SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Samuel V. Howard, 34, Waterloo, speeding.
Garret L. Thomas, 33, Independence, speeding.
Izzeldin M. Arshin, 49, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding.
Kevin M. Wegner, 30, Menomonee Falls, Wis., speeding.
Justin M. Richardson, 35, Clive, speeding.
Daqualys J. Scott, 20, Lansing, Ill., speeding.
Jarvis Gardner, 37, Irving, Texas, speeding.
Marshawn T. Johnson, 26, Indianapolis, speeding.
Amanda J. Dougherty, 38, Oelwein, speeding.
Joel L. Maxey, 56, Bensalem, Pa., speeding.
Earl S. Cobb, 30, Independence, speeding.
Kathy L. Jacobson, 52, Hazleton, speeding.
Jennifer E. Kleinlein, 44, Independence, speeding.
Brock D. Lympus, 18, Masonville, speeding.
Mason D. Lau, 22, Independence, speeding.
Celena R. Johnson, 42, Marshalltown, speeding.
Ellen E. Viner, 33, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
Alexander O. Woods, 37, Jersey City, N.J., speeding.
Manuel L. Cruz, 22, Clarion, speeding.
Aaron Torres Curiel, 25, Waterloo, speeding.
Melihse S. Fred, 41, Waterloo, speeding.
Kailey R. Peterson, 20, Dubuque, speeding.
Lindsey L. Nave, 31, Platte City, Mo., speeding.
Ashley E. Ridenour, 34, Jesup, speeding.
Melody R. Kress, 58, Manchester, speeding.
Zane M. Fitz, 18, Oelwein, speeding.
Heather R. Bigelow, 41, Hazleton, speeding.
Rachel A. Stika Jensen, 26, Ames, speeding.
Eric D. Martin, 49, Johnston, speeding.
Beth L. Kramer, 30, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Robert L. Beatty, 69, Independence, speeding.
Ryan N. Parchert, 20, Illinois City, Ill., speeding.
Shannon M. Corkery, 45, Fairbank, speeding.
Jason K. Kennaway, 47, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability, open container, fraudulent use of registration.
Mikheil Khutsishvili, 34, Brooklyn, N.Y., no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Balwinder S. Dhillon, 44, Fresno, Calif., maximum group axle weight violation.
Robert J. Schuster, 18, Waukesha, Wis., failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Marivel V. Simcox, 47, Jesup, operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Andrew M. Frentress, 32, Blair, Neb., no valid driver’s license.
Daqualys J. Scott, 20, Lansing, Ill., operation without registration card or plate.
Dustin C. Nelson, 37, Wahoo, Neb., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Andrew J. Allas, 26, Lansing, Mich., operating non-registered vehicle.
Batzul Ochir, 50, Elk Grove Village, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations, maximum group axle weight violation.
Chika A. Obilor, 40, Katy, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Riek M. Taang, 43, Sioux Falls, S.D., maximum group axle weight violation.
Marcel Hernandez Perez, 44, Miami, Fla., operate commercial vehicle – presence of alcohol.
Jessica J. Black, 42, Oconto Falls, Wis., hours for service violation.
Aleksei Chardymskii, 46, Cape Coral, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Pigmy Boileau, 44, Wimauma, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Geoffrey A. Onyancha, 35, Euless, Texas, failure to obey traffic control device, hours of service violation.
Kristi J. Reeder, 48, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
James E. Kryger, 35, Anamosa, dark window or windshield.
Brock Beesecker, 20, Fairbank, operation without registration card or plate.
Manuel L. Cruz, 22, Clarion, no valid driver’s license.
Conner P. Marsh, 19, Independence, dark window or windshield.
Robert L. Brown Jr., 55, Mabelvale, Ark., dark window or windshield.
Dustin T. Camerer, 40, Bath, Ill., three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, maximum group axle weight violation.
Aaron Torres Curiel, 25, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Melihse S. Fred, 41, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Dana M. Andrews, 54, Garrison, operation without registration card or plate, failure to provide proof of financial liability, operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Ryan D. Gjerde, 44, McCallsburg, failure to carry registration card.
Evgenii Kirillov, 29, Bothell, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Andrew E. Dirksen, 35, Elgin, maximum group axle weight violation.
Bradley S. Crock, 35, Tipton, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ahmad Sear, 32, Cleveland, Ohio, no Iowa fuel permit.
Justin R. Webster, 45, Poplar Bluff, Mo., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, no Iowa fuel permit, hours of service violation.
Bonnie J. Henry, 53, Evansdale, failure to stop sign and yield right of way.
Jenna M. Johnson, 36, Melrose, Fla., no valid driver’s license.
Raymond A. Bryant, 59, Manchester, failure to comply with safety regulations.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jason K. Kennaway, 47, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
John E. Kaub, 36, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Joseph R. Neenan, 27, Hopkinton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Joseph Juan P. Chartrand, 29, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Samuel V. Howard, 34, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Louis D. Frye, 46, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Sheena L. Sibert, 33, Cincinnati, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Mikaela R. Olson, 39, Center Point, third-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Jonathan D. Cahalan, 36, Iowa City, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Patricia A. Graham, 59, Brandon, driving while barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Paige N. Eddy, 36, Waterloo, first offense OWI, second offense possession of controlled substance, written plea of guilty filed.
Samuel Maltos, 24, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Vanessa G. Johnson, 46, Quasqueton, 20 counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for continuance.
Timothy M. Kearns, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Kaiden G. Gage, 19, Aurora, third-degree burglary and theft, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, order for continuance.
John D. Coleman, 38, Waterloo, driving while barred, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for continuance.
James D. Gordon, 53, Independence, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Brooklyn R. Sands, 22, Delhi, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, two counts of suborning perjury and tampering with witness or juror, order for continuance.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, West Union, first-degree theft, order for continuance.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 47, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Arlington, second-degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, order setting hearing.
Casey Martin J. Lovell, 26, Center Point, controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, child endangerment, sentenced to one year at residential facility.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, four counts of forgery, order for continuance.
Jeremiah J. Bennett, 42, Fayette, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of contraband in correctional institution, driving while barred, order setting hearing.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, willful injury, first-degree harassment, three counts of child endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, motion for continuance.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael W. Forbes, 52, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Nethaniah L. Gordon, 28, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, order setting trial.
Joshua A. Putbrese, 38, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Travis M. Mead III, 44, Littleton, Colo., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Kendin Prendergast, 19, Swisher, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Skye N. Johnson, 25, Waterloo, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Deshawn A. Myrick, 45, Marion, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Joeal L. Durr, 23, Earlville, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 20, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Bronson W. Wierck, 42, Fairbank, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Mulgrew Oil Company v. Buchanan County Board of Review, property, original notice filed.
Walmart, Inc. v. Buchanan County Board of Review, property, acceptance of service.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation v. Michelle R. Williams, mortgage, original notice filed.
Capital One v. Linda S. McGarvey, debt collection, order setting trial.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Stephanie J. Duffy v. Justin L. Duffy, dissolution, order for mediation.
OWI:
Kim M. Stulz, 61, Eldridge, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jared D. Struve, 26, Davenport, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Matthew J. Schaefer, 38, Jesup, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Parkview Assisted Living v. Joann Kauffman et al, of Cedar Rapids. Money judgment, motion for continuance.
GreenState Credit Union v. Adam Butler, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,320.06 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Robert J. Gipper et al, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $986.43 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Ryan J. Fangman, of Aurora. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $4,229.61 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Tiffany A. Auen, of Brandon. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Cavalry SPV I v. Rob E. Matthews, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,174.47 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. John P. Hickey, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,227.52 plus interest and court costs.
Donald R. Forney v. Guy P. Eastman, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Carson Grain Company v. Chad Albert, of Brandon. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Cavalry SPV I v. April L. Loomis, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,416.86 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Jared Goedken et al, of Lamont. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Agvantage FS v. Kimberly S. Hall, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $2,502.85 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions v. Diane K. Pernell, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,036.01 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Shane Solomon, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $3,633.26 plus interest and court costs.