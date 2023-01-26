SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Speeding:
George C. Johns, 41, Dundee, speeding.
Todd A. Beatty, 44, Arlington, speeding.
Cassidy M. Collins, 37, Waterloo, speeding.
Loree M. Moyle, 32, Wadena, speeding.
Nicole A. Mathenia, 39, Independence, speeding.
Stacey L. Friedrich, 52, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Sean M. McClay, 51, Aurora, Colo., speeding.
Jonathan D. Bush, 36, Hazleton, speeding.
Justin R. Waller, 29, Dubuque, speeding.
Roy C. Baker, 43, Camanche, speeding.
Michael D. Gilliam II, 42, Brandon, speeding.
Jessica M. Seitz, 39, West Des Moines, speeding.
Tamara L. Williams, 42, Oelwein, speeding.
Christopher M. Day, 35, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., speeding.
Joseph A. Heims, 43, Toddville, speeding.
Jeffery R. Shonka, 63, Oelwein, speeding.
Jacob O. Hollister, 18, Stockton, Ill., speeding.
Kevin L. Klepinger, 65, Emerson, speeding.
Taylor R. Hendrickson, 24, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., speeding.
Joy C. Long, 60, Robins, speeding.
Elisha J. Zanders, 21, Tampa, Fla., speeding.
Daniel J. Sage, 64, Arlington, speeding.
Andrew J. Popham, 39, Lamont, speeding.
Britton R. Whitcher, 37, Aurora, Ill., speeding.
Mindy K. Martin, 52, Burlington, speeding.
Jari L. Hagen, 53, Marion, speeding.
Stacie D. Morken, 51, Ames, speeding.
Logan M. Wisocki Johnson, 20, Silvis, Ill., speeding.
Roderick O. Sanders Vick Jr., 26, Bellwood, Ill., speeding.
Timothy L. Homan, 51, Independence, speeding.
Karl M. Knutson, 78, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Samuel N. Fierce, 26, Davenport, speeding.
Jodi L. Achey, 53, Cedar Rapids, permitting unauthorized person to drive.
Shanea M. Kniffin, 35, Hazleton, following too close, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Dakane W. Horar, 39, Shakopee, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Felipe D. Lozoya Padron, 53, Manchester, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Cale C. Cutler Jr., 26, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield.
Sean M. McClay, 51, Aurora, Colo., no valid driver’s license.
Jonathan D. Bush, 36, Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Leodan Pedroso Jimenez, 48, Hialeah, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device, maximum group axle weight violation.
Petr Osetrov, 30, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Jeremy C. Jinks, 42, Bessemer, Ala., failure to obey traffic control device.
Timothy M. Ritzema, 48, Carthage, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Richard S. Johnson, 30, Alden, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation, operate cmv after downgraded to non-commercial.
Logan J. Druecker, 24, Sumner, no valid driver’s license, operating non-registered vehicle.
Charles E. Munsey, 59, Eight Mile, Ala., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
Yunielkys Rodriguez Perez, 38, Naples, Fla., dark window or windshield, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Taylor M. Whalen, 28, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Yoel Souza Rovira, 34, Hialeah, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, failure to obey traffic control device, hours of service violation.
Lois E. Roberts, 84, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Lado Mzhananadze, 30, Brooklyn, N.Y., eight counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device, hours of service violation, operating non-registered vehicle.
Scott D. Richardson, 45, Tulia, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Virgil H. Niess, 55, Monroe, Wash., maximum single axle weight violation, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Paul R. Hagedorn, 39, Lakota, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Uzden R. Uzdenov, 31, Fair Lawn, N.J., no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit.
Jordan M. Beard, 33, Bay, Ark., failure to comply with safety regulations, maximum gross weight violation.
Helen E. Connie, 65, Richville, Minn., dark window or windshield.
Mungunkhet Jargalsaikhan, 45, Sioux Falls, S.D., maximum group axle weight violation, hours of service violation.
Lavretzky M. Dareus, 29, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device.
Salia E. Carr, 20, Mobile, Ala., two counts of operation by unqualified driver, failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Bruce A. Dynge, 66, Cortaro, Ariz., maximum group axle weight violation.
Bair Batozhargalov, 27, Seattle, Wash., hours of service violation.
Robert J. Harn Jr., 66, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Khaing S. Myint, 46, Osceola, failure to maintain control.
Kyle N. Hardesty, 26, Sturgis, S.D., violation of trip permits.
Richard B. Jahns III, 36, DeKalb, Ill., no Iowa fuel permit, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
John P. Cashen, 68, Independence, failure to possess valid license while operating.
Kevin S. Hosea, 58, Cedar Falls, maximum group axle weight violation.
Nathaniel J. Clapp, 27, Hildreth, Neb., maximum gross weight violation.
Holly J. Jewison, 40, Owatonna, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Keith W. Gades, 43, Rosemount, Minn., maximum single axle weight violation.
Anthony D. Jefferson, 52, Antioch, Tenn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Scott E. Orr, 50, Tuscola, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Rodolfo Ibarra, 36, Burbank, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Luke P. Childers, 43, Urbana, maximum group axle weight violation.
Patricia A. Graham, 58, Brandon, operating non-registered vehicle.
Derrick L. Daniel, 47, Shreveport, La., maximum group axle weight violation.
Kady A. Feldhacker, 21, Graettinger, dark window or windshield.
Jonas J. Davis, 50, Palo, maximum group axle weight violation.
Farukh Nurtayev, 29, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device.
Sunshine M. Kemps, 19, Fairbank, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Cine Nahomie, 33, Lauderhill, Fla., failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Michael D. Wiegert, 27, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Espoir Byamungu, 28, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, driving while barred, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Johnathan E. Greene, 29, Hazleton, driving while barred, sentenced to 20 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Dantre M. Adams, 27, Waterloo, driving while barred, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Shane M. Fettkether, 44, Independence, child endangerment, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, five counts of third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Jordan F. Fetter, 37, Cedar Rapids, forgery, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Stephanie L. Henry, 34, Hazleton, attempted third-degree burglary, order for continuance.
Chad M. Winders, 40, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Cody D. Brown, 39, Waterloo, first-degree harassment, assault, order for arraignment.
Justin L. Covault, 27, Independence, second offense possession of marijuana, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, hearing for initial appearance.
Tanner L. Cornwell, 21, Independence, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Jesse W. Gansen, 37, Winthrop, enild endangerment, first offense domestic abuse assault, criminal complaint filed.
Amarri R. Nash, 20, Waterloo, second-degree theft, order for continuance.
Travis A. Campbell, 26, Cedar Rapids, failure to affix drug stamp, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Nicholas R. Campbell, 38, Independence, child endangerment, deferred judgment, two years of probation, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Loyd L. Williams III, 36, Independence, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Dakota Main, 24, Independence, assault, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Harry J. Meek Jr., 46, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, gathering where marijuana is used, hearing for initial appearance.
Brittny J. Bolton, 31, Jesup, assault, order for continuance.
Adam R. Williams, 40, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Anthony J. Slocum, 39, Independence, public intoxication, third-degree harassment, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Jeffery A. Dircks, 52, Winthrop, five counts of violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to 17 days in jail.
Velvet J. Widner, 21, Independence, fifth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Dale A. Halberg, 74, Independence, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, Clarksville, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Allen R. Penhollow, 43, Hazleton, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Rachel M. Menuey, 47, Jesup, third-degree harassment, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Kendrick K. Jennings, 37, Dallas, Texas, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Syngen L. Jenkins, 30, East Moline, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Rick R. Vandaele, 68, Fairbank, assault, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew D. Coover, 32, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin Heredia, 23, Waukegan, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Dustin A. Edsill, 46, Independence, assault, order for arraignment.
Kristopher R. Lawrence, 31, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Rowley, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Artina K. Daniels, 46, Bellwood, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Morgan Newman, 19, Winthrop, possession of fictitious license, ID card, or form, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua R. Joseph, 29, Houston, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, motion for continuance.
Elijah J. Towner, 40, Las Vegas, Nev., first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Nolan J. Scheetz, 43, Fairbank, animal at large prohibited, pay fine of $200 plus interest and court costs.
CIVIL:
Tracy Donaldson v. Charles L. Stanford, child support, decree or final support order.
Jordan M. Ericson v. Katelin Darrah, child support, order for continuance.
State of Iowa v. Krysta L. Hill, child support, decree or final support order.
Veridian Credit Union v. Sarah K. Terhark, identification of judgment debtor, order for judgment.
Discover Bank v. Cheryl A. Machacek, debt collection, original civil notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Heather M. Johnson v. John C. Malek, dissolution of marriage, modified support order.
Timothy D. Lynch v. Angela E. Lynch, dissolution of marriage modification, motion to dismiss.
Matthew Hanna v. Amber R. West, dissolution of marriage, modified support order.
Mark P. Stefl v. Rachel M. Nemmers, dissolution of marriage, decree or final support order.
Kimberly K. Kremer v. James Kremer, dissolution of marriage, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Willie C. Evans, 37, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Rachel M. Nemmers, 36, Jesup, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Kathryn L. Jackson, 36, Waterloo, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, one year of probation, pay fine of $1,250.
Jodi M. Powell, 52, Taylor Ridge, Ill., first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jessica M. Kirer, 24, Plainfield, Ill., first offense OWI, deferred judgment, one year of probation, pay fine of $1,250.
Gavin P. Santiago Ewers, 20, Enterprise, Ala., second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lornarae Power, 58, Volga, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Dana I. Schmitt, 64, Independence, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Aneth M. Reynoso Hernandez, 21, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Angela A. Wegmann, 45, Manchester, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Chad A. McKinzie, 36, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Brent A. Olmstead, 30, Hiawatha, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Joseph A. Gates, 38, Aurora, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Ashara M, Redies, of Winthrop. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
MM Finance, LLC. v. Mary K. Naber, of Winthrop. Money judgment, motion for continuance.
Allison M. Sorg v. Ron Ohl et al, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Credit Bureau Services v. Brian J. Brickman, of Lamont. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $4,447.60 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Jill M. Mulford et al, of Winthrop. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $400.60 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Franciscan Sisters v. Dawn M. Ralston, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,267.71 plus interest and court costs.
Prairie Hills Independence v. Patricia Rogers, of Independence. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Cheryl Close, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,281.29 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Amy J. McCue, of Fairbank. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
EPM Iowa, LLC. v. Johnathan Carnicle, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15, LLC. v. Sarah K. Terhark, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,293.07 plus interest and court costs.
Robert J. Hocken v. Greg Nelsen et al, of Independence. Money judgement, dismissed without prejudice.
MM Finance, LLC. v. Traci L. Armstead, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $465 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Liz Lawson, of Aurora. Original notice filed demanding $2,894.83 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Samantha Schares, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $8,412.97 plus interest and court costs.