SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Timothy M. Whitney, 43, Gladstone, Mo., speeding.
Travis R. Bradbury, 33, Walker, speeding.
Sarah V. Hecht Thompson, 30, Ames, speeding.
Victor J. Evans, 58, Waterloo, speeding.
Adrian E. Fletcher, 36, Marion, speeding.
Brock D. Lympus, 18, Masonville, speeding.
Humaira S. Abbasi, 54, South Barrington, Ill., speeding.
Ciltasa F. Hilaire, 38, Waterloo, speeding.
Bailey Ogden, 20, Jesup, speeding.
Eugene C. Bradford Jr., 39, Dubuque, speeding.
Dominick James L. Johnson, 21, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Oluwasey A. Adenowo, 42, Staten Island, N.Y., speeding.
Shaina C. Stone, 38, Platteville, Wis., speeding.
Aalyiah Afeni M. Watkins, 24, Vinton, speeding.
Amanda L. Weeks, 36, Joy, Ill., speeding.
Mark A. Farley, 60, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Besmir Rushiti, 29, Fairbank, speeding.
Jordan R. Etringer, 32, Waterloo, speeding.
Matthew J. Boladz, 32, Lockport, Ill., speeding.
Bridget A. Klein, 45, Bloomsburg, Pa., speeding.
Lawrence J. Schimka, 68, Des Plaines, Ill., speeding.
Kim M. Hill, 60, Cudahy, Wis., speeding.
Kevin W. Crow, 42, Yorkville, Ill., speeding.
John H. Yoder, 38, Lamont, speeding.
Margaret A. Damge, 75, Stanley, speeding.
Logan T. Bistline, 18, Walker, speeding.
Ryan E. Lane, 18, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Thomas G. Schmitt, 53, Independence, speeding.
Brooke Estes, 23, Independence, speeding.
Branden V. Ho, 21, Hampton, speeding.
Tarmo N. Sild, 47, Elkader, speeding.
Leonita Nuhiji, 27, Fairbank, speeding.
David S. Nemmers, 33, Jesup, failure to maintain or use safety belts, stopping on paved part of highway.
Madeline D. Randall, 24, Cedar Falls, failure to obey traffic control device.
Timothy M. Whitney, 43, Gladstone, Mo., operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Dalton M. McDermott, 19, Asbury, dark window or windshield.
Tyler A. Carey, 26, Nashua, operating non-registered vehicle.
Brock D. Lympus, 18, Masonville, driving in improper lane/wrong direction.
Tyler L. Fennern, 31, Vinton, dark window or windshield.
Shane M. Fettkether, 44, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Tremayne Treshaun T. Davis, 30, Asbury, registration violation.
Jeffery L. Bartels, 75, Oelwein, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Derek J. Horak, 23, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Lawrence A. Alphonse, 54, Hammond, La., no Iowa fuel permit.
Maverick J. Snider, 24, Waterloo, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Nolan T. Reed, 18, Independence, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Melissa R. Miller, 46, Winthrop, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Logan J. Druecker, 24, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Aundrey F. Roberts Sr., 48, Evansdale, eluding, sentenced to 180 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Mikaela R. Olson, 39, Center Point, forgery, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Paige N. Eddy, 36, Waterloo, second offense possession of controlled substance, first offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Samuel Maltos, 24, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Justin L. Newman, 39, Masonville, drug distribution violation to person under 18, third-degree sexual abuse, incest, prostitution, hearing for initial appearance.
Troy C. Miller, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Russell L. Wickman, 44, Dundee, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Scott N. Brown, 34, Independence, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecent contact with a child, enticing a minor under 13 – sexual abuse or exploitation, motion to amend.
Matthew D. Milligan, 42, Vinton, domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, four counts of forgery, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $4,100 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Christian W. Davis, 31, Hazleton, two counts of child endangerment, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Alfred Malinowski, 47, Cedar Rapids, assault on persons in certain occupations, order for arraignment.
Jessica L. Maeder, 27, Cedar Rapids, two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, deferred judgment.
Amadeus D. McClain, 35, Clarksville, controlled substance violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandie R. Rogers, 41, Clarksville, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Christopher A. Simonson, 21, Independence, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Aaron M. Wolfe, 25, Jonestown, Pa., possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed.
Michaela Ann E. Meester, 18, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Blake A. Sondag, 22, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Federico M. Nieves, 67, Quasqueton, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
Charlotte R. Brown, 32, Waterloo, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kolten M. Maakestad, 22, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Cara B. Boubin, 39, Cedar Rapids, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
James A. Hughes, 41, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Alicia A. Steinmetz, 39, Hiawatha, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Bronson W. Wierck, 42, Fairbank, assault, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
CIVIL:
Tracy Donaldson v. Charles L. Stanford, paternity, order for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Justin L. Covault, paternity, decree or final support order.
Viafield v. Rick J. Alber, debt collection, order for judgment.
Lonny O. Bathen v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Courtney R. Frush v. Timothy C. White Jr., dissolution, decree or final support order.
Teresa Briggs v. Dean Briggs, dissolution, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
OWI:
Scott P. Keup, 33, Waterloo, third offense OWI, sentenced to no more than five years in residential facility, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Jesus A. Soto Lara, 26, Independence, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Patrick L. Cummings, 47, Urbana, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Shawntelly C. Johnson, 41, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Kirk A. Howard, 49, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Quinton M. Seedorff, 22, Center Point, written of arraignment and plea of not guilty.
John C. Reich, 33, Quasqueton, third offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin K. Myers, 31, Strawberry Point, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Jackson R. Grover, 23, Rowley, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Andre K. Svoboda, 49, Winthrop, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Veridian Credit Union v. Justin L. Frahm, of Waterloo. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Veridian Credit Union v. Erickson et al, of Winthrop. Money judgment, order for default judgment.
DNF Associates v. Jeremy A. Schmit, of Jesup. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. Jason Frantz, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $748.90 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Kathrine L. Brown, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,010.09 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Robert E. Gosse, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Bureau Services v. Heather Jo L. Frese, of Brandon. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,941.05 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Duan D. Funk et al, of Winthrop. Money judgment, order for judgment.
LVNV Funding v. Shana L. Stiefel, of Independence. Money judgment, order for judgment.
EPM Iowa v. Preston Parkinson, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Mark A. Johnston, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $2,599.10 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Michael D. Wiegert, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,036.32 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Keaton J. Roscovius, of Rowley. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Agvantage FS v. Cory Harvey, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $531.78 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Christopher A. Jacobsen, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $678.08 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Blake A. Nielsen, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $1,829.53 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Edward R. Block, of Jesup. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.