SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Hayden A. Craft, 18, Poplar Grove, Ill., speeding.
Amanda J. Damme, 40, La Porte City, speeding.
Danielle S. Swaim, 28, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Drelin D. Pittman, 20, Tampa, Fla., speeding.
Gwendolyn E. Page, 46, Des Moines, speeding.
Junior F. Rodnez, 34, Winthrop, speeding.
Laurie A. Anfinson, 57, Fairbank, speeding.
Anthony Albert W. Odell, 43, North Liberty, speeding.
Marvin K. Robinson, 61, Germantown, Wis., speeding.
Heather A. Berst, 52, Waterloo, speeding.
Natalie J. Stasi, 21, Oelwein, speeding.
Zachary J. Wiese, 24, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Elizabeth A. Phillips, 44, Waterloo, speeding.
Emily K. Akers, 28, Ryan, speeding.
Jackie E. Mangrich, 35, Center Point, speeding.
Chad A. Young, 46, Slidell, speeding.
Martin G. Obeng, 38, Dyersville, speeding.
Norbert J. Holly, 87, Jesup, speeding.
Carol Dunne, 70, Independence, speeding.
Danny L. Schlitter, 62, Hazleton, speeding.
Dominick G. Doane, 18, Independence, speeding.
Linda S. Meraz, 30, Des Moines, speeding.
Kim R. Koopman Jr., 35, Durango, speeding.
Denise M. Mudderman, 53, Hazleton, speeding.
Tien T. Thach, 48, Bellevue, Wash., speeding.
Timothy M. Muldoon, 38, La Grange, Ill., speeding.
Kimberly A. Marcotte, 36, Denver, speeding.
Madeline D. Randall, 24, Cedar Falls, open container.
Elsie F. How, 29, Chicago, Ill., failure to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles.
Patricia J. Szobonya, 68, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Gabriel C. Erickson, 30, McGregor, dark window or windshield.
George W. Long Jr., 43, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Walid Hassan Sayed A. Ramadan, 41, Burnsville, Minn., failure to use child restraint device.
Rachel L. Williams, 48, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Junior F. Rodnez, 34, Winthrop, failure to carry registration card.
Dana M. Zeller, 48, Rowley, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Travis A. Thull, 34, Albany, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Shawn L. Frazier, 46, Charlotte, N.C., maximum gross weight violation, maximum group axle weight violation.
Dontae Ja L. Parker, 25, Independence, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Becca J. Farrell, 20, Waucoma, operating non-registered vehicle.
Vladimir Rozin, 64, Regina, OC, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Courtney A. Puffett, 35, Hazleton, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under 21.
Michael F. Irvin, 55, Mechanicsville, Va., hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations, operation by unqualified driver.
Edward E. Wolfrom, 64, Southside, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Melvin B. Young, 62, St. Louis, Mo., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Damian Mark A. Reid, 50, New York, N.Y., maximum group axle weight violation.
Mario A. Marquez, 56, Coral Springs, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Zachariah A. Arnold, 18, Independence, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Rufus L. Mc Gee, 55, Chicago, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Rick R. Van Daele, 68, Fairbank, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Colin D. Bland, 32, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Taylor F. Schmiesing, 23, Dassel, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Zachary A. Nus, 38, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jesse J. Pearson, 31, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
David A. Johnson, 69, Heppner, Ore., failure to maintain control.
Steven R. Speaker, 45, Aledo, Ill., hours of service violation.
Timothy J. Hamann, 57, Independence, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Rachel L. Williams, 48, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Luke R. Snyder, 43, Quasqueton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Timothy J. Hamann, 57, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Leonard D. Freeman Jr., 31, Mason City, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, third-degree theft, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Edward J. Schroder III, 48, Iowa City, third-degree theft, order for continuance.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 37, Oelwein, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Genesis Rubio, 32, Hazleton, three counts of child endangerment, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Luis P. Contreras, 36, Hazleton, three counts of child endangerment, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
David L. Uchytil, 62, Jesup, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Independence, second offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Larry R. White, 46, Independence, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Jjuanna D. Williams, 25, Waterloo, first-degree robbery, order for continuance.
Sirina M. Makepeace, 29, Jesup, child endangerment, third offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations, sentenced to one year in jail, pay fine of $7,555 plus interest and court costs.
Michael W. Forbes, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp, first offense possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Amadeus D. McClain, 35, Racine, Wis., controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp.
Jeffrey J. Scott, 48, Quasqueton, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Winthrop, eluding, order for arraignment.
Mary C. Opperman, 61, Oelwein, assault, order for continuance.
Stacy M. Frisbey, 43, Waterloo, violation of no contact/protective order, order setting trial.
Wade D. Holtzman, 50, Winthrop, three counts of third-degree harassment, order for continuance.
Lucas O. Kinney, 30, Greeley, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Carrie J. Fox, 41, Hazleton, interference with official acts, written plea of guilty filed.
Horatio C. Richmond, 20, Winthrop, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Devon L. Williams, 26, San Antonio, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Hannah E. Woods, 25, Cedar Falls, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 19, Dubuque, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Milton R. Wilson, 52, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Tomas Dieguez Jr., 56, Grundy Center, fourth-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Marcel Hernandez Perez, 44, Miami, Fla., first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Bronson W. Wierck, 42, Fairbank, assault, order for arraignment.
Blake A. Sondag, 22, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Jerry W. Bass, 50, Oelwein, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Dawn Latham, 53, Oelwein, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Keonna A. Boston, 30, Ames, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jazmine N. Ferguson, 26, Oak Park, Mich., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Robert J. Baughman, 45, Davenport, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Dustin M. Gerbracht, 33, Winthrop, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Johnathan Reznicek v. Alison R. Langel, paternity, stipulated decree.
Nicholas Baker v. Joseph Ptacek et al, visitation, motion for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Harold A. Loyd III, child support, decree or final support order.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Brittany K. Klostermann, debt collection, order for judgment.
Dennis E. Chmaberlain v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, motion for continuance.
OWI:
Carl E. Scharff, 72, Independence, first offense OWI, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Clay A. Beenken, 28, Reinbeck, third offense OWI, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Tressa M. Halstead, 33, Waterloo, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew J. Schaefer, 38, Jesup, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Roger J. Eike, 54, Rowley, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kevin L. Shaull, 56, North English, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Quinton M. Seedorff, 22, Center Point, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lucas O. Kinney, 30, Greeley, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Lumumda C. Blackman, 31, Charles City, second offense OWI, criminal complaint filed.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. William E. Land, of Fairbank. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Michael W. Toms, of Rowley. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,465.78 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Tiffany A. Brown, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,227.65 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Win Coop v. Kacie L. Derr, of Fairbank. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Calvary SPV I v. April L. Loomis, of Hazleton. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Agvantage FS v. Kimberly S. Hall, of Jesup. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Laura J. Lee et al v. Leslie Lee, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
EPM Iowa v. Vaughn Jensen et al, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Operation Threshold v. Michelle Prenosil, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 916 6th Avenue.
Midland Credit Management v. Julie C. Powrie, of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $1,375.48 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions v. Sarah Belk, of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $1,011 plus interest and court costs.