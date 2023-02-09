SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Solomon D. Bevard Hinz, 36, Laporte City, speeding.
Adam R. Johnson, 42, Independence, speeding.
George A. Pettingill, 43, Bryant, Ark., speeding.
Najda Kekic, 38, Hanover Park, Ill., speeding.
Caitlin R. Smith, 32, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Natalie M. Miller, 19, Sumner, speeding.
Seth L. Henry, 18, Waterloo, speeding.
Elisio F. Borges, 37, Jacksonville, Fla., speeding.
Bryce F. Carter, 22, Ames, speeding.
Parker L. Lewis, 23, Zebulon, N.C., speeding.
Isaiah J. Keppler, 31, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Nichole M. Bertram, 40, West Allis, Wis., speeding.
Maitland B. Sieren, 26, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Daryl E. Bornemeier, 53, Waukesha, Wis., speeding.
Cole B. Stephen, 28, Des Moines, speeding.
Joellyn T. Helmrich, 61, Masonville, speeding.
Ann C. Toale, 73, Independence, speeding.
Megan L. Gregory, 43, Omaha, Neb., speeding.
Wendy R. Netolicky, 54, Iowa City, speeding.
Glen D. Dawson, 57, Hazleton, speeding.
Levi J. Dolch, 38, McClelland, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum single axle weight violation.
Jarret R. Warner, 31, Allen, Neb., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Michael D. Gilliam II, 42, Brandon, operating non-registered vehicle.
Luseni S. Fahnbulleh, 34, Waterloo, operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Yasmani Rodriguez Duquesne, 41, North Miami Beach, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Vincent T. Schoepfer, 34, Tremont City, Ohio, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Muhyidin O. Abdulkader, 41, Saint Paul, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Leonard Howard III, 38, Macon, Ga., dark window or windshield.
Doran E. Dufoe, 59, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Nickolas S. Duncan, 38, Ackley, maximum group axle weight violation.
Mervin E. Spear, 63, Jesup, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to carry registration card, operating non-registered vehicle.
David G. Choul, 42, Grand Island, Neb., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Wayne E. Mills, 69, Burlington, maximum group axle weight violation.
George A. Pettingill, 43, Bryant, Ark., operating non-registered vehicle.
David M. Stacey, 49, Independence, failure to obey traffic control device.
Zacharia E. Hartman, 41, McAlester, Okla., maximum gross weight violation.
Thomas J. Jones, 57, Bristol, Va., failure to maintain control.
Dahir Y. Wehlye, 79, Plymouth, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Daniel O. Watts, 23, Jacksonville, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Alberti Merebashvili, 29, Brooklyn, N.Y., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Tammy J. Rahlf, 57, Fairbank, operating non-registered vehicle.
Steven B. Fleming, 74, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Justin A. Weidmann, 47, Kansas City, Mo., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Paul K. Budde, 58, Faribault, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Arick E. Edstrom, 40, Altura, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation
Kevin J. Wyatt, 54, Packwood, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Richard W. Woodard, 60, Lucedale, Miss., violation of trip permits.
Sandro Tchumburidze, 35, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to obey traffic control device.
Sidney W. Watson, 29, Tecumseh, Okla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Matthew R. Sheffield, 29, Huntingdon, Pa., dark window or windshield.
J J. Ruiz de la Torre, 65, Peru, Ill., hours of service violation, failure to bey traffic control device.
Luke A. Langdale, 38, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
Bobby J. Watson Jr., 52, Cuba, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Gregory A. Putz, 55, Crest Hill, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Johannes B. Bieschke, 37, Carlos, Minn., violation of trip permits.
DeWayne E. Harris, 51, Elkhart, Ind., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Samuel D. Knapp, 26, Bloomfield, failure to obey traffic control device, operation by unqualified driver.
Kraig S. Miller, 60, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jobanpreet Singh, 30, Edmonton, OC, maximum group axle weight violation.
Michael D. Breuklander, 60, Sully, maximum group axle weight violation.
Gerges Wadie Fouad F. Shehata, 43, Woodbridge, Va., hours of service violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Yvette D. Brice, 55, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Charles R. Smith Jr., 44, Jesup, public intoxication, order for arraignment.
Christopher A. Simonson, 21, Independence, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jackson R. Grover, 23, Rowley, eluding, order for continuance.
Rush R. Cleveland, 38, Cedar Rapids, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance.
Nathan A. McDowell, 28, Rowley, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Carmesha S. Veneable, 28, Waterloo, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 58, Lamont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Tanner L. Cornwell, 21, Independence, driving while barred, motion for continuance.
Jesse W. Gansen, 37, Winthrop, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and domestic abuse assault, motion for discovery.
Diamond D. Johnson, 31, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Gunnar E. Cotton, 20, Fountain, Minn., third-degree sexual abuse, flight to avoid prosecution, order for arraignment.
Alexis T. Rinella, 29, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Michael W. Schleusner, 32, Washburn, six counts of first-degree harassment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Donald J. Reuter, 60, Guttenberg, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Britni E. Wright, 21, Cedar Falls, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of controlled substance violation, first offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance.
Loyd L. Williams III, 36, Independence, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Sonja M. Kullen, 30, Independence, child endangerment, second offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Harry J. Meek Jr., 46, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, order for arraignment.
Shenita L. Hinton, 39, Waverly, banking – certifying false check, CD, etc., driving while license denied or revoked, identity theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Rex A. Yearous Jr., 40, Independence, assault, order for continuance.
Joshua D. Pattison, 41, Fairbank, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
Hannah E. Woods, 24, Cedar Falls, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Dontarius Radeem A. Rutledge, 26, Des Moines, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin Heredia, 23, Waukegan, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, assault, motion to dismiss.
Kristopher R. Lawrence, 31, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Joshua R. Joseph, 29, Houston, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Elijah J. Towner, 40, Las Vegas, Nev., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Maraya E. Sondag v. Ryan J. Hackert, child support, order setting trial.
Andrew J. Rhoades v. Jessica M. Pirtle, child support, order for continuance.
LoanCare, LLC. v. Jerome G. Demuth et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC. v. Curtis J. Lellig et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Regions Bank v. Richard R. Straw et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Discover Bank v. Mitchell A. Gander, debt collection, order for continuance.
Citizens bank v. Joni A. Reuhl, debt collection, order setting trial.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Nathan A. Grau, debt collection, order setting trial.
Fox Capital Group, Inc. v. B & B Farm Store et al, contract, dismissed without prejudice.
Cedar Valley Building Supply, Inc. v. Schwartz Construction, debt collection, dismissed without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Chad Nelson, debt collection, dismissed without prejudice.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Arletta K. Lantz v. James W. Weatherbee, dissolution of marriage, court decree of dissolution.
OWI:
Brenton Z. Boehmer, 19, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Johnathan A. Thimmesch, 37, Aurora, third offense OWI, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay fine of $3,150 plus interest and court costs.
Mark D. Antolik, 68, Earlville, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jeremy R. Beatty, 36, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Joseph A. Gates, 38, Aurora, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kelsey M. Harrill, 32, Vinton, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jesus A. Soto Lara, 26, Independence, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
DNF Associates, LLC. v. Clint R. Mills, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Caleb J. Gildard, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $913.69 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Cathy M. Dixon, of Jesup. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Citibank v. Ashly M. Bast, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,733.99 plus interest and court costs.
Robert J. Hocken v. Greg Nelsen et al, of Independence. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
AAA Collections v. Sarah Stevens, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,539.64 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding, LLC. v. Curtis J. Lellig, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $507.37 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Glenn M. Loeffelholz, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $6,081.51 plus interest and court costs
Cavalry SPV I, LLC. v. Dawn Dohler, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,250.05 plus interest and court costs.