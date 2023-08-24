SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Billie J. Brown, 45, Westerville, Ohio, speeding.
Stephanie N. Larson, 40, Holland, speeding.
Elizabeth A. Hopkins, 34, Waterloo, speeding.
Stephani S. Maya, 21, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Walter M. Siewert, 49, St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
Nehemias S. Perez Lopez, 24, Huron, S.D., speeding.
Steven J. Farrell, 38, Independence, speeding.
Andrew C. Monteleone, 36, Houston, Texas, speeding.
Adam K. Miller, 40, Urbana, speeding.
Zane M. Fitz, 18, Oelwein, speeding.
Jeremy D. Taylor, 37, Waterloo, speeding.
Alice Tsui, 25, Dubuque, speeding.
Dixson M. Jorlang, 25, Dubuque, speeding.
Zachary V. Zielstra, 20, Glenwood, speeding.
Steven L. Hoeper, 62, Columbia, Mo., speeding.
Anna J. Stoltenberg, 31, De Forest Wis., speeding.
Ashley M. Smith, 25, Monona, speeding.
Nathan G. Duffy, 30, Dubuque, speeding.
Umar Maqbool, 41, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Parker T. David, 30, Wichita Falls, Texas, speeding.
Cameron Andrew D. Andresen, 19, Spragueville, speeding.
Kolby S. Sebetka, 18, Independence, speeding.
Debra Miller Jones, 49, Jesup, two counts of speeding.
Carli J. Henderson, 22, Wiota, speeding.
Amy S. Smith, 51, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Teagan A. Burroughs, 23, Vinton, speeding.
Shane J. Ryan, 48, Hazleton, speeding.
Alyn J. Carlo, 32, Waukon, speeding.
Andrew A. Boone, 37, Viroqua, Wis., speeding.
Greg Becker, 62, Waterloo, speeding.
Benjamin T. Frick, 22, Glen Ellyn, Ill., speeding.
Jacob B. Remmert, 21, Cedar Falls, speeding.
James L. Thoma, 80, Jesup, speeding.
Hasiba Tahirovic, 50, Waterloo, speeding.
John R. Darda, 47, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
Jack Patrick V. McDevitt, 24, Chandler, Ariz., speeding.
Tyler Wayne D. Sanders, 27, Marion, speeding.
Donna S. Gruening, 46, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Jon N. Fredrickson, 69, Phoenix, Ariz., speeding.
Noah B. Mertens, 18, Walker, speeding.
Mason D. Sanderson, 25, Oelwein, speeding.
Matthew A. Crouch, 46, Grimes, speeding.
Steven D. Seidl, 56, Appleton, Wis., speeding.
Nickalas A. Schmidt, 25, Fort Dodge, speeding.
Madeline M. Rubrich, 23, Windsor, Wis., speeding.
Andrea M. Holm, 58, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Spencer M. Steva, 22, Waterloo, speeding.
James R. Walk, 59, Forest, Va., speeding.
Samir Mahmoud, 43, Bronx, N.Y., 15 counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, dark window or windshield, operating without evidence of authority, hours of service violation, failure to obey traffic control device.
Nehemias S. Perez Lopez, 24, Huron, S.D., no valid driver’s license.
Andrew C. Monteleone, 36, Houston, Texas, no valid driver’s license.
David W. Hofstedt, 56, Bloomington, Minn., no valid driver’s license.
Brian D. Muckenfuss, 53, Bettendorf, operation by unqualified driver.
Kory D. Spicer, 35, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Anton C. Bryant, 28, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Elizabeth A. Hopkins, 34, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
Don Michael C. Clay, 22, Independence, failure to maintain control.
Michael L. Taylor, 23, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Ricardo A. Rosonet Jr., 54, Hessmer, La., violation of trip permits, hours of service violation.
Sheila R. Postel, 62, Independence, operation without registration card or plate.
Micheal J. Lomack, 30, Marion, maximum single axle weight violation.
Esteban De Santiago Jr., 36, Weslaco, Texas, dark window or windshield, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Bradly E. Michael, 29, Jesup, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to display registration date.
Karen K. Woody, 58, Mulberry Grove, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations, operation by unqualified driver.
Carl D. Rawson, 26, Lowden, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Ralph LaSalle, 62, Berkeley, Ill., operation without registration card or plate.
Rusty N. Cornwell, 33, Independence, dark window or windshield.
Larry L. Woody, 52, Aurora, Mo., failure to comply with safety regulation, operation by unqualified driver.
Jason B. Carroll, 31, Hampton, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Brian Phillip J. Fagerburg, 38, Pleasant Hill, maximum group axle weight violation.
Hussein G. Salat, 36, Arlington, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Michael D. Thompson, 53, Springfield, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Marilyn J. Payne, 70, Independence, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
John J. Rubner, 42, Masonville, dark window or windshield.
Todd F. Lockwood, 58, Beaver Dam, Wis., maximum group axle weight violation.
Susan J. Thimmesch, 65, Winthrop, failure to yield upon left turn.
Conner P. Marsh, 19, Independence, dark window or windshield.
David V. Mossberg, 54, Anoka, Minn., maximum width of vehicle.
Angela M. Thomas, 63, Independence, failure to obey traffic control device.
Erik E. Jensen, 46, Goodridge, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Siaosi K. Tonga, 57, Oro Valley, Ariz., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
Johnnie Black Jr., 54, Missouri City, Texas, failure to obey traffic control device.
Luis A. Ramirez Lopez, 25, Chicago, Ill., hours of service violation.
Laura R. Payne, 41, Independence, fishing and hunting – failure to carry or display license.
Kevin C. Schwarzhoff, 49, Masonville, ATV – failure to display identification number.
Ahmed Yahya A. Eltom, 47, Coralville, CMV – general penalty.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Karrie A. Hansen, 43, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Sara K. Harrison, 40, Maynard, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Lakinda L. West, 26, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Stephanie L. Hubert, 41, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Carmelo Edwards, 47, Independence, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, third-degree theft, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brandie R. Rogers, 41, Clarksville, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jesse W. Gansen, 37, Winthrop, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Joshua P. Cudahy, 45, Waterloo, driving while barred, sentenced to 12 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Richard Sturdivant, 36, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
David L. Uchytil, 62, Jesup, second offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Independence, second offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Kaben A. Schmelzer, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Joel A. Young, 36, Center Point, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Scott N. Brown, 34, Independence, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, continuous sexual abuse of a child, enticing a minor under 13, motion for continuance.
Chad M. Knight, 56, Hazleton, three counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Felicia M. Klein, 36, Hazleton, three counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order for continuance.
Christopher Rynell L. Gibson, 33, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, hearing for initial appearance.
Nakia T. Long, 24, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Joseph R. Hughes, 36, Flint, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Brian W. Bigelow, 44, Hazleton, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed.
Vincent J. Pio, 49, Darby, Pa., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Mackenzee M. Cummings, 26, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed.
Stacey D. Pruitt Reynolds, 43, Des Moines, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Raichynda H. Gould Begay, 24, Jesup, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Kevin Zheng, 19, Fond Du Lac, Wis., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Michael L. Miller, 24, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Gary M. Miller Jr., 57, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Michaela Ann E. Meester, 18, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Dangelo T. Duffie, 36, Orlando, Fla., first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Robert L. Roquet v. City of Jesup, other actions, order setting trial.
Rachel Dudley v. Anthony Gile, custody, motion to dismiss.
Collins Community Credit Union v. Carissa A. Gericke, mortgage, default judgment.
US Bank National Association v. James Wickman et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Jessica A. Bathke v. Gerald L. Hayzlett et al, contract/buyer, order for judgment.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Ashlie M. Vice, debt collection, original notice filed.
OWI:
Clay A. Beenken, 28, Reinbeck, third offense OWI, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Hunter D. Carlson, 18, Coggon, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Russell L. Seekins, 29, Hudson, first offense OWI, charge dismissed.
John C. Reich, 33, Quasqueton, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Justin K. Myers, 31, Strawberry Point, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Lucas O. Kinney, 30, Greeley, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Neil D. Eager, 47, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Gavin J. Kime, 24, Hazleton, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Ronald E. Utt, 32, Independence, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Johnson Plumbing & Heating v. Mackenzee Cummings, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
MercyOne v. Yasmeene Aolloni M. Tish, of Ottumwa. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,035.21 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corporation Solutions v. Clint Mills, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
MercyOne v. Randy R. Rueber et al, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,743 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance v. Luke Bassett, of Quasqueton. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Quad Corporation v. Shane Solomon, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,633.26 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Nikki K. Barth, of Rowley. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
First Portfolio Ventures I v. Grasso Romona, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,911.22 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Mark A. Johnston, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,599.10 plus interest and court costs.
Myers Polaris v. Nick Harris, of Westgate. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Sheena S. Canady v. Barrette Floor Covering, of Coggon. Original notice filed demanding $5,288 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Tosha D. Medina, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $2,316.99 plus interest and court costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. William J. Gibbs, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $6,039.99 plus interest and court costs.
Robert A. Benton v. Traci M. Chamberlain, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 484 3rd St N.
Calvary SPV I v. Elijah M. Burns, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $910.55 plus interest and court costs.