SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Enver Lucevic, 55, Astoria, N.Y., speeding.
Brook S. Spencer, 40, Hiawatha, speeding.
Kyle A. Spahr, 22, Cary, Ill., speeding.
Nicole M. Reaves, 31, Oelwein, speeding.
Kelsey K. Moton, 33, Birmingham, Ala., speeding.
Erica L. Wubben, 32, Independence, speeding.
Lindsey M. Cohenour, 34, Fayette, speeding.
Jacklyn R. Kluesner, 20, Peosta, speeding.
Ashley M. Warwick, 39, Janesville, Wis., speeding.
Wayne F. Oberbroeckling, 71, Worthington, speeding.
Jacob B. Spiegel, 56, Jesup, speeding.
Casey W. Bouska, 38, Ridgeway, speeding.
Richard G. Miller, 68, Independence, speeding.
Sarita E. Wilcox, 45, Flushing, N.Y., speeding.
Sam Nader F. Sarvestaney, 22, Davenport, speeding.
Brent A. Jones, 55, New Hartford, speeding.
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, leave scene of accident – property damage only.
Levi J. Dolch, 38, McClelland, maximum group axle weight violation.
Jeremy D. Jordan, 25, Chicago, Ill., failure to obey traffic control device.
Joseph E. Scheckel, 64, Hazleton, failure to obey traffic control device.
Buffy J. Spooner, 49, Jesup, operating non-registered vehicle, fraudulent use of registration.
Alex J. Midthun, 33, Vinton, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Scott A. Stickfort, 53, Independence, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Albert Branch Jr., 31, St. Louis, Mo., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, operating without evidence of authority.
Joel Rios Vega, 49, Oswego, Ill., maximum gross weight violation.
Robert B. Ward, 38, Gary, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation
Arthur R. Trammell, 61, Birmingham, Ala., maximum group axle weight violation
Vakhtang Odikadze, 43, Wheeling, Ill., dark window or windshield.
Darla L. Buskens, 40, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Stacy D. Knebel, 36, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle.
Buran A. Ahmed, 25, Fridley, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Oleksandr Kholodnyi, 47, Orlando, Fla., violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Leslie D. Lee, 59, Rowley, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
David M. Stacey, 49, Independence, failure to obey traffic control device.
Tanner J. Woodson, 27, Center Point, left turn/U-turn at maintenance cross over where prohibited.
Patrick S. Murphy, 67, North Mankato, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Isaiah Joshua T. Weber, 19, Jesup, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product.
Kenzie R. Fischels, 21, Independence, dark window or windshield.
Daniel J. Wehling, 35, Oelwein, dark window or windshield.
David R. Dunnagan, 60, Villa Grove, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Jeremy C. Means, 35, Eagle Butte, S.D., two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Shane A. Verret, 55, Pittsville, Va., maximum width of vehicle, maximum gross weight violation.
Juan P. Vajero Camacho, 34, Independence, operation without registration card or plate.
Norman Stephens, 51, Waterloo, maximum group axle weight violation.
Justin M. Ely, 37, Mineral Point, Mo., maximum gross weight violation.
Fredrick J. Wilson Jr., 65, Fenton, Mo., no Iowa fuel permit.
Terry J. Scriba, 52, Ohio, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Karissa A. Meitner, 27, West Union, vehicles failure to respond to steady red light.
Clayton S. Morris, 45, Greenville, Ohio, maximum group axle weight violation.
Christopher E. Draper, 50, Raleigh, Ill., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
Stephanie M. Westphal, 23, Earlville, Ill., failure to maintain control.
Brian L. Meyer, 61, Readlyn, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation.
Patrick L. Slebzak, 28, Odenton, Md., hours of service violation.
Caleb Matthew N. Nyland, 30, Oelwein, following too close.
Leonard R. Hunter, 54, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Allen A. Clark, 49, La Porte City, maximum single axle weight violation.
Ali M. Oyow, 42, South Sioux City, Neb., maximum group axle weight violation.
Brian M. Kerr, 30, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Donald H. Pauling, 72, Storden, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Joshua M. Weigand, 45, Nashua, driving while license under suspension.
CRIMINAL:
Daevon B. Evans, 31, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Aundrey F. Roberts Sr., 47, Evansdale, eluding, order for continuance.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 58, Lamont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Justin L. Covault, 27, Independence, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, second offense possession of marijuana, motion for discovery.
Tanner L. Cornwell, 21, Independence, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Jesse W. Gansen, 37, Winthrop, child endangerment, first-degree harassment, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for discovery.
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Brooke D. Grovier, 36, Evansdale, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Brandon R. O’Brien, 20, Independence, third degree-theft and burglary, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, order for continuance.
Donald J. Reuter, 60, Guttenberg, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, motion for continuance.
Bruce A. Werden, 57, Quasqueton, possession of contraband in correctional institutionalize.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Arlington, second-degree sexual abuse, child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, third-degree harassment, order for continuance.
Jason William M. Young, 32, Independence, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Clayton L. Guzzle, 39, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Savannah Kay J. Lyon, 22, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Brett T. Judisch, 57, Sumner, driving while license denied or revoked, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Rowley, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Kendrick K. Jennings, 37, Dallas, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Lori A. Fowlkes et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Elizabeth M. Holt v. Jarod D. Holt, child support, partial satisfaction of support order.
Heather N. Owens v. Matthew A. DeGreif, child support, order for continuance.
OWI:
George C. Johns, 41, Dundee, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jo Ann C. Stewart, 54, Windsor, Colo., first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jessica M. Simmerman, 34, Waterloo, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jeremy R. Beatty, 36, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Barbara D. Wendling, 45, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Adam S. Corkery, 48, Independence, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Brent A. Olmstead, 31, Independence, first offense OWI, order for discovery.
Cassidy M. Collins, 37, Independence, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
MM Finance, LLC. v. Mary K. Naber, of Winthrop. Money judgement, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. David P. Barnes, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,207.64 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Kathryn J. Partridge, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,850.16 plus interest and court costs.
Arctic Seal, Inc. v. Kory Ginther, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $3,939.03 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Jordan Spooner, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,061.84 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One v. Jacob P. Schmitt, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,696.49 plus interest and court costs.
Black Hawk Management, Inc. v. Larry D. Bathen, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $2,977.04.16 plus interest and court costs.
Jason Grover et al v. Scott N. Brown, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $5,200 plus interest and court costs.