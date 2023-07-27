SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Ashley R. Palmer, 38, Marion, speeding.
Lauri A. Coolley, 57, Marion, speeding.
Collin J. Ector, 22, Millport, N.Y., speeding.
Kirsten M. Leuch, 34, Waterloo, speeding.
Michael W. Wiliamson, 57, Independence, speeding.
Matthew P. Dales, 34, Oelwein, speeding.
Regina M. Rodriguez, 30, Lapeer, Mich., speeding.
Leslie Mendoza, 25, Des Moines, speeding.
Christie Hernandez Serrano, 35, Waterloo, speeding.
Marcus D. Crawford, 25, Vermillion, S.D., speeding.
Liliana A. Ramos, 25, Dubuque, speeding.
Dean J. Peckham, 65, Sacramento, Calif., speeding.
Amy J. Deleon, 44, Readlyn, speeding.
Taylor F. Woods, 26, Independence, speeding.
Justin L. Birch, 40, Dubuque, speeding.
Moses Ndelekwute, 44, Dubuque, speeding.
Jackie R. White, 40, Independence, speeding.
Manpreet Singh, 32, London, OC, speeding.
Nathan J. Miller, 27, Dunkerton, speeding.
Qwentin R. Freerksen, 19, Independence, speeding.
Anabelle R. Willoughby, 19, Spring Green, Wis., speeding.
Gabriella Reyes, 19, Hanover Park, Ill., speeding.
Megan L. Lauritzen, 24, Oelwein, speeding.
Gretta M. Reischauer, 55, Zearing, speeding.
William D. Hoffman, 53, Edgewood, speeding.
Thomas P. Morris, 56, Monroe, La., speeding.
Kaden L. Brockmeyer, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Jack A. Smith Jr., 45, Waterloo, speeding.
Richard J. Klesmit, 54, Neenah, Wis., speeding.
Shane M. Link, 41, Pembroke Pines, Fla., speeding.
Stacey L. Cullian, 57, Village of Lakewood, Ill., speeding.
Ruben E. Espinoza, 50, Castalia, speeding.
Katie R. Turner, 48, Libertyville, Ill., speeding.
William J. Koch, 65, Battle Creek, Mich., speeding.
Lane R. McMartin, 25, Hazleton, speeding.
Shawn D. Hutchens, 18, Independence, speeding.
Norman R. Zimmerman, 69, Monticello, speeding.
Louis J. Rizzuti, 67, Panora, speeding.
Julianna C. Jespersen, 26, Rock Island, Ill., speeding.
Stephanie M. Lindsley, 38, Ankeny, speeding.
Elsa J. Cadwallader, 29, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Samantha S. Myers, 39, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kaleena K. Moore, 37, Edgewood, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Amanda R. Watson, 39, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device.
Fabian D. Clough, 42, Rock Hill, N.Y., maximum group axle weight violation.
Edwin G. Martin, 52, Orlando, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ryan P. Rael, 18, Oelwein, failure to carry or display fishing and hunting license.
Major Bell, 67, Winnebago, Minn., failure to provide proof of financial liability, no valid driver’s license.
Wyatt L. Lindstrom, 20, Maquoketa, dark window or windshield.
Zelim Marzoev, 27, South Daytona, Fla., hours of service violation, no valid driver’s license, violation of trip permits, failure to obey traffic control device, no Iowa fuel permit.
Robert L. Miller, 41, Conroy, dark window or windshield.
Justice N. Scheidt, 25, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield.
Goga Bezhanishvili, 34, Brooklyn, N.Y., failure to obey traffic control device.
Sara J. Nelsen, 33, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Rusty L. Coe, 66, Helena, Mont., maximum gross weight violation.
Lee E. Foreman, 64, Conroe, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Karamjeet Singh, 30, Winnipeg, OC, maximum group axle weight violation.
Mikhail Meshcherskii, 38, Sunny Isles, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Bret T. Ramsey, 26, Waterloo, improper lane change.
Larry E. Ross, 55, Independence, failure to respond to yellow caution signal.
Kevin J. Bergan, 59, Elkader, operating non-registered vehicle.
Zane M. Yandow, 45, Jesup, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kevin Alvarez, 37, Independence, operating without registration card or plate.
Sharon K. Bainbridge, 74, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
CRIMINAL:
Patrick J. Conry, 28, Lamont, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Randy L. Stewart II, 40, Waterloo, third-degree theft, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jesse W. Gansen, 37, Winthrop, child endangerment, first-degree harassment, first offense domestic abuse assault, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Ryan D. Bult, 46, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Brady M. Dolan, 38, Independence, driving while barred, order for discovery.
Samuel Maltos, 24, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Kolten M. Maakestad, 22, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Brandon R. O’Brien, 20, Independence, third-degree burglary and theft, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Scott N. Brown, 34, Independence, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecent contact with a child, enticing a minor under 13 – sexual abuse or exploitation, order for trial scheduling conference.
Christian W. Davis, 31, Hazleton, two counts of child endangerment, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, second-degree criminal mischief, order for arraignment.
Fischer J. Crawford, 22, Independence, eluding, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Rush R. Cleveland, 38, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, controlled substance violation, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Kenneth A. Thornton, 54, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Alfred Malinowski, 47, Cedar Rapids, assault on persons in certain occupations, order for arraignment.
Kenneth E. Barnes, 38, second and third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Kendin Prendergast, 19, Lamont, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Michael L. Miller, 23, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Gary M. Miller Jr., 57, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Aaron M. Wolfe, 25, Jonestown, Pa., possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed.
Tomas Dieguez Jr., 56, Grundy Center, fourth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Marcus D. Crawford, 25, Vermillion, S.D., first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Alicia A. Steinmetz, 39, Hiawatha, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Evella Izabella N. Close, 19, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
CIVIL:
Reiff Family Center v. Jared Allsup, confession of judgment, order for continuance.
Christopher Wygant v. Auto Club Group Insurance Company, personal injury – motor vehicle, motion to dismiss.
Liberty Credit Services v. Cindy L. Dralle, debt collection, default judgment.
Velocity Investments v. David P. Close et al, debt collection, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Angela J. Loyd v. Michael C. Loyd, dissolution, modified support order.
Kerry L. Larson v. Jeffrey A. Larson, dissolution, order for continuance.
Carmen Mescher v. Jeffrey Mescher, dissolution, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Jeremy R. Beatty, 37, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jesus A. Soto Lara, 26, Independence, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Santos L. Flores, 53, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Terrence B. Coates, 32, Peoria, Ill., first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Matthew J. Schaefer, 38, Jesup, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Shawntelly C. Johnson, 41, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Candace A. Newman, 28, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kevin L. Shaull, 56, North English, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Landon W. Nunemaker, 21, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
DNF Associates v. Jeremy A. Schmit, of Jesup. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Parkview Assisted Living v. Joann Kauffman et al, of Cedar Rapids. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Unifund CCR v. Nicole A. Shaffer, of Jesup. Money judgment, order for judgment.
MercyOne v. Mary M. Sennhenn, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $984.11 plus interest and court costs.
Carson Grain Company v. Chad Albert, of Brandon. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Agvantage FS v. Jared Goedken et al, of Lamont. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
EPM Iowa v. Preston Parkinson, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Capital One v. James T. Hoveland, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,774.37 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Brian L. Beesecker et al, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $2,665.74 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Doran Dufoe et al, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,093.79 plus interest and court costs.
First Portfolio Ventures v. Grasso Romona, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,911.22 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance v. Greg R. Nelsen, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $375 plus interest and court costs.