberg, 74, Independence, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Rachel M. Menuey, 47, Jesup, third-degree harassment, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Syngen L. Jenkins, 30, East Moline, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Joshua D. Pattison, 41, Fairbank, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
Kelsey M. Harrill, 32, Vinton, operate without interlock, criminal complaint filed.
Cathy A. Hanks, 65, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Joshua A. Chamberlain, 37, Aurora, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Justin J. White, 33, Bellevue, Neb., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Tessa Annette R. Marion, 29, Independence, assault, charge dismissed.
Kendrick K. Jennings, 37, Dallas, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Joshua R. Joseph, 29, Houston, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Elijah J. Towner, 40, Las Vegas, Nev., first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Nicholas Baker v. Joseph Ptacek et al, visitation, order setting trial.
Andrew J. Rhoades v. Jessica Pirtle, custody, order for continuance.
Raymond J. Fuller et al v. Alan Fuller et al, equity, motion for continuance.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association v. Brady H. Ryckman et al, mortgage, original civil notice filed.
Hazleton MHP, LLC. v. Judith A. McQueen, original civil notice filed.
Dennis E. Chamberlain v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
Russell A. Larson v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Jamie L. Stickfort v. Darcy J. Lauritzen, child support, modification order.
Timothy D. Lynch v. Angela E. Lynch, custody, dismissed without prejudice.
OWI:
Willie C. Evans, 37, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Dana I. Schmitt, 64, Independence, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Aneth M. Reynoso Hernandez, 21, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Angela M. Wegmann, 45, Manchester, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Chad A. McKinzie, 36, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Adam S. Corkery, 48, Independence, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Joseph A. Gates, 38, Aurora, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Kelsey M. Harrill, 32, Vinton, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason J. Myers, 33, Jesup, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Allison M. Sorg v. Ron Ohl et al, of Rowley. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Scott Beyer, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $769.75 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding, LLC. v. Shelly Chapman, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $619.28 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Andrew J. Bieber, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,160.45 plus interest and court costs.
Richard A. Wells v. Darin D. Carpenter, of Rowley. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Calvary SPV I, LLC. v. Randy J. Conrad, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,465.15 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Heather M. Linsley, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,915.50 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Ashly M. Bast, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,979.30 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Dawn M. Ralston, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,267.71 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Cheryl Close, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,281.29 plus interest and court costs.
Iowa Health System v. Andrew J. Crump et al, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,534.26 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Cynthia L. Drafahl, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,277.30 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One v. Troy A. McAllister, of Hazleton. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Bankiowa v. Hiema Griffith, of Arlington. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $436.15 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Sara J. Nelsen, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,259.71 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Jagger D. Wright, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $4,170.36 plus interest and court costs.