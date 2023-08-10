SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Kristen M. Arends, 27, Oelwein, speeding.
John P. Swartz Jr., 18, Fargo, N.D., speeding.
Patou K. Mapanda, 42, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Thomas J. Birch, 39, Des Moines, speeding.
Fischer J. Crawford, 22, Independence, speeding.
Jamie L. Urbatsch, 43, Forest City, speeding.
Benjamin C. Hilyard, 19, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Antonio Vences Jr., 29, Round Lake Beach, Ill., speeding.
Latisha M. Rivera, 41, Waverly, speeding.
Eric D. Dauth, 37, LaPorte City, speeding.
Lesly E. Inarrito Rodriguez, 23, Waterloo, speeding.
Daniel M. Dumitru, 25, Houston, Texas, speeding.
Kelsey R. Sears, 34, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Susan M. Fix, 63, Van Horne, speeding.
Mark D. Hamlett, 61, Aurora, speeding.
Kooper J. Erickson, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Dakota J. Lang, 27, Cedar Falls, speeding.
James F. Mendez, 53, Oelwein, speeding.
Maria C. Leinen, 52, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jose Lopez, 50, Bourbonnais, Ill., speeding.
Dawn L. Betzer Null, 56, Oelwein, speeding.
Austin J. Manchon, 29, Albuquerque, N.M., speeding.
Michael A. Trilk, 58, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Micheal D. Fields, 29, Independence, speeding.
Steven J. Hostager, 64, Iowa City, speeding.
Krystofer J. Lopez Cruz, 27, Edgewood, speeding.
Lisa K. Phillipson, 61, Maryville, Ill., speeding.
Robert J. Nostvick, 66, Fayette, speeding.
Larry L. Akstulewicz, 64, Neenah, Wis., speeding.
Tracy K. Kay, 36, Conroe, Texas, speeding.
Frederick C. Westercamp, 37, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jodi L. Peyton, 42, Quasqueton, speeding.
Patrick Rodolph U. Jansen, 60, Gaithersburg, Md., speeding.
Devan B. Myers, 20, Preston, speeding.
Randy R. Runge, 62, Grundy Center, speeding.
Robert D. Sivesind, 70, Waukon, speeding.
Kari A. Peterson, 31, Dubuque, speeding.
Kyle J. Adam, 23, Fairbank, speeding.
Scott A. Haberman, 52, Fairbank, speeding.
John A. McRae, 41, Jesup, speeding.
Daniel D. Tisue, 70, Collage Grove, Wis., speeding.
Colleen M. Brokman, 57, Independence, speeding.
Bereket K. Tesfay, 45, Clarkston, Ga., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Seth M. Jons, 30, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Richard L. Higgins, 51, Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kandice E. Pope, 30, Elkader, operating non-registered vehicle.
Mark A. Krieger, 37, Jesup, operation without registration card or plate.
Jaide D. Minikus, 38, Fairbank, opearation without registration card or plate.
Walter Young, 41, Milwaukee, Wis., no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Fischer J. Crawford, 22, Independence, driving on wrong side of two-way highway.
Makayla E. McDaniel, 19, Waterloo, dark window or windshield.
Jayme Elsee R. Larsen, 58, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Colleen M. Brokman, 57, Independence, no valid driver’s license.
Sarah J. Jenkins, 39, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jacob E. Hickman, 32, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Sergio Correa, 22, Chicago, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Lloyd G. Green, 40, Champlin, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
William F. Cody, 53, Burdett, Kan., maximum group axle weight violation.
John D. Campbell III, 38, Louisville, Ky., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Joseph M. Lovell, 52, Elmwood, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Bonis P. Norberto, 40, Hialeah Gardens, Fla., no Iowa fuel permit, hours of service violation.
Reynaldo Lopez, 42, Harlingen, Texas, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to comply with safety regulations, no Iowa fuel permit, violation of trip permits.
Ashley A. Betts, 24, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Kelsey R. Sears, 34, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license.
Adam D, Swisegood, 43, Hamilton, Ill., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Brooke L. Hampton, 21, Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating non-registered vehicle.
Kaden L. Brockmeyer, 20, Winthrop, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Ryan A. Sattizahn, 41, Rowley, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Camron McNeese, 18, Independence, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Meadow D. Lynn, 22, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Michael F. Irvin, 55, Mechanicsville, Va., hours of service violation, three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Logan T. Wiskus, 20, Dyersville, dark window or windshield.
Javier I. Munoz Hervas, 39, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Bimbolat Karatsev, 37, Brooklyn, N.Y., no Iowa fuel permit, no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits.
Michael W. Smith, 58, Joplin, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Renae D. Conrad, 56, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Tess R. Kuennen, 27, Maynard, operating non-registered vehicle.
Andrew J. White, 39, Independence, maximum group axle weight violation, increasing loading capacity – reregistration violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 20, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled, driving while license under suspension.
Meadow D. Lynn, 22, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Waylon G. Burgin, 33, Strawberry Point, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Joshua J. Kline Jr., 23, Waterloo, driving while barred, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Sheena L. Sibert, 33, Cincinnati, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Mark R. Toale, 44, Independence, indecent contact with a child, order for continuance.
Mikaela R. Olson, 39, Center Point, forgery, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Jonathan D. Cahalan, 36, Iowa City, driving while barred, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Felicia M. Klein, 58, Hazleton, unauthorized use of credit card, order for continuance.
Richard Sturdivant, 36, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Chad M. Knight, 56, Hazleton, violation of probation, order for continuance.
James D. Gordon, 53, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Mariah M. Ruiz, 28, Stager, Ill., five counts of controlled substance violation, sentenced to no more than 25 years in prison, pay fine of $10,000 plus interest and court costs.
Bruce A. Werden, 57, Quasqueton, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Sonja M. Kullen, 30, Independence, second offense possession of controlled substance, second offense OWI, child endangerment, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Michael E. Hootman, 26, Cedar Rapids, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, neglect or abandonment of dependent person, drug distribution violation to person under 18, order for continuance.
Matthew D. Milligan, 42, Vinton, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, four counts of forgery, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $4,500 plus interest and court costs.
Jerry E. Hathcock, 51, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Garrett T. Gusta, 31, Independence, second-degree theft, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jessica L. Maeder, 27, Cedar Rapids, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, deferred judgment, pay fine of $2,735 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Amadeus D. McClain, 35, Racine, Wis., controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey J. Scott, 48, Quasqueton, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Aundrey F. Roberts Sr., 48, Evansdale, interference with official acts, charge dismissed.
Kristen M. Arends, 27, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Michelle M. Mohlis, 44, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, order setting trial.
Federico M. Nieves, 67, Quasqueton, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
Melissa R. Miller, 46, Winthrop, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Annmarie Sherrets, 41, Independence, fifth-degree criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
Shawna K. Hodges, 56, Manchester, second-degree criminal mischief, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Gregg M. McGee, 46, Marion, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
William B. Ivery, 52, West Memphis, Ark., first offense possession of marijuana, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, order for continuance.
Christopher I. Barbee, 32, Evansdale, first offense possession of marijuana, charge dismissed.
Tyler J. Reeder, 22, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, motion for discovery.
Evella Izabella N. Close, 19, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Mead T. Myers III, 44, Littleton, Colo., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Blake A. Sondag, 22, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jerry W. Bass, 50, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Dawn Latham, 53, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Keonna A. Boston, 30, Ames, first offense possession of marijuana, criminal complaint filed.
CIVIL:
Maraya E. Sondag v. Ryan J. Hackert, paternity, order for continuance.
Derek T. Macke v. Aimee Lundy, custody, order for continuance.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael D. Loomer, debt collection, order for judgment.
James D. Gordon v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, petition filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Stephanie E. Jensen Yonkovic v. John Yonkovic Jr., dissolution, motion to dismiss.
Jennifer M. Frye v. Jeremy D. Van Note, dissolution, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
OWI:
Carl E. Scharff, 72, Independence, first offense OWI, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Randall W. Youngblut, 61, Jesup, second offense OWI, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jason J. Myers, 33, Jesup, first offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jon P. Zieser, 51, Independence, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Terrence B. Coates, 32, Peoria, Ill., first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Candace A. Newman, 28, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Belen Espino Curtis, 21, Waterloo, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Roger J. Eike, 54, Laramie, Wyo., first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kevin L. Shaull, 56, North English, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Landon W. Nunemaker, 21, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kirk A. Howard, 49, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Quinton M. Seedorff, 22, Center Point, second offense OWI, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Justin K. Myers, 31, Strawberry Point, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Jackson R. Grover, 23, Rowley, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management v. Lacy L. Halligan, of Brandon. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jennifer Doudney, of Winthrop. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
EPM Iowa v. Preston Parkinson, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Capital One Bank v. Mitchell Clinton, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $2,038.81 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Izak D. Hillman, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $3,522.67 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Gregory Gates, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $4,218.92 plus interest and court costs.
Bank of America v. Linda S. McGarvey, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $3,075.37 plus interest and court costs.